American League contenders match up when the New York Yankees (52-19) and the Houston Astros (44-26) play early Saturday afternoon. These teams have split the first two games of the series, with the Astros securing a 3-1 win on Friday night. Gerrit Cole (6-1, 3.14 ERA) will be starting for the Yankees. Cristian Javier (4-3, 3.07 ERA) is on the mound for Houston.

The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -170 moneyline favorite (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Houston is a +150 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight.

Yankees vs. Astros moneyline: New York -170, Houston +150

Yankees vs. Astros run-line: New York -1.5 (+125)

Yankees vs. Astros over-under: 8.5 runs

HOU: Astros are 14-3 in their last 17 during Game 3 of a series

NYY: Yankees are 10-2 in their last 12 vs. American League West

Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is a big-time slugger with a powerful swing for New York. Stanton has the strength and bat speed to drive the ball into any gap. The four-time All-Star can play either outfield position and he owns a rocket of an arm. Stanton is hitting .246 with 16 home runs and 46 RBIs. He's recorded a home run in back-to-back games.

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu knows how to make consistent contact and has good awareness of the strike zone. LeMahieu displays a good combination of speed and athleticism on the diamond. The three-time All-Star is hitting .260 with six home runs with 29 RBIs. In his last contest, he was 2-for-5 with two singles.

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez is off to a hot start for the Astros. Alvarez has fantastic hitting ability for both power and average. The 24-year-old is a reliable run producer and can draw his fair share of walks. Alvarez is 12th in the majors in batting average (.317), tied for second in home runs (22), and fifth in RBIs (55).

Third baseman Alex Bregman has outstanding hands with superb bat speed. Bregman can spray the ball all across the diamond and get on base consistently. The two-time All-Star also is a reliable defender in the corner with quick instincts. He has logged nine home runs with 35 RBIs. He's currently on a seven-game hitting streak.

