Yankees vs. Astros ALCS Game 1 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs
The Astros will look to continue their dominance against the scrappy Yankees
Yankees vs. Astros AL Championship Series (0-0)
Date: Friday, Oct. 13
Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
Location: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
Starting Pitchers: Masahiro Tanaka (1-0) vs. Dallas Kuechel (1-0)
TV Channel: FS1 (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live Stats: GameTracker
The Houston Astros just played on Monday, but it feels like it's been an eternity since they took the Red Sox out. With the Yankees and Indians playing an emotional ALDS that saw the Yankees completing a reverse sweep over the eternally cursed Indians. The Yankees now have to turn around and face an Astros order that gave Red Sox pitching fits, and Dallas Kuechel will be looking to keep the Astros hot. Masahiro Tanaka threw a gem for the Yankees to win Game 3 in the ALDS, and it will take a similar performance to go toe-to-toe with the Astros.
Jose Altuve has been monstrous for the Astros this postseason, and other Astros hitters like Alex Bregman have stepped up in a big way. Justin Verlander will be resting for this game after coming in in relief for the Astros against the Red Sox, and the Yankees will need a win in Game 2 to avoid going up against Houston's ace down 0-1. This game is huge for establishing momentum in the series -- if the Yankees can steal home field advantage early, then their chances will increase exponentially moving forward. It's no small feat, but the Yankees have been playing the unexpected role of David all season. There's no reason for them to stop now.
