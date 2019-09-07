Yankees injury tracker: Severino and Betances working their way back, plus an update on every player on the IL
New York continues to thrive despite never-ending injury issues
If you were to simply look at the AL East standings with no context, you might think that it has been a breeze this season in the Bronx. The Yankees hold a big lead in the division and are cruising to their first division title since 2012.
But context is important when discussing these 2019 New York Yankees, especially because their success is made all the more impressive when you consider some of the hurdles they've had to leap over since Opening Day. New York has been forced to overcome injuries and absences from a plethora of players -- often key pieces -- all season long, and all the while they've rarely missed a beat.
In total, the Yanks have seen a record 29 different players hit the injured list this season -- more than an entire roster of players who have served a stint on the IL! There have been 37 total stints on the IL for Yankees players this year, an absolutely preposterous number for a team that has spent most of the year in first place.
This Yankees team has done a tremendous job of sticking to a "next man up" mentality, refusing to throw in the towel when some of their more important pieces have been hit by the health bug. Instead, some unexpected names have emerged and become improbable contributors as they've found success in the opportunities that injuries have provided to them.
And they'll need to continue to prove they're a deep, resilient team because they're certainly not out of the woods yet. After a first half in which they survived absences from a huge collection of key pieces, including but not limited to Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, Dellin Betances and Aaron Judge, the Yankees are still bogged down with a large list of injured players.
Let's take a look at which New York players are currently out of action and when they're due to return down the stretch as the playoffs inch closer.
Nearing return
Status: Shoulder impingement (60-day IL)
Expected Return: Mid September
Betances made his first minor league rehab appearance Friday night. He is expected to pitch in at least one more rehab game before rejoining the Yankees. Betances could be back as soon as the middle of next week.
Status: Rotator cuff inflammation/lat strain (60-day IL)
Expected Return: Mid September
Severino has made two minor league rehab appearances and stretched his pitch count up to 55 on Friday night. He could rejoin the Yankees as soon as next week, though manager Aaron Boone indicated the team may have Severino make one more minor league appearance before being activated.
Status: Elbow impingement (10-day IL)
Expected Return: Early-to-mid September
Without giving an exact time frame, manager Aaron Boone recently announced Tarpley will be activated "soon." Tarpley admitted to pitching with elbow discomfort for several weeks before being shut down.
Status: Groin tightness (10-day IL)
Expected Return: Sunday
Urshela has been hitting and running for several days and manager Aaron Boone confirmed Urshela will be activated when eligible Sunday. He will miss the minimum 10 days.
Still rehabbing
Status: Elbow inflammation (60-day IL)
Expected Return: Unknown
Barrett has resumed playing catch but the Yankees have not announced a timetable for him to throw off the mound or rejoin the team.
Status: Hamstring strain (10-day IL)
Expected Return: Mid September
Estrada has missed three weeks and is currently on a minor league rehab assignment. He is expected to rejoin the Yankees after the minor league postseason, possibly even sooner.
Status: Tommy John surgery/forearm strain (60-day IL)
Expected Return: Mid-to-late September
Heller missed a month after suffering a setback during his Tommy John surgery rehab in July. He has since returned to the mound and is pitching in minor league rehab games. Heller could join the Yankees once the minor league postseason ends.
Status: Shoulder inflammation (10-day IL)
Expected Return: Late September
Holder is expected to begin a throwing program soon and could rejoin the Yankees before the end of the season. He admitted to pitching through shoulder discomfort for some time before being shut down.
Status: Flexor strain (10-day IL)
Expected Return: Late September
Hicks recently started a throwing program but has not yet resumed hitting. The Yankees announced he does not require Tommy John surgery. Hicks could return late in the regular season, putting his postseason status up in the air.
Status: Tommy John surgery (60-day IL)
Expected Return: Possibly mid-to-late September
Montgomery is currently on a minor league rehab assignment and could rejoin the Yankees later this month. Manager Aaron Boone said Montgomery's rehab is more of a "big picture" situation following Tommy John surgery, so the team won't rush him back if they feel he is not big league ready.
Status: Knee inflammation (10-day IL)
Expected Return: Mid September
Sabathia is on the IL with a knee issue for the third time this season. He had his knee drained and received a cortisone shot last week, and threw a bullpen session Friday. He could return within a week as long as the knee bounces back well after throwing.
Status: Strained PCL (10-day IL)
Expected Return: Mid September
Stanton has started taking live at-bats against minor leaguers at the team's spring training complex in Florida. It's possible he could go on a minor league rehab assignment if one of New York's affiliates makes a deep postseason run. Either way, Stanton is making progress and is expected back this month.
Done for season
Status: Torn labrum (60-day IL)
Expected Return: Next season
Andujar had season-ending shoulder surgery in May. He is set to begin a throwing program Monday and is expected to be 100 percent ready to go for spring training 2020.
Status: Torn plantar fascia (60-day IL)
Expected Return: Unknown
As of the team's most recent update late last month, Bird is still in rehab mode and has not yet resumed baseball activities. He is presumed done for the season.
Status: Hip surgery (60-day IL)
Expected Return: Unknown
Ellsbury has been slowed by various maladies during his hip surgery rehab, including plantar fasciitis. It's presumed he's done for the year. Ellsbury has not played since the 2017 ALCS.
Status: Lumbar spine strain (60-day IL)
Expected Return: Next season
Hale suffered a knee injury while rehabbing his back injury and required a cortisone shot. He was recently transferred to the 60-day IL and is not eligible to be activated until after the regular season, so he's done for the year.
