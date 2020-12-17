DET
WAS
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Mason Plumlee vs. Thomas Bryant (Isaac Bonga gains possession)
|11:44
|
|Thomas Bryant misses two point layup
|11:39
|
|Blake Griffin defensive rebound
|11:28
|
|Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|11:24
|
|Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|11:13
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal makes two point step back jump shot
|0-2
|10:55
|
|+2
|Delon Wright makes two point floating jump shot
|2-2
|10:50
|
|Thomas Bryant turnover (bad pass) (Delon Wright steals)
|10:46
|
|+3
|Jerami Grant makes three point jump shot (Killian Hayes assists)
|5-2
|10:36
|
|Moritz Wagner offensive foul (Delon Wright draws the foul)
|10:36
|
|Moritz Wagner turnover (offensive foul)
|10:23
|
|Moritz Wagner shooting foul (Killian Hayes draws the foul)
|10:23
|
|+1
|Killian Hayes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-2
|10:23
|
|+1
|Killian Hayes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-2
|10:06
|
|Bradley Beal turnover (bad pass) (Killian Hayes steals)
|9:51
|
|Jerami Grant offensive foul (Charge) (Raul Neto draws the foul)
|9:51
|
|Jerami Grant turnover (offensive foul)
|9:26
|
|Bradley Beal misses two point floating jump shot
|9:26
|
|Bradley Beal offensive rebound
|9:26
|
|Jerami Grant shooting foul (Bradley Beal draws the foul)
|9:26
|
|Bradley Beal misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:26
|
|Wizards offensive rebound
|9:26
|
|+1
|Bradley Beal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-3
|9:13
|
|Mason Plumlee misses two point turnaround hook shot
|9:11
|
|Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|8:56
|
|Blake Griffin shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)
|8:56
|
|+1
|Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-4
|8:56
|
|+1
|Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-5
|8:44
|
|Jerami Grant turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Bonga steals)
|8:37
|
|Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
|8:35
|
|Delon Wright defensive rebound
|8:19
|
|+3
|Delon Wright makes three point step back jump shot
|10-5
|8:06
|
|Moritz Wagner misses three point jump shot
|8:03
|
|Delon Wright defensive rebound
|7:56
|
|+3
|Delon Wright makes three point jump shot (Mason Plumlee assists)
|13-5
|7:40
|
|Raul Neto turnover (lost ball) (Mason Plumlee steals)
|7:35
|
|Jerami Grant misses two point alley-oop dunk
|7:33
|
|Moritz Wagner defensive rebound
|7:27
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal makes two point reverse layup (Moritz Wagner assists)
|13-7
|7:12
|
|+3
|Killian Hayes makes three point step back jump shot
|16-7
|6:52
|
|Raul Neto misses three point jump shot
|6:50
|
|Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
|6:41
|
|Delon Wright misses three point jump shot
|6:39
|
|Isaac Bonga defensive rebound
|6:32
|
|Moritz Wagner misses three point jump shot
|6:30
|
|Jerami Grant defensive rebound
|6:22
|
|+2
|Delon Wright makes two point layup (Mason Plumlee assists)
|18-7
|6:22
|
|Wizards 60 second timeout
|6:07
|
|+3
|Bradley Beal makes three point jump shot (Raul Neto assists)
|18-10
|5:51
|
|+2
|Mason Plumlee makes two point alley-oop dunk (Blake Griffin assists)
|20-10
|5:31
|
|+2
|Raul Neto makes two point floating jump shot (Bradley Beal assists)
|20-12
|5:03
|
|+2
|Mason Plumlee makes two point turnaround hook shot
|22-12
|4:46
|
|+2
|Raul Neto makes two point finger roll layup (Thomas Bryant assists)
|22-14
|4:30
|
|Killian Hayes misses two point hook shot
|4:28
|
|Raul Neto defensive rebound
|4:24
|
|Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
|4:20
|
|Isaac Bonga offensive rebound
|4:14
|
|Isaac Bonga turnover (out of bounds step)
|4:03
|
|+3
|Svi Mykhailiuk makes three point jump shot
|25-14
|3:42
|
|Raul Neto misses two point jump shot
|3:41
|
|Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
|3:28
|
|Thomas Bryant blocks Sekou Doumbouya's two point layup
|3:24
|
|Josh Jackson offensive rebound
|3:23
|
|+2
|Sekou Doumbouya makes two point layup (Josh Jackson assists)
|27-14
|3:13
|
|+3
|Raul Neto makes three point jump shot
|27-17
|3:02
|
|+2
|Svi Mykhailiuk makes two point layup (Mason Plumlee assists)
|29-17
|2:51
|
|Mason Plumlee personal foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)
|2:51
|
|Pistons 60 second timeout
|2:40
|
|Troy Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
|2:37
|
|Sekou Doumbouya defensive rebound
|2:31
|
|Josh Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Deni Avdija steals)
|2:26
|
|+2
|Deni Avdija makes two point layup
|29-19
|2:15
|
|Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot
|2:13
|
|Troy Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|2:06
|
|Troy Brown Jr. misses two point driving layup
|2:05
|
|Derrick Rose defensive rebound
|2:04
|
|Troy Brown Jr. personal foul (Derrick Rose draws the foul)
|1:56
|
|Jahlil Okafor misses two point floating jump shot
|1:54
|
|Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|1:35
|
|Ish Smith misses two point jump shot
|1:32
|
|Robin Lopez offensive rebound
|1:32
|
|+2
|Robin Lopez makes two point putback layup
|29-21
|1:20
|
|Derrick Rose turnover (lost ball) (Ish Smith steals)
|1:21
|
|Sekou Doumbouya personal foul (Ish Smith draws the foul)
|1:07
|
|Jerome Robinson misses two point step back jump shot
|1:03
|
|Josh Jackson defensive rebound
|1:00
|
|+2
|Josh Jackson makes two point jump shot
|31-21
|0:44
|
|Robin Lopez turnover (traveling)
|0:30
|
|+2
|Derrick Rose makes two point driving layup
|33-21
|0:09
|
|+2
|Robin Lopez makes two point hook shot (Jerome Robinson assists)
|33-23
|0:04
|
|Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Ish Smith defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Ish Smith misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Wizards offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:49
|
|+3
|Josh Jackson makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists)
|36-23
|11:37
|
|Jerome Robinson misses three point jump shot
|11:31
|
|Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound
|11:23
|
|+2
|Josh Jackson makes two point floating jump shot
|38-23
|11:08
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk kicked ball violation
|10:57
|
|Jerome Robinson misses three point jump shot
|10:55
|
|Josh Jackson defensive rebound
|10:46
|
|Jahlil Okafor turnover (3-second violation)
|10:31
|
|Troy Brown Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Svi Mykhailiuk steals)
|10:21
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk misses three point jump shot
|10:18
|
|Ish Smith defensive rebound
|10:15
|
|Troy Brown Jr. offensive foul (Charge) (Josh Jackson draws the foul)
|10:15
|
|Troy Brown Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|10:00
|
|Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot
|9:58
|
|Robin Lopez defensive rebound
|9:49
|
|Derrick Rose blocks Robin Lopez's two point layup
|9:45
|
|Derrick Rose defensive rebound
|9:45
|
|+2
|Sekou Doumbouya makes two point layup
|40-23
|9:45
|
|Jerome Robinson shooting foul (Sekou Doumbouya draws the foul)
|9:45
|
|Sekou Doumbouya misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:40
|
|Jerome Robinson defensive rebound
|9:29
|
|+2
|Jerome Robinson makes two point step back jump shot
|40-25
|9:21
|
|Isaac Bonga personal foul (Sekou Doumbouya draws the foul)
|9:06
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Bonga steals)
|8:58
|
|+2
|Isaac Bonga makes two point layup (Deni Avdija assists)
|40-27
|8:45
|
|+2
|Derrick Rose makes two point driving layup
|42-27
|8:34
|
|Deni Avdija misses three point jump shot
|8:30
|
|Derrick Rose defensive rebound
|8:28
|
|Robin Lopez shooting foul (Sekou Doumbouya draws the foul)
|8:28
|
|Sekou Doumbouya misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:28
|
|Pistons offensive rebound
|8:28
|
|+1
|Sekou Doumbouya makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-27
|8:09
|
|Jerome Robinson misses two point jump shot
|8:06
|
|Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound
|8:00
|
|+3
|Sekou Doumbouya makes three point jump shot (Jahlil Okafor assists)
|46-27
|7:59
|
|Wizards 60 second timeout
|7:44
|
|Josh Jackson blocks Bradley Beal's two point driving layup
|7:42
|
|Pistons defensive rebound
|7:42
|
|Bradley Beal personal foul (Loose ball) (Josh Jackson draws the foul)
|7:42
|
|Bradley Beal turnover
|7:29
|
|Bradley Beal blocks Jahlil Okafor's two point layup
|7:23
|
|Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|7:22
|
|Bradley Beal misses two point layup
|7:19
|
|Derrick Rose defensive rebound
|7:16
|
|+2
|Sekou Doumbouya makes two point dunk (Derrick Rose assists)
|48-27
|6:56
|
|Raul Neto misses three point jump shot
|6:53
|
|Wizards offensive rebound
|6:53
|
|Sekou Doumbouya personal foul (Loose ball) (Isaac Bonga draws the foul)
|6:53
|
|Pistons delay of game violation
|6:40
|
|Thomas Bryant turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:34
|
|Thomas Bryant blocks Jahlil Okafor's two point floating jump shot
|6:33
|
|Pistons offensive rebound
|6:31
|
|+3
|Josh Jackson makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists)
|51-27
|6:11
|
|Thomas Bryant misses two point turnaround jump shot
|6:08
|
|Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound
|6:00
|
|Derrick Rose misses two point jump shot
|5:56
|
|Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|5:44
|
|Deni Avdija misses three point jump shot
|5:41
|
|Blake Griffin defensive rebound
|5:34
|
|Josh Jackson misses three point jump shot
|5:31
|
|Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|5:09
|
|+3
|Isaac Bonga makes three point jump shot (Thomas Bryant assists)
|51-30
|4:46
|
|Josh Jackson misses two point step back jump shot
|4:40
|
|Raul Neto defensive rebound
|4:32
|
|Pistons technical foul (Defensive three second)
|4:32
|
|Bradley Beal misses technical free throw 1 of 1
|4:32
|
|Wizards offensive rebound
|4:22
|
|Deni Avdija misses three point jump shot
|4:19
|
|Blake Griffin defensive rebound
|4:00
|
|Saddiq Bey turnover (out of bounds step)
|3:39
|
|Thomas Bryant turnover (lost ball) (Mason Plumlee steals)
|3:30
|
|Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot
|3:28
|
|Isaac Bonga defensive rebound
|3:20
|
|Bradley Beal misses three point step back jump shot
|3:16
|
|Jerami Grant defensive rebound
|3:10
|
|+2
|Jerami Grant makes two point reverse layup
|53-30
|3:10
|
|Deni Avdija shooting foul (Jerami Grant draws the foul)
|3:10
|
|+1
|Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-30
|2:51
|
|+3
|Isaac Bonga makes three point jump shot (Moritz Wagner assists)
|54-33
|2:42
|
|Killian Hayes offensive foul (Raul Neto draws the foul)
|2:42
|
|Killian Hayes turnover (offensive foul)
|2:42
|
|Pistons 60 second timeout
|2:26
|
|Thomas Bryant misses two point layup
|2:23
|
|Moritz Wagner offensive rebound
|2:21
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal makes two point driving layup (Moritz Wagner assists)
|54-35
|2:07
|
|Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|2:03
|
|Moritz Wagner defensive rebound
|1:57
|
|Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
|1:55
|
|Pistons defensive rebound
|1:44
|
|Killian Hayes turnover (bad pass) (Thomas Bryant steals)
|1:30
|
|Bradley Beal turnover (lost ball) (Saddiq Bey steals)
|1:20
|
|+2
|Mason Plumlee makes two point finger roll layup (Blake Griffin assists)
|56-35
|1:08
|
|Thomas Bryant offensive foul (Jerami Grant draws the foul)
|1:08
|
|Thomas Bryant turnover (offensive foul)
|0:58
|
|Killian Hayes misses two point floating jump shot
|0:57
|
|Wizards defensive rebound
|0:57
|
|Killian Hayes personal foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)
|0:49
|
|Raul Neto turnover (bad pass) (Mason Plumlee steals)
|0:47
|
|+2
|Mason Plumlee makes two point finger roll layup
|58-35
|0:37
|
|Thomas Bryant offensive foul (Charge) (Blake Griffin draws the foul)
|0:37
|
|Thomas Bryant turnover (offensive foul)
|0:22
|
|Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|0:20
|
|Isaac Bonga defensive rebound
|0:03
|
|Bradley Beal turnover (lost ball) (Saddiq Bey steals)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:39
|
|Mason Plumlee misses two point hook shot
|11:35
|
|Jerome Robinson defensive rebound
|11:26
|
|+3
|Jerome Robinson makes three point jump shot (Raul Neto assists)
|58-38
|11:09
|
|Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|
|Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|10:58
|
|Raul Neto turnover (bad pass) (Delon Wright steals)
|10:52
|
|Thomas Bryant blocks Delon Wright's two point driving layup
|10:52
|
|Pistons offensive rebound
|10:36
|
|+2
|Blake Griffin makes two point floating jump shot
|60-38
|10:11
|
|Raul Neto misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|
|Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
|9:53
|
|Mason Plumlee misses two point layup
|9:51
|
|Moritz Wagner defensive rebound
|9:48
|