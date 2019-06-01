Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for June 1 from proven model on 21-7 run

The Boston Red Sox look to turn around their fortunes when they meet the New York Yankees in the second matchup of a three-game series. The Red Sox (29-28) have lost three in a row and five of seven, while the Yankees (37-19) have won 10 of 12. Game time is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. New York leads the all-time series 1,192-991, including a 643-447 advantage in games played in New York. The Yankees are -125 on the money line (risk $125 to return $100) while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 9.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds. Be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks of your own down.

The model has taken into account that New York has been scalding hot, going 20-7 in May and 20-11 at home. The Yankees have won seven of nine against Boston overall. Statistically, the Yankees have the edge over the Red Sox in a number of categories, including slugging percentage (.451 to .444), home runs (91 to 83), ERA (3.72 to 4.43), walks allowed (175 to 192) and opponents' batting average (.230 to .237). Third baseman Gio Urshela (.338) has been heating up and has hit in nine of the past 10 games, including a 2-for-3 performance Friday, including a double. He is 3-for-10 with two doubles this season against Boston.

Other Yankees who have had success against the Red Sox this season include outfielders Clint Frazier (.270) and Brett Gardner (.245). Frazier is 4-for-8 with a double, a home run and two RBIs, while Gardner has hit in all three games against Boston, going 3-for-8 with a double, home run and four RBIs.

But just because New York has been hot does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Red Sox money line.

That's because Boston is sending right-hander Rick Porcello (4-4, 4.41 ERA) to the mound. He has been the Red Sox's most consistent pitcher in recent weeks, going 4-1 with a 2.94 ERA in his last eight starts. This is the first time he will be facing the Yankees this season, but in 22 career starts against New York, Porcello is 10-8 with a 3.11 ERA. Boston finished with a 16-11 mark in May.

Offensively, the Red Sox are led by Rafael Devers (.324), who has an 11-game hitting streak. Devers is 19-for-50 (.380) with three doubles, one triple, five home runs and 10 RBIs during that stretch. He is 3-for-10 with a homer and an RBI against New York this year. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts (.292) has a four-game hitting streak. He is 7-for-18 (.389) with two doubles, one home run and four RBIs in that span. He has eight multi-hit games over the past 13.

