site: media | arena: nba | pageType: scoring |
section: | slug: | sport: basketball | route: gametracker |
6-keys: media/spln/nba/reg/free/gamecenter
|31.4
|Min. Per Game
|31.4
|21.0
|Pts. Per Game
|21.0
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|5.2
|Reb. Per Game
|5.2
|52.9
|Field Goal %
|51.6
|54.2
|Three Point %
|52.4
|90.6
|Free Throw %
|85.2
Video Carousel
|
|
S. Curry
PG
|
33.7
PPG
|
4.7
RPG
|
6.0
APG
|
55.1
FG%
|
|
D. Russell
PG
|
15.4
PPG
|
3.8
RPG
|
6.0
APG
|
40.3
FG%
|
|49.4
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|47.6
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|66.7
|
|
S. Curry
|36
|35
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|11/26
|7/15
|6/7
|1
|6
|47
|+11
|
K. Durant
|39
|34
|8
|6
|1
|1
|3
|0
|11/20
|2/6
|10/11
|0
|8
|53
|-2
|
K. Thompson
|35
|18
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|8/17
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|3
|24
|-5
|
D. Green
|36
|8
|4
|13
|5
|0
|1
|1
|4/9
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|42
|-8
|
D. Jones
|11
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|
S. Curry
|36
|35
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|11/26
|7/15
|6/7
|1
|6
|47
|+11
|
K. Durant
|39
|34
|8
|6
|1
|1
|3
|0
|11/20
|2/6
|10/11
|0
|8
|53
|-2
|
K. Thompson
|35
|18
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|8/17
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|3
|24
|-5
|
D. Green
|36
|8
|4
|13
|5
|0
|1
|1
|4/9
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|42
|-8
|
D. Jones
|11
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|
A. McKinnie
|16
|9
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|15
|+12
|
J. Jerebko
|15
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|6
|14
|+7
|
K. Looney
|12
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|5
|+11
|
A. Iguodala
|19
|4
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|2
|15
|+3
|
J. Bell
|10
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|8
|+2
|
J. Evans
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|+5
|
D. Cousins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Q. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
D. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
M. Derrickson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
S. Livingston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|120
|47
|28
|11
|7
|12
|16
|44/89
|11/33
|21/24
|12
|35
|229
|+30
|
D. Russell
|29
|25
|6
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|9/14
|5/8
|2/3
|0
|6
|39
|+7
|
C. LeVert
|30
|23
|3
|7
|0
|0
|3
|2
|9/18
|4/7
|1/1
|0
|3
|37
|+9
|
J. Allen
|28
|11
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|24
|+14
|
J. Harris
|29
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/6
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|2
|14
|+1
|
J. Dudley
|21
|6
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|18
|+10
|
D. Russell
|29
|25
|6
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|9/14
|5/8
|2/3
|0
|6
|39
|+7
|
C. LeVert
|30
|23
|3
|7
|0
|0
|3
|2
|9/18
|4/7
|1/1
|0
|3
|37
|+9
|
J. Allen
|28
|11
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|24
|+14
|
J. Harris
|29
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/6
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|2
|14
|+1
|
J. Dudley
|21
|6
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|18
|+10
|
A. Crabbe
|27
|14
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4/11
|4/7
|2/3
|0
|5
|22
|-4
|
S. Dinwiddie
|23
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/9
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|0
|12
|-23
|
R. Hollis-Jefferson
|17
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/9
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|10
|-19
|
S. Napier
|14
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/7
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|1
|11
|-11
|
E. Davis
|17
|4
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|13
|-14
|
K. Faried
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
D. Carroll
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
T. Pinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
T. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
A. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
D. Musa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
R. Kurucs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|114
|37
|28
|5
|3
|15
|20
|42/87
|20/42
|10/15
|5
|32
|200
|-30