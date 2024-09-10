DEN
PHO

No Text

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
N. Jokic 15
20.1 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 7.3 APG
home team logo
D. Booker 1
26.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 6.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 2-0 -----
home team logo Suns 2-1 -----
PHO 6.5, O/U 220.5
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona
PHO 6.5, O/U 220.5
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 2-0 108.0 PPG 50 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Suns 2-1 111.0 PPG 45 RPG 21.7 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic 20.1 PPG 10.8 RPG 7.3 APG 51.1 FG%
D. Booker 26.6 PPG 4.1 RPG 6.8 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
J. Murray
G. Harris
P. Millsap
W. Barton
M. Beasley
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
J. Hernangomez
T. Craig
J. Vanderbilt
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 80 31.3 20.1 10.8 7.3 1.4 0.7 3.1 51.1 30.7 82.1 2.9 8.0
J. Murray 75 32.6 18.2 4.2 4.8 0.9 0.4 2.1 43.7 36.7 84.8 0.9 3.4
G. Harris 57 28.8 12.9 2.8 2.2 1.0 0.3 1.2 42.4 33.9 79.9 0.7 2.1
P. Millsap 70 27.1 12.6 7.2 2.0 1.2 0.8 1.4 48.4 36.5 72.7 2.2 5.0
W. Barton 43 27.7 11.5 4.6 2.9 0.4 0.5 1.5 40.2 34.2 77.0 0.7 3.9
M. Beasley 81 23.2 11.3 2.5 1.2 0.7 0.1 0.7 47.4 40.2 84.8 0.4 2.0
M. Morris 82 24.0 10.4 2.4 3.6 0.9 0.1 0.6 49.3 41.4 80.2 0.4 1.9
M. Plumlee 82 21.1 7.8 6.4 3.0 0.8 0.9 1.5 59.3 20.0 56.1 2.0 4.4
J. Hernangomez 70 19.4 5.8 3.8 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.5 43.9 36.5 76.7 0.9 2.9
T. Craig 75 20.0 5.7 3.5 1.0 0.5 0.6 0.6 44.2 32.4 70.0 1.2 2.3
J. Vanderbilt 17 4.1 1.4 1.4 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.5 47.4 0.0 60.0 0.4 0.9
Total 2 240.0 108.0 50 24.5 11.00 4.00 24.0 47.7 29.6 76.6 9.5 40.5
Suns
Roster
D. Booker
K. Oubre Jr.
D. Ayton
T. Johnson
M. Bridges
E. Okobo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Booker 64 35.0 26.6 4.1 6.8 0.9 0.2 4.1 46.7 32.6 86.6 0.6 3.5
K. Oubre Jr. 40 29.5 16.9 4.9 1.6 1.4 1.0 1.8 45.3 32.5 76.1 1.2 3.7
D. Ayton 71 30.7 16.3 10.3 1.8 0.9 0.9 1.8 58.5 0.0 74.6 3.1 7.1
T. Johnson 13 31.2 11.1 4.0 4.2 1.1 0.5 1.1 36.8 32.1 87.2 1.2 2.8
M. Bridges 82 29.5 8.3 3.2 2.1 1.6 0.5 0.8 43.0 33.5 80.5 0.7 2.5
E. Okobo 53 18.1 5.7 1.8 2.4 0.6 0.1 1.3 39.3 29.5 78.7 0.2 1.6
Total 3 240.0 111.0 45 21.7 10.33 3.33 22.7 44.1 36.6 82.5 7.7 37.3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores