The Tampa Bay Rays left many baseball fans (and players) confused in their must-win World Series Game 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. Manager Kevin Cash pulled pitcher Blake Snell sooner than most would have. Snell was off to a spectacular start when Cash made a surprising pitching change in the sixth inning.
The Cy Young winner gave up only one hit and recorded nine strikeouts through five innings pitched, keeping the Rays in a solid position. The end of his night on the mound came in the sixth inning, after he gave up his second hit.
Those at home were left wondering what was going on in Cash's mind to make that decision. Clearly they were not far off in the confusion, because shortly after Snell's exit, the Dodgers took a 2-1 lead off relief pitcher Nick Anderson. They went on to win the game, 3-1, to capture the title.
Maybe Cash was watching a different game than the rest of us? Maybe he forgot the Dodgers have a 3-2 lead in the series? Whatever the reasoning, Cash clearly thought for some reason it was the best choice to make at the time.
However, the internet, forever opinionated, disagreed significantly.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Snell hated it. You don't have to be an expert on reading lips to know what he's saying here.
Blake Snell's reaction to getting pulled with 1 on and 1 out in the 6th. pic.twitter.com/AZyB94eoKE— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2020
A-Rod is calling out Cash.
Computers running the game.— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) October 28, 2020
Not humans.
Binders lead to blinders. Manage with blinders on, you miss what’s actually happening in real time.#WorldSeries
We'd like to speak to a manager about the manager.
So who gets to pull the manager? #worldseries— Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 28, 2020
This sums it up for many:
October 28, 2020
On behalf of Snell, the people are angry.
73 pitches... I’m hella mad for him 🤬🤬— Taijuan Walker (@tai_walker) October 28, 2020
October 28, 2020
This meme is too perfect for this.
Yooooo 🤣🤣🤣💯💯💯 #WorldSeries2020 pic.twitter.com/4H4ypjNsy3— Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) October 28, 2020
Trevor Bauer was rooting for a Game 7.
This had the feel of a game the @RaysBaseball would have to win 1-0...not sure they have anything left to come back with. Still hoping the baseball gods don’t rob us of a game 7 #WorldSeries— Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) October 28, 2020
Snell has every reason to be annoyed.
I really don’t understand the pitching change. Snell is dealing. Game 6. Let your top dog finish what he started. He was not happy nor should he be.— Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) October 28, 2020
People have a lot of questions.
Dude has a 9k-2 hit shutout, with 75 pitches??? And u yank him?? Fire me......I’m riding my horse! Now 2-1 Dodgers.....— Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) October 28, 2020
We are seeing in real time that analytics don't win games.
Another Analytical Meltdown!! Total Disaster for Tampa. Blake Snell was your only chance of winning a tight game tonight. 73 pitches are you kidding me!— Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) October 28, 2020
The game flipped after that call.
It’s 2-1 and I feel like it’s 10-1 Dodgers after that.— Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) October 28, 2020
This is crazy... https://t.co/lZcXH9u7IU— Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) October 28, 2020
Former baseball player Patrick Mahomes finds it crazy.
Crazy he gave up only his second hit of the game and got pulled! #WorldSeries— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 28, 2020