Spring training is a good time to get to know players, but in the case of one Red Sox player we may have learned too much. Boston's Kiké Hernández recounted an on-field bathroom accident he had during the 2020 playoffs after then-Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Justin Turner asked him about the most embarrassing thing that ever happened to him during a game.

"2020 playoffs I had a tooth infection. I was taking antibiotics for my infection, and one of the side effects was diarrhea," Hernández told Turner. "And we had a big out in a big situation during the NLDS, and I screamed, 'F yeah.' ... and we'll let Hernández take it from there...

Turner did his best to play it cool and asked him a follow up question.

"So you're saying you misjudged a fart?" he asked.

Hernández' response had him laughing.

"No, what I'm saying is I s--t my pants during a game in the playoffs," he said.

The Dodgers went on to win the 2020 World Series -- so it is a difficult postseason to forget. He joined the Red Sox the following season after signing a two-year, $14 million contract in February 2021. Last year, he and the team agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension.