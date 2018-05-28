Yankees vs. Astros odds: Advanced computer model on 11-4 run releases MLB picks for May 28
Our advanced computer model simulated Yankees vs. Astros 10,000 times
A three-game series between two hot teams, the Houston Astros and New York Yankees, will commence Monday afternoon. First pitch from Yankee Stadium will be 1:05 p.m. ET. The Astros are -140 on the money line, meaning it would take a $140 bet on Houston to return $100.
Before you make any kind of pick on this Memorial Day matinee, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say. This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the week on a blistering 11-4 run on its Major League money-line picks.
Now, the computer has simulated this matchup between the Astros and Yankees and identified a strong money-line pick, which you can get only over at SportsLine.
The model has taken Houston's extraordinary pitching into account. With a team ERA of 2.49, the Astros' staff has been performing at an extraordinary level -- nearly one full run better than second-place Philadelphia (3.34). Both teams also have sluggers capable of jacking home runs. George Springer leads the Astros with 11, and four Yankees have at least 11, topped by Aaron Judge's 14.
Houston is 34-20 overall and 18-9 on the road, while New York is 33-16 and 20-8 in the Bronx.
Taking the mound for the Astros will be right-hander Justin Verlander, who's 6-2 with a Major League-leading 1.08 ERA. He's projected to strike out seven Yankees batters in seven innings of work. He'll oppose righty Domingo German, who's 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA. The computer model is predicting German to fan five Astros in five innings of work.
Houston is 16-7 in its past 23 Monday contests, while New York is 40-12 in its previous 52 home games.
So which side of the line should you be all over on Memorial Day? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Astros-Yankees money line you need to back, all from the computer model that enters the week on a scorching 11-4 run on its MLB money-line picks.
