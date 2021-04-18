Yankees veteran Jay Bruce announced his retirement from baseball on Sunday. On Sunday, Bruce told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that he was stepping away from the game after 14 seasons. Bruce, 34, released the following statement:

Bruce signed a minor-league deal with the New York Yankees this offseason. The three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger spent parts of 14 seasons in the majors with the Reds (2008-16), Mets (2016-17, 2018), Cleveland (2017), Mariners (2019), Phillies (2019-20) and Yankees (2021).