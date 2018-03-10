GS
BKN

Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
C. LeVert
22 SG
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
52.9 Field Goal % 51.6
54.2 Three Point % 52.4
90.6 Free Throw % 85.2
  D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  Personal foul on Joe Harris 0:02
+ 2 D'Angelo Russell made driving layup 0:04
+ 1 Kevin Durant made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:13
+ 1 Kevin Durant made 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Personal foul on Allen Crabbe 0:11
  Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:12
  Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Jared Dudley 0:17
+ 2 D'Angelo Russell made driving layup 0:18
Team Stats
Points 120 114
Field Goals 44-89 (49.4%) 42-87 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 11-33 (33.3%) 20-42 (47.6%)
Free Throws 21-24 (87.5%) 10-15 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 51 47
Offensive 12 5
Defensive 35 32
Team 4 10
Assists 28 28
Steals 11 5
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 12 15
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
34 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
D. Russell PG 1
25 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 6-1 32313027120
home team logo Nets 2-4 29202837114
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 6-1 110.4 PPG 45 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Nets 2-4 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
S. Curry PG 33.7 PPG 4.7 RPG 6.0 APG 55.1 FG%
D. Russell PG 15.4 PPG 3.8 RPG 6.0 APG 40.3 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Curry PG 35 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
D. Russell PG 25 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
49.4 FG% 48.3
33.3 3PT FG% 47.6
87.5 FT% 66.7
Warriors
Starters
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
D. Green
D. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Curry 36 35 7 3 1 0 2 1 11/26 7/15 6/7 1 6 47 +11
K. Durant 39 34 8 6 1 1 3 0 11/20 2/6 10/11 0 8 53 -2
K. Thompson 35 18 5 0 1 1 1 4 8/17 1/5 1/2 2 3 24 -5
D. Green 36 8 4 13 5 0 1 1 4/9 0/3 0/0 1 3 42 -8
D. Jones 11 2 1 1 1 2 2 4 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 0 6 -6
Bench
A. McKinnie
J. Jerebko
K. Looney
A. Iguodala
J. Bell
J. Evans
D. Cousins
Q. Cook
D. Lee
M. Derrickson
S. Livingston
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. McKinnie 16 9 5 0 1 1 1 2 4/5 1/2 0/0 1 4 15 +12
J. Jerebko 15 4 6 2 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 4/4 0 6 14 +7
K. Looney 12 4 3 0 0 0 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 1 5 +11
A. Iguodala 19 4 5 2 1 1 0 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 3 2 15 +3
J. Bell 10 2 3 1 0 1 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 8 +2
J. Evans 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +5
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Livingston - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 120 47 28 11 7 12 16 44/89 11/33 21/24 12 35 229 +30
Nets
Starters
D. Russell
C. LeVert
J. Allen
J. Harris
J. Dudley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Russell 29 25 6 6 0 1 5 3 9/14 5/8 2/3 0 6 39 +7
C. LeVert 30 23 3 7 0 0 3 2 9/18 4/7 1/1 0 3 37 +9
J. Allen 28 11 3 4 1 2 1 0 5/6 0/0 1/2 0 3 24 +14
J. Harris 29 7 3 3 0 0 2 4 2/6 2/6 1/2 1 2 14 +1
J. Dudley 21 6 6 2 3 0 1 1 3/5 0/2 0/0 2 4 18 +10
Bench
A. Crabbe
S. Dinwiddie
R. Hollis-Jefferson
S. Napier
E. Davis
K. Faried
D. Carroll
T. Pinson
T. Graham
A. Williams
D. Musa
R. Kurucs
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Crabbe 27 14 5 2 0 0 1 5 4/11 4/7 2/3 0 5 22 -4
S. Dinwiddie 23 12 1 0 0 0 1 2 4/9 4/7 0/0 1 0 12 -23
R. Hollis-Jefferson 17 7 2 0 1 0 0 1 3/9 0/1 1/2 0 2 10 -19
S. Napier 14 5 1 3 0 0 1 0 1/7 1/4 2/2 0 1 11 -11
E. Davis 17 4 7 1 0 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 13 -14
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kurucs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 114 37 28 5 3 15 20 42/87 20/42 10/15 5 32 200 -30
