Sonny Gray is already a three-time All-Star and after finishing second in AL Cy Young voting with the Twins in 2023, he's quickly established himself as the new ace in St. Louis in 2024. The Cardinals will host the Pirates on Wednesday night and Gray is scheduled to make his 12th start of the season. He enters the contest sporting a 7-4 record with a 3.21 ERA and 82 strikeouts over 61 2/3 innings and he'll be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday.

Other starting pitching options in the MLB DFS player pool include Nick Lodolo, Bryce Miller and Nick Pivetta and nailing down your starting pitching is a critical element to winning big in MLB DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings. So who has the best matchups and what position players should you be targeting tonight? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Skenes threw six scoreless innings where he allowed five hits and struck out eight in a no-decision against the Cardinals, returning 47 points on FanDuel and 27.25 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, June 12. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado at $2,700 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings. The 33-year-old is an eight-time All-Star but he's off to a difficult start in 2024, slashing .256/.313/.376 with six home runs and 30 RBI over his first 63 games.

However, he is 5-for-12 over his last three games and he has a .943 OPS over the last week. Arenado has struggled against left-handed pitching this season (.511) but his career OPS is over 100 points higher against lefties (.940) than against righties (.838). He's also 2-for-6 with a home run and a triple in his career against Pirates lefty Bailey Falter.

McClure is also rostering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,600 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel). The 2022 AL MVP is arguably having an even better season in 2024, as he leads the American League in doubles (21), home runs (25), RBI (62), walks (55), OBP (.439), slugging (.712) and has a career-high 1.149 OPS.

Judge is absolutely scorching coming into Wednesday's matchup with the Royals, hitting four home runs with eight RBI over his last three games and going 9-for-15 with four multi-hit efforts in his last four contests. He's baseball's preeminent slugger at the moment and you won't want to miss a chance to roster him when he has the hot hand. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 12, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.