The longest win streak of the 2022 season came to an end on Thursday night in Toronto, as the Blue Jays edged the division-rival New York Yankees by a score of 2-1 (box score). Coming in, the Yankees had won 11 in a row, which is their longest win streak since they won 13 in a row in August of last season.

In this pitcher's duel, lefty free-agent addition Yusei Kikuchi set the tone for the Blue Jays with his strongest start of the season – one run on three hits in six innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. His counterpart Nestor Cortes struggled with his command and allowed two runs in four innings of work. Yankees reliever Michael King, however, worked three perfect innings and saw his 2022 ERA drop to 0.51.

On offense, the Jays got a home run from Matt Chapman, his fifth of the season, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. notched an RBI single. For the Yankees, Joey Gallo accounted for their only run with a third-inning homer.

Spicing up matters was the ejection of Yankees manager Aaron Boone in the eighth inning after objecting to the strike zone of plate umpire Marty Foster. Here's a look at what was a fairly spirited confrontation:

The Yankees made it compelling in the ninth when they loaded the bases with two out against Jays closer and MLB saves leader Jordan Romano. However, Romano was able to induce a 5-3 from Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Speaking of which, appreciate the scoop by Guerrero Jr. on the hurried throw from Chapman:

The win moves the Jays to 10-3 on the season in one-run games.

Toronto's win reduces the Yankees' lead in the AL East to 2 ½ games. However, New York at 18-7 still has the best record in baseball, and their plus-49 run differential is tied with the Dodgers for tops in MLB.

These same two teams will get together again soon on May 10 and May 11 for a brief two-game series in the Bronx.