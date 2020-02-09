No Text
LAC
CLE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:43
|
|Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Paul George
|11:38
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac made hook shot, assist by Paul George
|2-0
|11:33
|
|Personal foul on Ivica Zubac
|11:14
|
|Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|11:04
|
|+2
|Paul George made jump shot
|4-0
|10:49
|
|Andre Drummond missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Ivica Zubac
|10:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris
|10:43
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac made layup, assist by Marcus Morris
|6-0
|10:30
|
|Andre Drummond missed layup
|10:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Lou Williams
|10:23
|
|Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|10:13
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Kevin Love
|6-2
|9:55
|
|+2
|Landry Shamet made layup, assist by Ivica Zubac
|8-2
|9:38
|
|+2
|Cedi Osman made floating jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond
|8-4
|9:22
|
|Lost ball turnover on Paul George, stolen by Andre Drummond
|9:16
|
|+2
|Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Darius Garland
|8-6
|9:08
|
|Shooting foul on Darius Garland
|9:08
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|9-6
|9:08
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10-6
|9:00
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Ivica Zubac
|8:53
|
|Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman
|8:43
|
|Cedi Osman missed finger-roll layup
|8:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|8:34
|
|+2
|Paul George made turnaround jump shot
|12-6
|8:34
|
|Shooting foul on Collin Sexton
|8:34
|
|+1
|Paul George made free throw
|13-6
|8:20
|
|Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Lou Williams
|8:05
|
|Marcus Morris missed jump shot
|8:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|7:57
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made alley-oop shot, assist by Cedi Osman
|13-8
|7:39
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac made layup, assist by Paul George
|15-8
|7:28
|
|Personal foul on Landry Shamet
|7:13
|
|Collin Sexton missed jump shot
|7:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Paul George
|7:08
|
|Personal foul on Collin Sexton
|7:01
|
|Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot
|6:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|6:50
|
|Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|6:41
|
|Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Kevin Love
|6:35
|
|Andre Drummond missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Paul George
|6:26
|
|+3
|Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot
|18-8
|6:17
|
|Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:14
|
|Offensive rebound by Kevin Porter
|6:09
|
|Kevin Porter missed fade-away jump shot
|6:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|6:04
|
|Andre Drummond missed dunk, blocked by Paul George
|6:04
|
|CLE team rebound
|5:52
|
|Kevin Porter missed floating jump shot
|5:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris
|5:44
|
|+2
|Marcus Morris made jump shot
|20-8
|5:28
|
|+3
|Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland
|20-11
|5:14
|
|Personal foul on Andre Drummond
|5:06
|
|+2
|Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac
|22-11
|4:49
|
|+3
|Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond
|22-14
|4:39
|
|Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|4:27
|
|Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet
|4:17
|
|+2
|Paul George made jump shot
|24-14
|4:03
|
|Darius Garland missed jump shot
|3:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris
|3:51
|
|Bad pass turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by Cedi Osman
|3:35
|
|Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Marcus Morris
|3:31
|
|+2
|Marcus Morris made dunk
|26-14
|3:20
|
|Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell
|3:10
|
|Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|2:53
|
|Larry Nance Jr. missed jump shot
|2:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Lou Williams
|2:45
|
|+2
|Lou Williams made driving layup
|28-14
|2:29
|
|+2
|Cedi Osman made jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter
|28-16
|2:22
|
|Shooting foul on Kevin Porter
|2:22
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|29-16
|2:22
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30-16
|1:56
|
|Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Amir Coffey
|1:46
|
|+3
|JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell
|33-16
|1:18
|
|Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:15
|
|Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|1:07
|
|Bad pass turnover on Amir Coffey, stolen by Kevin Porter
|1:04
|
|+2
|Kevin Porter made dunk
|33-18
|0:48
|
|+2
|Lou Williams made floating jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green
|35-18
|0:38
|
|Collin Sexton missed driving layup
|0:38
|
|CLE team rebound
|0:33
|
|+3
|Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson
|35-21
|0:29
|
|Shooting foul on Collin Sexton
|0:29
|
|Lou Williams missed 1st of 3 free throws
|0:29
|
|LAC team rebound
|0:29
|
|Lou Williams missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|0:29
|
|LAC team rebound
|0:29
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws
|36-21
|0:07
|
|Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|0:00
|
|Tristan Thompson missed fade-away jump shot
|0:00
|
|CLE team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:45
|
|Montrezl Harrell missed hook shot
|11:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|11:38
|
|Personal foul on Rodney McGruder
|11:21
|
|Alfonzo McKinnie missed floating jump shot
|11:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|11:22
|
|Tristan Thompson missed dunk
|11:22
|
|LAC team rebound
|11:09
|
|JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter
|10:49
|
|Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:47
|
|Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|10:40
|
|JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Rodney McGruder
|10:33
|
|+3
|Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney McGruder
|39-21
|10:32
|
|Violation
|10:14
|
|Larry Nance Jr. missed jump shot
|10:09
|
|Offensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie
|10:09
|
|+2
|Alfonzo McKinnie made dunk
|39-23
|9:59
|
|Lou Williams missed driving layup
|9:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|9:47
|
|Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Amir Coffey
|9:32
|
|Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie
|9:32
|
|Montrezl Harrell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|9:32
|
|LAC team rebound
|9:32
|
|+1
|Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40-23
|9:19
|
|Personal foul on JaMychal Green
|9:16
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Larry Nance Jr.
|9:09
|
|Shooting foul on Dante Exum
|9:09
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|41-23
|9:09
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42-23
|8:58
|
|+3
|Tristan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dante Exum
|42-26
|8:43
|
|+2
|Rodney McGruder made floating jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell
|44-26
|8:23
|
|Kevin Porter missed jump shot
|8:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell
|8:11
|
|Amir Coffey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:09
|
|Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|8:07
|
|Rodney McGruder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|8:00
|
|Dante Exum missed floating jump shot, blocked by Amir Coffey
|7:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell
|7:45
|
|Bad pass turnover on Montrezl Harrell, stolen by Dante Exum
|7:53
|
|+2
|Alfonzo McKinnie made finger-roll layup, assist by Dante Exum
|44-28
|7:43
|
|+2
|Rodney McGruder made dunk, assist by Lou Williams
|46-28
|7:27
|
|+2
|Kevin Porter made layup, assist by Tristan Thompson
|46-30
|7:15
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell made driving layup
|48-30
|7:15
|
|Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson
|7:15
|
|+1
|Montrezl Harrell made free throw
|49-30
|6:58
|
|Tristan Thompson missed hook shot
|6:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Paul George
|6:53
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Paul George
|51-30
|6:37
|
|Darius Garland missed driving layup
|6:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|6:35
|
|Andre Drummond missed dunk, blocked by Montrezl Harrell
|6:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|6:35
|
|Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell
|6:35
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond made 1st of 2 free throws
|51-31
|6:35
|
|Andre Drummond missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|6:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell
|6:11
|
|+2
|Amir Coffey made floating jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green
|53-31
|6:02
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Darius Garland
|53-33
|5:50
|
|Montrezl Harrell missed driving layup
|5:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman
|5:43
|
|Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet
|5:31
|
|+3
|Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green
|56-33
|5:19
|
|Darius Garland missed jump shot
|5:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Paul George
|5:09
|
|Bad pass turnover on Paul George, stolen by Andre Drummond
|4:52
|
|+3
|Andre Drummond made 3-pt. jump shot
|56-36
|4:36
|
|+3
|Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell
|59-36
|4:22
|
|Darius Garland missed layup
|4:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell
|4:10
|
|Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell
|4:00
|
|JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:55
|
|Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell
|3:55
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell made dunk
|61-36
|3:44
|
|+2
|Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond
|61-38
|3:21
|
|Landry Shamet missed floating jump shot
|3:20
|
|Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|3:20
|
|+2
|JaMychal Green made dunk
|63-38
|3:11
|
|Personal foul on Landry Shamet
|3:08
|
|Shooting foul on Marcus Morris
|3:08
|
|+1
|Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws
|63-39
|3:08
|
|+1
|Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws
|63-40
|3:04
|
|Full timeout called
|2:56
|
|+3
|Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams
|66-40
|2:35
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made reverse layup
|66-42
|2:35
|
|Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac
|2:35
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond made free throw
|66-43
|2:24
|
|Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|2:12
|
|Andre Drummond missed driving layup
|2:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet
|2:03
|
|+3
|Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot
|69-43
|1:37
|
|Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac
|1:37
|
|+1
|Cedi Osman made 1st of 2 free throws
|69-44
|1:37
|
|Cedi Osman missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris
|1:27
|
|Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:25
|
|CLE team rebound
|1:17
|
|Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Landry Shamet
|1:14
|
|Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton
|1:12
|
|Collin Sexton missed dunk
|1:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell
|1:06
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell made floating jump shot
|71-44
|0:56
|
|+2
|Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Darius Garland
|71-46
|0:49
|
|+2
|Lou Williams made driving layup
|73-46
|0:40
|
|+2
|Darius Garland made floating jump shot
|73-48
|0:29
|
|Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|0:23
|
|Shooting foul on Paul George
|0:23
|
|+1
|Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws
|73-49
|0:23
|
|+1
|Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|73-50
|0:02
|
|Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot
|0:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|0:00
|
|End of period