Red-hot Jazz entertain struggling Pistons

  • Dec 29, 2019

The Utah Jazz have caught fire in the last two weeks and they return home to face the ice-cold Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Utah has won seven of its last eight games, including a 120-107 road triumph on Saturday against one of the league's top teams, the Los Angeles Clippers. It had nothing to do with load management, either, as the Clippers both of their superstars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Utah's defense held that duo to 12-for-44 shooting.

Royce O'Neale was primarily responsible for Leonard's poor shooting performance and also recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

"Royce did a great job on Kawhi," guard Donovan Mitchell told the team's website.

Mitchell played a starring role with a game-high 30 points and nine assists. Detroit will likely put its defensive ace, Bruce Brown, on Mitchell. But the Jazz will be hard to stop, especially after their impressive win at Staples Center.

"This shows a lot about who we are," Mitchell told the website. "We obviously had a rough patch, but we've come a long way and really picked it up. It's a big win, but it's only December and we've got to keep it going."

Jordan Clarkson has given the team a boost in his first two games since being traded from Cleveland for guard Dante Exum and two second-round draft picks. The shooting guard supplied 19 points in 25 minutes off the bench in his second game with the Jazz.

"These guys are just talking to me, a lot, just giving me pointers on calls and everything so that's helping me come along fast," Clarkson said.

The only stumble for the Jazz during the eight-game stretch was a three-point loss to Miami. They've done it mostly without starting point guard Mike Conley, who hasn't played since Dec. 17 due to a hamstring injury.

Detroit began its longest road trip of the season, a six-city excursion, with a woeful performance. It was blown out by San Antonio 136-109 on Saturday.

The Spurs took control with a 42-point outburst in the third quarter.

"I thought we competed hard until that time and then the avalanche hit and the resilience (was lacking)," coach Dwane Casey said. "We didn't bounce back. That was the disappointing thing. The fact that I thought we were very competitive, had a very good spirit, and when they threw a haymaker, it knocked us back and we didn't bounce back from it."

Casey expressed irritation with his star player, Blake Griffin. The power forward, an All-Star last season, has struggled with injuries and his shooting this season. He was 3-for-16 from the field while scoring 12 points on Saturday.

"We all know where Blake is (physically) and he is an All-Pro player, he's a great player in his own mind," Casey said. "He is not at 100 percent, so you talk to him about that, but I'm not going to get into what goes on behind closed doors."

The Pistons have lost six of their last seven games and are playing without top perimeter shooter, Luke Kennard. He'll miss the entire trip due to bilateral knee soreness.

Key Players
A. Drummond
0 C
D. Mitchell
45 SG
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
25.3 Pts. Per Game 25.3
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
54.4 Field Goal % 45.6
55.1 Three Point % 45.8
60.4 Free Throw % 83.3
+ 1 Jordan Clarkson made 2nd of 2 free throws 5:41
+ 1 Jordan Clarkson made 1st of 2 free throws 5:41
  Shooting foul on Tim Frazier 5:41
  Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic 5:54
  Tim Frazier missed jump shot 5:56
+ 2 Jordan Clarkson made finger-roll layup, assist by Royce O'Neale 6:14
  Bad pass turnover on Tim Frazier, stolen by Jordan Clarkson 6:18
+ 2 Joe Ingles made driving layup 6:41
  Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles 6:51
  Langston Galloway missed jump shot 6:53
  Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Andre Drummond 7:11
Points 29 29
Field Goals 13-35 (37.1%) 10-30 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 1-5 (20.0%) 2-8 (25.0%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 22 23
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 15 17
Team 2 3
Assists 4 5
Steals 4 3
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 5 7
Fouls 8 7
Technicals 0 0
A. Drummond C 0
2 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
R. Gobert C 27
4 PTS, 8 REB
away team logo Pistons 12-21 218--29
home team logo Jazz 20-12 1910--29
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
away team logo Pistons 12-21 109.1 PPG 42.2 RPG 25.0 APG
home team logo Jazz 20-12 108.2 PPG 45.6 RPG 21.7 APG
D. Rose PG 16.7 PPG 2.2 RPG 5.9 APG 49.1 FG%
J. Clarkson PG 14.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.0 APG 44.0 FG%
D. Rose PG 11 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
J. Clarkson PG 11 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
37.1 FG% 33.3
20.0 3PT FG% 25.0
50.0 FT% 87.5
Pistons
Starters
T. Frazier
S. Mykhailiuk
A. Drummond
T. Snell
B. Brown
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Frazier 4 3 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 2 1 2 -7 7
S. Mykhailiuk 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 0 +1 4
A. Drummond 2 6 1 1/7 0/0 0/2 2 15 3 2 2 2 4 +1 13
T. Snell 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -7 2
B. Brown 2 5 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 1 4 -3 7
On Bench
D. Rose
C. Wood
L. Galloway
T. Maker
R. Jackson
M. Morris
B. Griffin
K. Thomas
J. Bone
L. Kennard
S. Doumbouya
L. King
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Rose 11 0 1 5/9 0/1 1/1 1 10 0 0 1 0 0 +7 12
C. Wood 3 2 0 1/4 0/0 1/1 1 11 0 0 0 0 2 +7 5
L. Galloway 2 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 2 +2 6
T. Maker 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 -1 2
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kennard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Doumbouya - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 20 4 13/35 1/5 2/4 8 89 4 2 5 5 15 0 58
Jazz
Starters
J. Clarkson
B. Bogdanovic
R. Gobert
R. O'Neale
E. Mudiay
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 11 0 0 4/7 1/2 2/2 0 10 1 0 0 0 0 +2 12
B. Bogdanovic 4 2 1 1/6 0/1 2/2 1 13 0 0 1 1 1 -1 7
R. Gobert 4 8 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 13 1 1 1 1 7 -1 13
R. O'Neale 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 +2 2
E. Mudiay 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 2 0 1 -1 3
On Bench
T. Bradley
G. Niang
J. Morgan
M. Conley
E. Davis
N. Williams-Goss
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
M. Oni
R. Tucker
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Bradley 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 1 0 1 2 +1 6
G. Niang 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 -6 0
J. Morgan 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 1 +4 2
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 20 5 10/30 2/8 7/8 7 64 3 3 7 3 17 0 45
NBA Scores