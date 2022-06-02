The Toronto Blue Jays (29-20) look to sweep the Chicago White Sox (23-25) when these teams clash on Thursday afternoon. Toronto outlasted Chicago 7-3 on Wednesday to extend its win streak to seven straight games. Alek Manoah (5-1, 1.77 ERA) is on the hill for Toronto, while Johnny Cueto (0-1, 2.41 ERA) gets the nod for Chicago.

The first pitch is set for 3:07 p.m. ET. Toronto is the -200 money line favorite (risk $200 to win $100) in the latest White Sox vs. Blue Jays odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +175 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any White Sox vs. Blue Jays picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines and trends for Blue Jays vs. White Sox:

White Sox vs. Blue Jays money line: Toronto -200, Chicago +175

White Sox vs. Blue Jays run-line: Chicago +1.5 (-120)

White Sox vs. Blue Jays over-under: 8.5 runs

CHW: Over is 4-0-1 in White Sox's last five Thursday games

TOR: Blue Jays are 6-0 in their last six overall



Why you should back the Blue Jays

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a fantastic hitter who makes solid contact. Guerrero Jr. owns some serious home-run power but can also smack the ball into any gap on the field. The 2021 All-Star has a batting average of .253 with a team-high 10 home runs and 26 RBI. In his last outing, Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-5 with a two-run bomb.

Shortstop Bo Bichette is an all-around stud who has amazing hands and quickness at the dish with a good awareness of the strike zone. The 2021 All-Star can hit for both power and average with no problem, and he also displays solid range on the defensive end. The 24-year-old has a batting average of .255 with seven home runs and 25 RBI. He has logged two-plus hits in five of his last seven games.

Why you should back the White Sox

First baseman Jose Abreu owns an explosive bat and is a complete hitter. Abreu has great power and bat control with the ability to drive in runs. The three-time All-Star has six home runs and 22 RBI on the season and is currently on a 10-game hitting streak. He went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in his last outing.

Right fielder Adam Engel has great speed and is a threat when he's on base. Engel displays terrific range in the outfield while owning a strong throwing arm. The 30-year-old is aggressive at the dish and looks to drive the ball as he's logged two-plus hits in three of his last five games. On May 29, he went 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI.

How to make White Sox vs. Blue Jays picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 8.1 combined runs.

So who wins Blue Jays vs. White Sox? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.