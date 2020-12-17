DET
WAS

1st Quarter
DET
Pistons
33
WAS
Wizards
23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Mason Plumlee vs. Thomas Bryant (Isaac Bonga gains possession)  
11:44   Thomas Bryant misses two point layup  
11:39   Blake Griffin defensive rebound  
11:28   Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot  
11:24   Thomas Bryant defensive rebound  
11:13 +2 Bradley Beal makes two point step back jump shot 0-2
10:55 +2 Delon Wright makes two point floating jump shot 2-2
10:50   Thomas Bryant turnover (bad pass) (Delon Wright steals)  
10:46 +3 Jerami Grant makes three point jump shot (Killian Hayes assists) 5-2
10:36   Moritz Wagner offensive foul (Delon Wright draws the foul)  
10:36   Moritz Wagner turnover (offensive foul)  
10:23   Moritz Wagner shooting foul (Killian Hayes draws the foul)  
10:23 +1 Killian Hayes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-2
10:23 +1 Killian Hayes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-2
10:06   Bradley Beal turnover (bad pass) (Killian Hayes steals)  
9:51   Jerami Grant offensive foul (Charge) (Raul Neto draws the foul)  
9:51   Jerami Grant turnover (offensive foul)  
9:26   Bradley Beal misses two point floating jump shot  
9:26   Bradley Beal offensive rebound  
9:26   Jerami Grant shooting foul (Bradley Beal draws the foul)  
9:26   Bradley Beal misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:26   Wizards offensive rebound  
9:26 +1 Bradley Beal makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-3
9:13   Mason Plumlee misses two point turnaround hook shot  
9:11   Thomas Bryant defensive rebound  
8:56   Blake Griffin shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)  
8:56 +1 Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-4
8:56 +1 Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-5
8:44   Jerami Grant turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Bonga steals)  
8:37   Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot  
8:35   Delon Wright defensive rebound  
8:19 +3 Delon Wright makes three point step back jump shot 10-5
8:06   Moritz Wagner misses three point jump shot  
8:03   Delon Wright defensive rebound  
7:56 +3 Delon Wright makes three point jump shot (Mason Plumlee assists) 13-5
7:40   Raul Neto turnover (lost ball) (Mason Plumlee steals)  
7:35   Jerami Grant misses two point alley-oop dunk  
7:33   Moritz Wagner defensive rebound  
7:27 +2 Bradley Beal makes two point reverse layup (Moritz Wagner assists) 13-7
7:12 +3 Killian Hayes makes three point step back jump shot 16-7
6:52   Raul Neto misses three point jump shot  
6:50   Mason Plumlee defensive rebound  
6:41   Delon Wright misses three point jump shot  
6:39   Isaac Bonga defensive rebound  
6:32   Moritz Wagner misses three point jump shot  
6:30   Jerami Grant defensive rebound  
6:22 +2 Delon Wright makes two point layup (Mason Plumlee assists) 18-7
6:22   Wizards 60 second timeout  
6:07 +3 Bradley Beal makes three point jump shot (Raul Neto assists) 18-10
5:51 +2 Mason Plumlee makes two point alley-oop dunk (Blake Griffin assists) 20-10
5:31 +2 Raul Neto makes two point floating jump shot (Bradley Beal assists) 20-12
5:03 +2 Mason Plumlee makes two point turnaround hook shot 22-12
4:46 +2 Raul Neto makes two point finger roll layup (Thomas Bryant assists) 22-14
4:30   Killian Hayes misses two point hook shot  
4:28   Raul Neto defensive rebound  
4:24   Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot  
4:20   Isaac Bonga offensive rebound  
4:14   Isaac Bonga turnover (out of bounds step)  
4:03 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk makes three point jump shot 25-14
3:42   Raul Neto misses two point jump shot  
3:41   Mason Plumlee defensive rebound  
3:28   Thomas Bryant blocks Sekou Doumbouya's two point layup  
3:24   Josh Jackson offensive rebound  
3:23 +2 Sekou Doumbouya makes two point layup (Josh Jackson assists) 27-14
3:13 +3 Raul Neto makes three point jump shot 27-17
3:02 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk makes two point layup (Mason Plumlee assists) 29-17
2:51   Mason Plumlee personal foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)  
2:51   Pistons 60 second timeout  
2:40   Troy Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot  
2:37   Sekou Doumbouya defensive rebound  
2:31   Josh Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Deni Avdija steals)  
2:26 +2 Deni Avdija makes two point layup 29-19
2:15   Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot  
2:13   Troy Brown Jr. defensive rebound  
2:06   Troy Brown Jr. misses two point driving layup  
2:05   Derrick Rose defensive rebound  
2:04   Troy Brown Jr. personal foul (Derrick Rose draws the foul)  
1:56   Jahlil Okafor misses two point floating jump shot  
1:54   Deni Avdija defensive rebound  
1:35   Ish Smith misses two point jump shot  
1:32   Robin Lopez offensive rebound  
1:32 +2 Robin Lopez makes two point putback layup 29-21
1:20   Derrick Rose turnover (lost ball) (Ish Smith steals)  
1:21   Sekou Doumbouya personal foul (Ish Smith draws the foul)  
1:07   Jerome Robinson misses two point step back jump shot  
1:03   Josh Jackson defensive rebound  
1:00 +2 Josh Jackson makes two point jump shot 31-21
0:44   Robin Lopez turnover (traveling)  
0:30 +2 Derrick Rose makes two point driving layup 33-21
0:09 +2 Robin Lopez makes two point hook shot (Jerome Robinson assists) 33-23
0:04   Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Ish Smith defensive rebound  
0:00   Ish Smith misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Wizards offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DET
Pistons
25
WAS
Wizards
12

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +3 Josh Jackson makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists) 36-23
11:37   Jerome Robinson misses three point jump shot  
11:31   Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound  
11:23 +2 Josh Jackson makes two point floating jump shot 38-23
11:08   Svi Mykhailiuk kicked ball violation  
10:57   Jerome Robinson misses three point jump shot  
10:55   Josh Jackson defensive rebound  
10:46   Jahlil Okafor turnover (3-second violation)  
10:31   Troy Brown Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Svi Mykhailiuk steals)  
10:21   Svi Mykhailiuk misses three point jump shot  
10:18   Ish Smith defensive rebound  
10:15   Troy Brown Jr. offensive foul (Charge) (Josh Jackson draws the foul)  
10:15   Troy Brown Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
10:00   Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot  
9:58   Robin Lopez defensive rebound  
9:49   Derrick Rose blocks Robin Lopez's two point layup  
9:45   Derrick Rose defensive rebound  
9:45 +2 Sekou Doumbouya makes two point layup 40-23
9:45   Jerome Robinson shooting foul (Sekou Doumbouya draws the foul)  
9:45   Sekou Doumbouya misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:40   Jerome Robinson defensive rebound  
9:29 +2 Jerome Robinson makes two point step back jump shot 40-25
9:21   Isaac Bonga personal foul (Sekou Doumbouya draws the foul)  
9:06   Svi Mykhailiuk turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Bonga steals)  
8:58 +2 Isaac Bonga makes two point layup (Deni Avdija assists) 40-27
8:45 +2 Derrick Rose makes two point driving layup 42-27
8:34   Deni Avdija misses three point jump shot  
8:30   Derrick Rose defensive rebound  
8:28   Robin Lopez shooting foul (Sekou Doumbouya draws the foul)  
8:28   Sekou Doumbouya misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:28   Pistons offensive rebound  
8:28 +1 Sekou Doumbouya makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-27
8:09   Jerome Robinson misses two point jump shot  
8:06   Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound  
8:00 +3 Sekou Doumbouya makes three point jump shot (Jahlil Okafor assists) 46-27
7:59   Wizards 60 second timeout  
7:44   Josh Jackson blocks Bradley Beal's two point driving layup  
7:42   Pistons defensive rebound  
7:42   Bradley Beal personal foul (Loose ball) (Josh Jackson draws the foul)  
7:42   Bradley Beal turnover  
7:29   Bradley Beal blocks Jahlil Okafor's two point layup  
7:23   Thomas Bryant defensive rebound  
7:22   Bradley Beal misses two point layup  
7:19   Derrick Rose defensive rebound  
7:16 +2 Sekou Doumbouya makes two point dunk (Derrick Rose assists) 48-27
6:56   Raul Neto misses three point jump shot  
6:53   Wizards offensive rebound  
6:53   Sekou Doumbouya personal foul (Loose ball) (Isaac Bonga draws the foul)  
6:53   Pistons delay of game violation  
6:40   Thomas Bryant turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
6:34   Thomas Bryant blocks Jahlil Okafor's two point floating jump shot  
6:33   Pistons offensive rebound  
6:31 +3 Josh Jackson makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists) 51-27
6:11   Thomas Bryant misses two point turnaround jump shot  
6:08   Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound  
6:00   Derrick Rose misses two point jump shot  
5:56   Thomas Bryant defensive rebound  
5:44   Deni Avdija misses three point jump shot  
5:41   Blake Griffin defensive rebound  
5:34   Josh Jackson misses three point jump shot  
5:31   Deni Avdija defensive rebound  
5:09 +3 Isaac Bonga makes three point jump shot (Thomas Bryant assists) 51-30
4:46   Josh Jackson misses two point step back jump shot  
4:40   Raul Neto defensive rebound  
4:32   Pistons technical foul (Defensive three second)  
4:32   Bradley Beal misses technical free throw 1 of 1  
4:32   Wizards offensive rebound  
4:22   Deni Avdija misses three point jump shot  
4:19   Blake Griffin defensive rebound  
4:00   Saddiq Bey turnover (out of bounds step)  
3:39   Thomas Bryant turnover (lost ball) (Mason Plumlee steals)  
3:30   Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot  
3:28   Isaac Bonga defensive rebound  
3:20   Bradley Beal misses three point step back jump shot  
3:16   Jerami Grant defensive rebound  
3:10 +2 Jerami Grant makes two point reverse layup 53-30
3:10   Deni Avdija shooting foul (Jerami Grant draws the foul)  
3:10 +1 Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 1 54-30
2:51 +3 Isaac Bonga makes three point jump shot (Moritz Wagner assists) 54-33
2:42   Killian Hayes offensive foul (Raul Neto draws the foul)  
2:42   Killian Hayes turnover (offensive foul)  
2:42   Pistons 60 second timeout  
2:26   Thomas Bryant misses two point layup  
2:23   Moritz Wagner offensive rebound  
2:21 +2 Bradley Beal makes two point driving layup (Moritz Wagner assists) 54-35
2:07   Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot  
2:03   Moritz Wagner defensive rebound  
1:57   Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot  
1:55   Pistons defensive rebound  
1:44   Killian Hayes turnover (bad pass) (Thomas Bryant steals)  
1:30   Bradley Beal turnover (lost ball) (Saddiq Bey steals)  
1:20 +2 Mason Plumlee makes two point finger roll layup (Blake Griffin assists) 56-35
1:08   Thomas Bryant offensive foul (Jerami Grant draws the foul)  
1:08   Thomas Bryant turnover (offensive foul)  
0:58   Killian Hayes misses two point floating jump shot  
0:57   Wizards defensive rebound  
0:57   Killian Hayes personal foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)  
0:49   Raul Neto turnover (bad pass) (Mason Plumlee steals)  
0:47 +2 Mason Plumlee makes two point finger roll layup 58-35
0:37   Thomas Bryant offensive foul (Charge) (Blake Griffin draws the foul)  
0:37   Thomas Bryant turnover (offensive foul)  
0:22   Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot  
0:20   Isaac Bonga defensive rebound  
0:03   Bradley Beal turnover (lost ball) (Saddiq Bey steals)  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DET
Pistons
20
WAS
Wizards
25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
11:39   Mason Plumlee misses two point hook shot  
11:35   Jerome Robinson defensive rebound  
11:26 +3 Jerome Robinson makes three point jump shot (Raul Neto assists) 58-38
11:09   Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot  
11:05   Thomas Bryant defensive rebound  
10:58   Raul Neto turnover (bad pass) (Delon Wright steals)  
10:52   Thomas Bryant blocks Delon Wright's two point driving layup  
10:52   Pistons offensive rebound  
10:36 +2 Blake Griffin makes two point floating jump shot 60-38
10:11   Raul Neto misses three point jump shot  
10:07   Mason Plumlee defensive rebound  
9:53   Mason Plumlee misses two point layup  
9:51   Moritz Wagner defensive rebound  
