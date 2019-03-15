Yankees injuries: Luis Severino, CC Sabathia will start season on injured list; Aaron Hicks could miss Opening Day
All three seem slated to begin the season on the injured list
Baseball's regular season is less than two weeks away. When it begins, don't expect the New York Yankees to be at full strength.
The Yankees entered the spring knowing they'd be without shortstop Didi Gregorius. Since then, they've seen ace Luis Severino go down with rotator cuff soreness; veteran southpaw CC Sabathia require an angioplasty and surgery on his right knee; and outfielder Aaron Hicks develop back issues. On Friday, Brian Cashman conceded Severino and Sabathia will begin begin the season on the injured list and Hicks could very well join them. Severino's injury appears to be the most serious, and the righty will miss all of April:
Sabathia could actually start the season on the 25-man roster, however, in order to serve a five-game suspension he received at the end of 2018:
Factor in Jordan Montgomery and Jacoby Ellsbury's absences, and the Yankees will be rolling into Opening Day down three starting pitchers and three noteworthy bats.
The Yankees do have some interesting options to slot into their rotation and outfield. Domingo German and Jonathan Loaisiga are intriguing young arms, though Luis Cessa is out of options and likely to crack the 25-man roster in some capacity or another. The Yankees could, theoretically, also look at a free-agent starter like Dallas Keuchel or Gio Gonzalez.
As for replacing Hicks, the Yankees could opt to carry Greg Bird and Luke Voit, or shun one of the pair for Clint Frazier:
Cashman and company have some time to figure it out. For now, though, it seems like the Yankees won't be near full-strength until May at the earliest.
Remember that you can follow along all season with our new injured list tracker.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rockies preview: Playoffs again in '19?
The Rockies have designs on another trip to the postseason
-
Braves preview: The quiet winter is over
Josh Donaldson was the club's only notable addition during a relatively quiet winter
-
MLB rumors: Keuchel, Gio staying sharp
Here are the latest free agent, trade, and extension rumors
-
Evaluating the MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across...
-
Our dream 2019 Home Run Derby field
Now that the stakes are higher, let's come up with a dream derby
-
Nats preview: No Harper, no problem?
The Nats should be able to overcome the departure of Bryce Harper in 2019