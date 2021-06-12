The troubled New York Yankees' rotation suffered another potential blow on Saturday when right-hander Luis Severino was helped off the field after suffering an apparent injury during a minor league rehab start.

Severino, who's working his way back from the Tommy John procedure he underwent in February of last year, appeared to suffer an injury to his lower half while delivering a pitch in the second inning against the Mets' High-A affiliate:

And here's a slow-motion look at suggests it could be groin injury rather than something involving Severino's ankle or foot:

Whatever the particulars, this is a concerning turn of events for the Yankees and their 27-year-old right-hander. Across parts of five major league seasons, Severino has pitched to a 3.46 ERA/125 ERA+ and a 3.93 K/BB ratio. Along the way, Severino has notched two All-Star appearances and two top-10 finishes in the AL Cy Young balloting. The Yankees' rotation this season is also without Corey Kluber, who's on the 60-day injured list with a strained rotator cuff.

Severino on Saturday was making his second rehab start, and even if this turns out to be a minor injury it's going to alter his anticipated timeline. Based on appearances, a "minor" injury would figure to be a best-case scenario. If Severino's return to the active roster is significantly delayed, then it may ramp up the pressure on GM Brian Cashman to address the rotation behind Gerrit Cole leading up to the July 30 trade deadline. However, the Yankees' self-imposed budget limitations and the generally overheated market for starting pitching at the deadline may make that a tall order.