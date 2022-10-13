NEW YORK -- Thursday night the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are scheduled to continue their best-of-five ALDS matchup with Game 2 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won Game 1 behind Gerrit Cole's dominance and Anthony Rizzo's two-run homer. They'll look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead in Game 2. Here's how you can watch.

Now, that said, Game 2 may have to wait until Friday. The weather forecast calls for rain most of the day Thursday and into the early morning hours Friday, with the heaviest stuff due to arrive around game time. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies waited out a three-hour rain delay Wednesday, though a playable window may not available to the Guardians and Yankees.

"It's still baseball. It's still baseball. We'll be okay," Guardians manager Terry Francona said Wednesday when asked about a possible Game 2 rainout. "Our game is a game of adjustments. If we can't handle -- we'll be fine."

The ALDS schedule is unusual this year. Rather than the typical format with off-days between Games 2 and 3, and then Games 4 and 5, this year's ALDS has off-days between Games 1 and 2 and Games 2 and 3. So, if Game 2 is indeed postponed due to rain, the Guardians and Yankees would simply play Friday, during what would have been a scheduled off-day.

Rescheduling Game 3 would be easy. For the Guardians and Yankees, the downside of a rainout Thursday is Games 2-5 would then be played on four consecutive days. Travel from New York to Cleveland (and back to New York) is easy enough, though four games in four days would force the two clubs to change their pitching plans.

Here's what a Game 2 rainout could mean for the ALDS moving forward.

No. 4 starters become necessary

Nestor Cortes NYY • SP • 65 ERA 2.44 WHIP .92 IP 158.1 BB 38 K 163 View Profile

The Yankees came into the ALDS intending to use a three-man rotation, according to the New York Post. The Guardians haven't announced their rotation plans beyond Game 3, though I reckon using a three-man rotation has crossed their mind. Here is the original ALDS schedule and rotation outlooks:

Off-days between Games 1 and 2, and then Games 2 and 3, allow each team to bring their Game 1 starter back in Game 4 with regular rest. The Game 2 starter could then pitch Game 5 on three days' rest. That's not ideal -- short-rest starts are becoming few and far between -- but if it gives the team the best chance to win a decisive Game 5, they'll do it.

With a Game 2 postponement, the Game 1 starter could still come back on normal rest in Game 4, but the Game 2 starter would instead be on two days' rest in Game 5. There is recent precedent for a postseason start on two days' rest. In the 2020 ALDS, the Tampa Bay Rays used Tyler Glasnow on two days' rest against the Yankees in Game 5, though he only went through the lineup one time and threw 37 pitches. It was an intentionally short start as part of what amounted to a bullpen game.

The Yankees and Guardians could bring their Game 2 starter back on two days' rest in Game 5, though it's unlikely, and even if they did, it wouldn't be a full start. Maybe they could get an inning or two out of Cortes and Bieber, respectively. So, either the Yankees and Guardians will use their a No. 4 starter in Game 5 (Jameson Taillon? Domingo Germán? Zach Plesac? Aaron Civale?), or they would cobble it together with an all-hands-on-deck bullpen game.

"I would consider him being an option in that kind of scenario," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday about Cortes possibly being available in Game 5 after starting a potential Game 2 on Friday. " ... Hopefully we're not in a Game 5 situation, but if we are, we'll see. I mean, he would maybe be in play but not necessarily as a traditional starter."

Bullpen workloads

Emmanuel Clase CLE • RP • 48 ERA 1.36 WHIP .73 IP 72.2 BB 10 K 77 View Profile

Game 2 being postponed until Friday, and thus forcing Games 2-5 to be played on four consecutive days, will impact the bullpens more than the rotations. All the built-in off-days in the postseason allow teams to ride their best relievers. The Yankees used lefty Wandy Peralta to get four outs in Game 1 on Tuesday knowing Wednesday was an off-day. They could then use him to get another 4-5 outs in Game 2 on Thursday knowing Friday is an off-day. A Game 2 postponement would change that.

The Guardians and Yankees were middle of the pack in relief appearances on zero days' rest during the regular season, though the Yankees never once used a reliever on three consecutive days. All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase pitched three consecutive days on six occasions this year, though setup men James Karinchak and Trevor Stephan never did it once. Pitching four consecutive days never happens anymore, partly because of the three-batter minimum. No longer can a lefty specialist face 1-2 batters four or five days in a row, you know?

The original 2022 format would allow each team to use its top relievers in Game 3 and 4, and if push came to shove in Game 5, you could use them a third day in the row. A Game 2 postponement would force Games 2-5 to be played four consecutive days, and there's little chance either team would use a reliever(s) all four games. And, even if they did, you have to think said reliever(s) would be fatigued and possibly compromised come Game 5.

Of course, there must be a Game 5 for any of this to matter. Each team is in good shape rotation-wise through Game 4, regardless of whether Game 2 is postponed. The bullpen situation is a bit more dicey with a Game 2 postponement, though you have to win the game in front of you. In Game 4, you're either playing for your season or you have a chance to advance. You do what you must to win, then figure out the rest later. The two teams will figure out their Game 5 pitching situation when there is a Game 5, and not a moment sooner.