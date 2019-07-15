Zack Wheeler heads to IL with shoulder fatigue as key Mets asset loses value ahead of MLB trade deadline
This isn't good news for Wheeler, or the Mets
On Monday, it was reported that starting pitcher Zack Wheeler would be heading to the 10-day injured list because of right shoulder fatigue.
The timing could not be worse for the Mets as Wheeler was expected to be one of the team's biggest trade chips ahead of the only MLB trade deadline of the season on July 31. If Wheeler doesn't bounce back quickly from this injury, it won't bode well for the Mets.
He is being placed on the IL retroactive to Friday, so the right-hander will be eligible to return on July 22. Best-case scenario, Wheeler will get the opportunity to start twice before the deadline. His last start was on July 7 against the Phillies, he finished after five innings, giving up six earned runs and eight hits while striking out seven and walking two. Wheeler was scheduled to start Tuesday against the Twins, but left-hander Steven Matz will start in his place.
Wheeler, 29, is in the final year of his contract and he's one of the best pitching options available in this year's trade market.
The Mets, under first-year general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, are under pressure to capitalize on this year's trade deadline. Aside from the bad performance on the field, the Mets (who, at 42-51, entered Monday with the second-worst record in the National League) have also suffered from plenty of clubhouse drama as well.
