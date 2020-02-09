LAC
CLE

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 36
CLE Cavaliers 21

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Paul George  
11:38 +2 Ivica Zubac made hook shot, assist by Paul George 2-0
11:33   Personal foul on Ivica Zubac  
11:14   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
11:04 +2 Paul George made jump shot 4-0
10:49   Andre Drummond missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Ivica Zubac  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
10:43 +2 Ivica Zubac made layup, assist by Marcus Morris 6-0
10:30   Andre Drummond missed layup  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
10:23   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:13 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Kevin Love 6-2
9:55 +2 Landry Shamet made layup, assist by Ivica Zubac 8-2
9:38 +2 Cedi Osman made floating jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 8-4
9:22   Lost ball turnover on Paul George, stolen by Andre Drummond  
9:16 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Darius Garland 8-6
9:08   Shooting foul on Darius Garland  
9:08 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 9-6
9:08 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-6
9:00   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Ivica Zubac  
8:53   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
8:43   Cedi Osman missed finger-roll layup  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:34 +2 Paul George made turnaround jump shot 12-6
8:34   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
8:34 +1 Paul George made free throw 13-6
8:20   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
8:05   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
7:57 +2 Andre Drummond made alley-oop shot, assist by Cedi Osman 13-8
7:39 +2 Ivica Zubac made layup, assist by Paul George 15-8
7:28   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
7:13   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
7:08   Personal foul on Collin Sexton  
7:01   Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:50   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:41   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Kevin Love  
6:35   Andre Drummond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
6:26 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot 18-8
6:17   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   Offensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
6:09   Kevin Porter missed fade-away jump shot  
6:04   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:04   Andre Drummond missed dunk, blocked by Paul George  
6:04   CLE team rebound  
5:52   Kevin Porter missed floating jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
5:44 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot 20-8
5:28 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 20-11
5:14   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
5:06 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 22-11
4:49 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 22-14
4:39   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
4:27   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
4:17 +2 Paul George made jump shot 24-14
4:03   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
3:51   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by Cedi Osman  
3:35   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Marcus Morris  
3:31 +2 Marcus Morris made dunk 26-14
3:20   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
3:10   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
2:53   Larry Nance Jr. missed jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
2:45 +2 Lou Williams made driving layup 28-14
2:29 +2 Cedi Osman made jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter 28-16
2:22   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
2:22 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 29-16
2:22 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-16
1:56   Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Amir Coffey  
1:46 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 33-16
1:18   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
1:07   Bad pass turnover on Amir Coffey, stolen by Kevin Porter  
1:04 +2 Kevin Porter made dunk 33-18
0:48 +2 Lou Williams made floating jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green 35-18
0:38   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
0:38   CLE team rebound  
0:33 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 35-21
0:29   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
0:29   Lou Williams missed 1st of 3 free throws  
0:29   LAC team rebound  
0:29   Lou Williams missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
0:29   LAC team rebound  
0:29 +1 Lou Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 36-21
0:07   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
0:00   Tristan Thompson missed fade-away jump shot  
0:00   CLE team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 37
CLE Cavaliers 29

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Montrezl Harrell missed hook shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
11:38   Personal foul on Rodney McGruder  
11:21   Alfonzo McKinnie missed floating jump shot  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
11:22   Tristan Thompson missed dunk  
11:22   LAC team rebound  
11:09   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
10:49   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
10:40   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
10:33 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney McGruder 39-21
10:32   Violation  
10:14   Larry Nance Jr. missed jump shot  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
10:09 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made dunk 39-23
9:59   Lou Williams missed driving layup  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
9:47   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Amir Coffey  
9:32   Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
9:32   Montrezl Harrell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:32   LAC team rebound  
9:32 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-23
9:19   Personal foul on JaMychal Green  
9:16   Out of bounds turnover on Larry Nance Jr.  
9:09   Shooting foul on Dante Exum  
9:09 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 41-23
9:09 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-23
8:58 +3 Tristan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dante Exum 42-26
8:43 +2 Rodney McGruder made floating jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 44-26
8:23   Kevin Porter missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
8:11   Amir Coffey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
8:07   Rodney McGruder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
8:00   Dante Exum missed floating jump shot, blocked by Amir Coffey  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
7:45   Bad pass turnover on Montrezl Harrell, stolen by Dante Exum  
7:53 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made finger-roll layup, assist by Dante Exum 44-28
7:43 +2 Rodney McGruder made dunk, assist by Lou Williams 46-28
7:27 +2 Kevin Porter made layup, assist by Tristan Thompson 46-30
7:15 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup 48-30
7:15   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
7:15 +1 Montrezl Harrell made free throw 49-30
6:58   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
6:53 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Paul George 51-30
6:37   Darius Garland missed driving layup  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:35   Andre Drummond missed dunk, blocked by Montrezl Harrell  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:35   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
6:35 +1 Andre Drummond made 1st of 2 free throws 51-31
6:35   Andre Drummond missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
6:11 +2 Amir Coffey made floating jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green 53-31
6:02 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Darius Garland 53-33
5:50   Montrezl Harrell missed driving layup  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
5:43   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
5:31 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green 56-33
5:19   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
5:09   Bad pass turnover on Paul George, stolen by Andre Drummond  
4:52 +3 Andre Drummond made 3-pt. jump shot 56-36
4:36 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 59-36
4:22   Darius Garland missed layup  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
4:10   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
4:00   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
3:55 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 61-36
3:44 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 61-38
3:21   Landry Shamet missed floating jump shot  
3:20   Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
3:20 +2 JaMychal Green made dunk 63-38
3:11   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
3:08   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
3:08 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 63-39
3:08 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-40
3:04   Full timeout called  
2:56 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 66-40
2:35 +2 Andre Drummond made reverse layup 66-42
2:35   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
2:35 +1 Andre Drummond made free throw 66-43
2:24   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
2:12   Andre Drummond missed driving layup  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
2:03 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot 69-43
1:37   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
1:37 +1 Cedi Osman made 1st of 2 free throws 69-44
1:37   Cedi Osman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
1:27   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   CLE team rebound  
1:17   Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Landry Shamet  
1:14   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
1:12   Collin Sexton missed dunk  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
1:06 +2 Montrezl Harrell made floating jump shot 71-44
0:56 +2 Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Darius Garland 71-46
0:49 +2 Lou Williams made driving layup 73-46
0:40 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot 73-48
0:29   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
0:23   Shooting foul on Paul George  
0:23 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 73-49
0:23 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-50
0:02   Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
0:00   End of period  