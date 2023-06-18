Chicago White Sox utility man Zach Remillard had an MLB debut to remember Saturday. Called up to replace the injured Yoan Moncada on Thursday, Remillard came off the bench to replace the injured Tim Anderson two days later, and he provided the game-tying single in the ninth and the game-winning single in the 11th against the Seattle Mariners (CWS 4, SEA 3 in 11 innings).

"What a day. What a memorable day," Remillard said after the game. "I got my family here. My wife's here. It's a dream come true. I've prepared for this day for a long time."

Remillard drew a walk in the fifth inning in his first career plate appearance. He bunted for a single in the seventh inning for his first career big league hit, then tied and won the game with line drives. To the action footage:

All told, Remillard went 3 for 3 with a walk Saturday. He is the first White Sox player to reach base four times in his MLB debut since three-time All-Star Johnny Callison in 1958. He's only the second player in history to reach base four times in his MLB debut while coming off the bench, joining Ernie White with the 1940 St. Louis Cardinals.

The 29-year-old Remillard was originally a 10th round pick of the White Sox in the 2016 draft. He did not reach Triple-A until his age 27 season in 2021, and he played 694 minor league games (and lost a season to the pandemic) before being called up to the big leagues. Baseball America never once ranked Remillard among Chicago's top 30 prospects.

"It means everything. You play since you are a kid with a dream in your heart to get to this level and compete at the highest level in the world," Remillard told the Chicago Tribune after being called up Thursday. "It's always been a dream of mine, and I owe it to a lot of people in my life and my family. It's been an emotional day."

Anderson exited Saturday's game with right shoulder soreness and is day-to-day, the White Sox announced. It's safe to say Remillard will be in the lineup as long as Anderson is sidelined given his performance Saturday.

Saturday's win improved Chicago to 31-41 on the season. They are only 5.5 games out in a weak AL Central.