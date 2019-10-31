World Series: Bryce Harper trolled on Twitter after Nationals win World Series without him

The Washington Nationals are World Series champions. Bryce Harper is not. Washington defeated the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park and got their first ever title. And, in case you forgot, Harper is no longer on the team. Yet, for obvious reasons, he was trending on Twitter as his former team was hoisting the trophy.

The Philadelphia Phillies right fielder watched the Nationals clinch the NLCS the day before his birthday, and then had to watch his former teammates celebrate a title two weeks later. Though in Harper's defense, he did kind of predict a World Series championship for Washington back in the spring.

He really tried to tell y'all.

On March 2, Bryce Harper said that he wanted to bring a title to D.C.



Today, the Nationals fulfilled that goal 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oc3wKocjmy — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) October 31, 2019

Keep this gif bookmarked to use again when the team gets their rings.

Bryce Harper, outside Minute Maid Park watching his old teammates celebrate winning the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/BJQXdSaFKk — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) October 31, 2019

I can't say this from experience, but watching your former team win seems like it would feel better with millions of dollars to wipe your tears.

I'd always prefer a ring over a big contract, but if you can't get a ring a record-breaking $330 million deal is a good second option.

bryce harper turning his tv off pic.twitter.com/nNbUziPqfQ — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 31, 2019

There's a SpongeBob meme for everything.

Live look at Bryce Harper as the Nationals celebrate winning a #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/pTPAhfV2rN — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) October 31, 2019

I mean, this didn't not work for the Nationals.

BREAKING NEWS: Phillies release Bryce Harper in hopes of winning World Series next season pic.twitter.com/4Tw7TOYUTK — Denlesks (@Denlesks) October 31, 2019

Anyone who sees Harper at any point from here on out, "Bryce how does it feel to have them win after you -"

Bryce:

MLB Reporter: “Hey Bryce how does it fee-



Bryce Harper: pic.twitter.com/jBAlCugbdp — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) October 31, 2019

Harper heading into next season still without a ring:

Bryce Harper going to bed tonight like #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/p59hmeITgC — Omar (@omarrgalaviz) October 31, 2019

The Phillies ended the 2019 season an even 81-81, in fourth place in the National League East and did not make the postseason. Harper, for his part, said he was happy for the Nationals when they made the World Series.