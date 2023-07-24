Players will often do anything to break out of a hitting slump and a musical change was just what the doctor ordered for one MLB star. On Sunday, New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo decided to change his walk-up song to Taylor Swift's "...Ready For It?," and it paid huge dividends.

"Taylor Swift... It's her summer, really. She's helping the economy in every city she goes," Rizzo said when asked about the walk-up song change following the game.

Rizzo ended up going 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run and a pair of RBI in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Kansas City Royals. It marked Rizzo's first home run in 45 games, dating back to May 20.

Following Rizzo's fourth inning home run off of Royals starter Jordan Lyles, he received the silent treatment from his teammates when he arrived back in the dugout. His Yankees teammates eventually mobbed him to celebrate his 12th home run of the 2023 season.

Entering Sunday, Rizzo has in a massive hitting slump as he had posted just a .131 batting average (8-for-61) during the month of July. Before Saturday's game, the veteran slugger was hitless over the previous four games.

Taylor Swift's current "Eras" tour has created huge buzz and an economic boom everywhere it stops. The pop star stopped in the New York area during the tour, and performed at MetLife Stadium back in May.