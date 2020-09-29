Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has established himself as one of the most dominant forces in the UFC since making his Octagon debut in 2012. On Saturday, Oct. 24, in the main event of UFC 254, Nurmagomedov will face one of the stiffest challenges of his career in the form of interim champion Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje is coming off a career-best performance, capturing the interim championship with a fifth-round TKO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Gaethje was stepping in for Nurmagomedov in the fight after travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic scratched his planned bout with Ferguson -- marking the fifth time a planned Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson bout was canceled.

In the co-main event, middleweights Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier will battle in a fight that carries potential title implications. Whittaker defeated Darren Till in his most recent fight, a victory that helped him rebound from losing the middleweight championship to Israel Adesanya. UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Cannonier will get a shot at Adesanya and the championship if he defeats Whittaker. A victory would give Cannonier a fourth straight victory since dropping to the middleweight division.

Read on for the card for UFC 254 along with odds provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 254 fight card, odds

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) -280 vs. Justin Gaethje (ic) +230, lightweight championship

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier, middleweights



Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris, heavyweights



Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos, lightweights

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy, women's flyweights

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba, light heavyweights

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa, heavyweights

Jacob Malkoun vs. Phillip Hawes, middleweights

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozov, bantamweights



UFC 254 info