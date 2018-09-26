Yankees' Didi Gregorius could return before MLB playoffs after being cleared for baseball activities

Yankees fans went from believing that they may be without their starting shortstop Didi Gregorius for the entire postseason to learning that he could be back as early as this weekend, all in span of three days.

On Wednesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed a report by YES Network's Michael Kay that Didi Gregorius was cleared to resume baseball activities after having his right wrist examined by doctors.

BREAKING: Didi Gregorius has been cleared to resume baseball activities, per @RealMichaelKay. pic.twitter.com/j8lLVgHRj5 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 26, 2018

Gregorius suffered a cartilage tear in his right wrist during Saturday's game while diving into home plate while scoring the walk-off run against the Orioles that clinched a postseason berth for the Yankees. On Sunday, he received a cortisone injection in the affected area and said on Monday that he believed he would return to the field before the end of the season.

Didi Gregorius was cleared to hit soft-toss and take ground balls. Boone said it’s “definitely an encouraging step.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 26, 2018

According to Kay, Gregorius is expected to return to the lineup within the next four games and should be cleared to play throughout the postseason, no matter how long the playoffs go for New York.

Boone said Didi will “hopefully” be able to play this weekend in Boston. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 26, 2018

The Yankees travel to Boston this weekend to close out the 2018 season with a three-game series against the Red Sox beginning Friday. It's still unclear when Gregorius will be able to return to game action, although it is likely to happen before the American League wild-card game next Wednesday.

Gregorius has hit a career-high 27 home runs this season, breaking his own record for most in a single season by a Yankees shortstop. He is batting .268/.336/.498 with 86 RBI.