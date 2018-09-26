Yankees' Didi Gregorius could return before MLB playoffs after being cleared for baseball activities
The Yankees might have their starting shortstop for the postseason after all
Yankees fans went from believing that they may be without their starting shortstop Didi Gregorius for the entire postseason to learning that he could be back as early as this weekend, all in span of three days.
On Wednesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed a report by YES Network's Michael Kay that Didi Gregorius was cleared to resume baseball activities after having his right wrist examined by doctors.
Gregorius suffered a cartilage tear in his right wrist during Saturday's game while diving into home plate while scoring the walk-off run against the Orioles that clinched a postseason berth for the Yankees. On Sunday, he received a cortisone injection in the affected area and said on Monday that he believed he would return to the field before the end of the season.
According to Kay, Gregorius is expected to return to the lineup within the next four games and should be cleared to play throughout the postseason, no matter how long the playoffs go for New York.
The Yankees travel to Boston this weekend to close out the 2018 season with a three-game series against the Red Sox beginning Friday. Boone said Gregorius will "hopefully" be able to play this weekend in Boston. It's still unclear when Gregorius will be able to return to game action, although it is likely to happen before the American League wild-card game next Wednesday.
Gregorius has hit a career-high 27 home runs this season, breaking his own record for most in a single season by a Yankees shortstop. He is batting .268/.336/.498 with 86 RBI.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Wednesday: Betts joins 30-30 club
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action
-
Astros defend girl with rare disorder
The young fan deals with Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder
-
LOOK: Bartolo Colon carries a dead pig
Apparently the secret has to do with grilling and eating pork
-
You guide to MLB's tiebreaker scenarios
Here's your guide to sorting out the postseason picture should chaos reign
-
Blue Jays dismiss Gibbons as manager
The Blue Jays will reportedly have a new manager in 2019
-
MLB hot seat tracker
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the MLB managerial caro...