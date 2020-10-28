Through five innings of World Series Game 6 with the Rays facing elimination, starting pitcher Blake Snell had done absolutely everything his team could've asked of him. He had allowed just one hit (a single) without walking anyone while striking out nine. Most contact was soft. Only two balls had left the infield (Chris Taylor's single and a routine fly out).

Snell recorded a pop out to start the sixth and then gave up an Austin Barnes single.

Rays manager Kevin Cash then had a decision to make. The Rays tend to avoid the third time through the batting order with their starters. That includes Snell, who hadn't completed six innings in a start since July 21, 2019. We've preached for years about how much hitters hit pitchers harder the third time through the order.

And yet, Snell was making the Dodgers look absolutely foolish. The next three hitters were the top of L.A.'s order: Mookie Betts, Corey Seager and Justin Turner. They had each struck out twice in two tries against Snell in Game 6. Snell was only at 73 pitches due to how efficiently dominant he had been.

Cash elected to go to Nick Anderson, who was arguably the best reliever in baseball during the regular season.

Anderson had also given up at least one run in his last six outings this postseason. In that stretch, he's pitched to a 6.52 ERA while allowing opposing hitters to slash .342/.405/.605 against him. He struck out five and walked four in 9 2/3 innings. In the regular season, it was 26 strikeouts and three walks in 16 1/3 innings. Something clearly wasn't right for Anderson in October.

Meantime, the Dodgers fans in attendance were thrilled with the pitching change. The Dodgers' dugout seemed to have perked up too, and can you blame them? They were being totally owned by Snell and now they had a guy they'd been hitting. Enter Mr. Betts with a rocket double down the left-field line.

Now, remember how I said Anderson hadn't been right? He threw zero wild pitchers in the regular season, but uncorked one to Seager. Barnes scored, and Betts moved to third. Then Seager hit a grounder and Betts beat the throw home. Just like that, it was 2-1 Dodgers after feeling so helpless against Snell.

We have no idea how things turn out with Snell staying in the game. Perhaps Betts homers and then the Rays are kicking themselves for straying from an obvious plan of not allowing Snell a third time through if the game hung in the balance.

We do know what happened after Snell was pulled. The lead was made into a deficit within six pitches. If the Rays end up losing this game, that's a decision that will be discussed for years to come.