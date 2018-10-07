Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 2: David Price shelled again in postseason, chased in second inning

Red Sox starter David Price's playoff struggles have been well-documented, and they continued into 2018 when the Yankees chased him early in Game 2 of the ALDS.

It was the Red Sox who jumped out with a first-inning home run in Game 1. In Game 2, it was the Yankees' turn against the embattled Price.

Aaron Judge homered in his second consecutive at-bat, following up on his ninth inning shot from Game 1. Here's the Game 2 blast, a prodigious 445-footer:

Next inning, Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez got in on the action:

Sanchez has owned Price in his career. He's now 7 for 14 with six home runs and 12 RBI against Price in the regular season and postseason. Wow. That's some absurd ownership.

Price then got a pair of groundouts and it looked like maybe he had regrouped and/or just gotten hit by two players with some serious raw power. But then he walked the eight and nine hitters and gave up an Andrew McCutchen single off the Green Monster, scoring another run. With Judge set to come to the plate with two on, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had little choice but to pull Price.

You can follow along with all of the Game 2 action in our live blog.

Heading into the game, Price's teams were 0-9 in his starts in the playoffs. In all appearances in the postseason, Price now has a 5.30 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and has allowed 14 home runs in 74 2/3 innings. If he's going to shake the narrative that he can't pitch in the playoffs, he's going to have to do so on another night. This was pretty much a disaster of an outing.