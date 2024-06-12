A streaker ran onto the field during the ninth inning of Tuesday night's game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, causing a disturbance that had to be settled by a police officer's taser. Video of the incident showed a fan in a throwback Johnny Bench jersey running into the outfield, appearing to say something to Guardians outfielder Tyler Freeman and then doing a backflip in front of a police officer before attempting to flee.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, a criminal complaint filed in Hamilton Municipal Court identified the streaker as 19-year-old William Hendon of Cleves, Ohio, who faces a felony criminal trespass charge as well as obstructing official business and a misdemeanor.

The Guardians would go on to win Tuesday night's game 5-3, stretching their lead in the AL Central to five games. The Reds and Guardians will complete their two-game series on Wednesday night.