DEN
PHO
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Jokic
|80
|31.3
|20.1
|10.8
|7.3
|1.4
|0.7
|3.1
|51.1
|30.7
|82.1
|2.9
|8.0
|J. Murray
|75
|32.6
|18.2
|4.2
|4.8
|0.9
|0.4
|2.1
|43.7
|36.7
|84.8
|0.9
|3.4
|G. Harris
|57
|28.8
|12.9
|2.8
|2.2
|1.0
|0.3
|1.2
|42.4
|33.9
|79.9
|0.7
|2.1
|P. Millsap
|70
|27.1
|12.6
|7.2
|2.0
|1.2
|0.8
|1.4
|48.4
|36.5
|72.7
|2.2
|5.0
|W. Barton
|43
|27.7
|11.5
|4.6
|2.9
|0.4
|0.5
|1.5
|40.2
|34.2
|77.0
|0.7
|3.9
|M. Beasley
|81
|23.2
|11.3
|2.5
|1.2
|0.7
|0.1
|0.7
|47.4
|40.2
|84.8
|0.4
|2.0
|M. Morris
|82
|24.0
|10.4
|2.4
|3.6
|0.9
|0.1
|0.6
|49.3
|41.4
|80.2
|0.4
|1.9
|M. Plumlee
|82
|21.1
|7.8
|6.4
|3.0
|0.8
|0.9
|1.5
|59.3
|20.0
|56.1
|2.0
|4.4
|J. Hernangomez
|70
|19.4
|5.8
|3.8
|0.8
|0.4
|0.3
|0.5
|43.9
|36.5
|76.7
|0.9
|2.9
|T. Craig
|75
|20.0
|5.7
|3.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.6
|0.6
|44.2
|32.4
|70.0
|1.2
|2.3
|J. Vanderbilt
|17
|4.1
|1.4
|1.4
|0.2
|0.3
|0.1
|0.5
|47.4
|0.0
|60.0
|0.4
|0.9
|Total
|2
|240.0
|108.0
|50
|24.5
|11.00
|4.00
|24.0
|47.7
|29.6
|76.6
|9.5
|40.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Booker
|64
|35.0
|26.6
|4.1
|6.8
|0.9
|0.2
|4.1
|46.7
|32.6
|86.6
|0.6
|3.5
|K. Oubre Jr.
|40
|29.5
|16.9
|4.9
|1.6
|1.4
|1.0
|1.8
|45.3
|32.5
|76.1
|1.2
|3.7
|D. Ayton
|71
|30.7
|16.3
|10.3
|1.8
|0.9
|0.9
|1.8
|58.5
|0.0
|74.6
|3.1
|7.1
|T. Johnson
|13
|31.2
|11.1
|4.0
|4.2
|1.1
|0.5
|1.1
|36.8
|32.1
|87.2
|1.2
|2.8
|M. Bridges
|82
|29.5
|8.3
|3.2
|2.1
|1.6
|0.5
|0.8
|43.0
|33.5
|80.5
|0.7
|2.5
|E. Okobo
|53
|18.1
|5.7
|1.8
|2.4
|0.6
|0.1
|1.3
|39.3
|29.5
|78.7
|0.2
|1.6
|Total
|3
|240.0
|111.0
|45
|21.7
|10.33
|3.33
|22.7
|44.1
|36.6
|82.5
|7.7
|37.3