White Sox add Joakim Soria, Luis Avilan in three-team trade with Dodgers, Royals

The Dodgers, Royals, and White Sox have pulled off a three-way trade that, most notably, lands lefty reliever Scott Alexander in Los Angeles and sends Joakim Soria to Chicago. Also, left-hander Luis Avilan goes from the Dodgers to Chicago along with cash considerations.

For the Royals' part, minor-league right-hander Trevor Oaks and infield prospect Erick Mejia head their way from the Dodgers. As well, the White Sox give up Triple-A infielder Jake Peter, who lands with the Dodgers.

As for Alexander, the 28-year-old worked 69 innings for KC last season and along the way put up an ERA+ of 181 with a 2.11 K/BB ratio, all while showing strong ground-ball tendencies. He's not eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season, and he figures to replace free agent Tony Watson in the Los Angeles bullpen.

Soria, once one of the most dominant closers in baseball, is going into his age-34 campaign. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 150 in 10 seasons, and along the way he's racked up 204 saves (though a total of just two since the start of 2016). Last season, Soria ran an ERA+ of 121 for the Royals with 64 strikeouts in 56 innings. He's owed $8 million for the upcoming season, and his contract includes a $10 million option with a $1 million buyout for 2019. For transactional purposes, Soria was first dealt to the Dodgers before going to the White Sox.

Avilan, 28, owns an ERA+ of 131 and a 2.25 K/BB ratio in six major-league seasons. Last season, he logged a sub-3.00 ERA in 46 innings for the Dodgers. He's eligible to become a free agent after the 2019 season.

"This deal provides us with additional late-inning options as we look to solidify our bullpen," White Sox GM Rick Hahn in a statement released by the team. "Both Avilan and Soria provide us with veteran depth and enhanced flexibility moving forward."

Oaks, 24, owns an ERA of 3.27 and a K/BB ratio of 4.06 across parts of four minor-league seasons. In 2017, the former seventh-rounder put up solid numbers for Triple-A Oklahoma City. It's likely he'll wind up a part of the rotation in Kansas City at some point in the season to come.

Mejia, 23, has speed and some on-base skills and has spent the majority of his defensive innings in the middle infield.

More on the Royals' haul ...

Oaks, heading from #Dodgers to #Royals, had seven QS in nine starts at Triple A last season, led minors by inducing 26 double plays in 2016, per @MLBPipeline. Mejia, 22, has .731 OPS in six minor-league seasons. #Dodgers got him from #Mariners for RHP Joe Wieland in Jan. 2016. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 5, 2018

Getting the Soria commitment off the books may allow the Royals to be more active on the free agent market, should they choose to go that direction.

Finally, Peter has an OPS of .741 in four minor-league seasons along with some speed on bases. He's also seen time at second, third, short, and the outfield corners in his career. It's possible the 24-year-old could crack the Dodgers' roster as a utility piece.