The Tampa Bay Rays left many baseball fans (and players) confused in their must-win World Series Game 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. Manager Kevin Cash pulled pitcher Blake Snell sooner than most would have. Snell was off to a spectacular start when Cash made a surprising pitching change in the sixth inning.

The Cy Young winner gave up only one hit and recorded nine strikeouts through five innings pitched, keeping the Rays in a solid position. The end of his night on the mound came in the sixth inning, after he gave up his second hit.

Those at home were left wondering what was going on in Cash's mind to make that decision. Clearly they were not far off in the confusion, because shortly after Snell's exit, the Dodgers took a 2-1 lead off relief pitcher Nick Anderson. They went on to win the game, 3-1, to capture the title.

Maybe Cash was watching a different game than the rest of us? Maybe he forgot the Dodgers have a 3-2 lead in the series? Whatever the reasoning, Cash clearly thought for some reason it was the best choice to make at the time.

However, the internet, forever opinionated, disagreed significantly.

Snell hated it. You don't have to be an expert on reading lips to know what he's saying here.

A-Rod is calling out Cash.

We'd like to speak to a manager about the manager.

This sums it up for many:

On behalf of Snell, the people are angry.

This meme is too perfect for this.

Trevor Bauer was rooting for a Game 7.

Snell has every reason to be annoyed.

People have a lot of questions.

We are seeing in real time that analytics don't win games.

The game flipped after that call.

Former baseball player Patrick Mahomes finds it crazy.