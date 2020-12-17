MIN
DAL

2nd Quarter
MIN
Timberwolves
7
DAL
Mavericks
7

Time Team Play Score
9:09   Jaylen Nowell defensive rebound  
9:11   Jalen Brunson misses two point floating jump shot  
9:25   Mavericks 60 second timeout  
9:25 +2 Naz Reid makes two point putback layup 44-40
9:25   Naz Reid offensive rebound  
9:28   Malik Beasley misses two point jump shot  
9:34   Malik Beasley defensive rebound  
9:38   Trey Burke misses three point jump shot  
9:43   James Johnson defensive rebound  
9:46   Naz Reid misses two point layup  
10:02 +3 Maxi Kleber makes three point step back jump shot (Trey Burke assists) 42-40
10:12 +1 Jarrett Culver makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-37
10:12 +1 Jarrett Culver makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-37
10:12   James Johnson shooting foul (Jarrett Culver draws the foul)  
10:24 +2 James Johnson makes two point layup (Trey Burke assists) 40-37
10:28   Mavericks offensive rebound  
10:30   Jaylen Nowell blocks Jalen Brunson's two point floating jump shot  
10:36   Jarrett Culver turnover (offensive foul)  
10:36   Jarrett Culver offensive foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)  
10:42 +1 Trey Burke makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-35
10:42 +1 Trey Burke makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-34
10:42   Juancho Hernangomez shooting foul (Trey Burke draws the foul)  
10:55   Mavericks defensive rebound  
10:55   James Johnson blocks Malik Beasley's two point driving layup  
11:07   Mavericks turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:31 +1 Jarrett Culver makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-33
11:31   James Johnson shooting foul (Jarrett Culver draws the foul)  
11:31 +2 Jarrett Culver makes two point layup 39-33
11:36   Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound  
11:38   Josh Green misses two point floating jump shot  
11:42   Jalen Brunson defensive rebound  
11:46   Juancho Hernangomez misses three point jump shot  

1st Quarter
MIN
Timberwolves
37
DAL
Mavericks
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Naz Reid defensive rebound  
0:01   Naz Reid blocks Jalen Brunson's two point reverse layup  
0:07   Jalen Brunson offensive rebound  
0:09   Jalen Brunson misses two point jump shot  
0:27   Josh Green defensive rebound  
0:29   Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot  
0:38   James Johnson turnover (traveling)  
0:49 +3 Anthony Edwards makes three point jump shot (Naz Reid assists) 37-33
0:56   James Johnson kicked ball violation  
1:01   Malik Beasley defensive rebound  
1:06   Jalen Brunson misses three point fadeaway jump shot  
1:28 +3 Anthony Edwards makes three point jump shot 34-33
1:32   Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound  
1:35   Maxi Kleber misses three point jump shot  
1:44   James Johnson defensive rebound  
1:47   Malik Beasley misses two point jump shot  
1:54   Timberwolves offensive rebound  
1:54   Maxi Kleber blocks Anthony Edwards's two point layup  
2:11 +3 Jalen Brunson makes three point jump shot (James Johnson assists) 31-33
2:22 +1 Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-30
2:22 +1 Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-30
2:22   Maxi Kleber shooting foul (Anthony Edwards draws the foul)  
2:30 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-30
2:30 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-29
2:30   Timberwolves 60 second timeout  
2:30   Anthony Edwards shooting foul (Tim Hardaway Jr. draws the foul)  
2:34 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point putback layup 29-28
2:34   Karl-Anthony Towns offensive rebound  
2:38   Anthony Edwards misses two point driving layup  
2:45   Jarrett Culver offensive rebound  
2:48   Jarrett Culver misses two point layup  
3:07 +3 Maxi Kleber makes three point jump shot (Tim Hardaway Jr. assists) 27-28
3:22 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns makes three point jump shot (Jarrett Culver assists) 27-25
3:29   Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound  
3:32   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:51 +2 Jake Layman makes two point layup 24-25
3:55   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
4:00   Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot  
4:09   Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound  
4:12   Jake Layman misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:12 +1 Jake Layman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-25
4:12   Luka Doncic shooting foul (Jake Layman draws the foul)  
4:23   Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound  
4:25   Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot  
4:39 +3 Anthony Edwards makes three point jump shot (Juancho Hernangomez assists) 21-25
4:52 +2 Luka Doncic makes two point putback layup 18-25
4:53   Luka Doncic offensive rebound  
4:55   Luka Doncic misses two point floating jump shot  
5:00   Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound  
5:02   Jarrett Culver misses two point floating jump shot  
5:10   Josh Richardson personal foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)  
5:11   Anthony Edwards defensive rebound  
5:13   Josh Richardson misses three point jump shot  
5:30 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns makes three point jump shot (Jake Layman assists) 18-23
5:35   Jake Layman defensive rebound  
5:40   Luka Doncic misses two point jump shot  
5:57   Ricky Rubio personal foul (Josh Richardson draws the foul)  
6:08 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point layup (Ricky Rubio assists) 15-23
6:25 +2 Luka Doncic makes two point turnaround hook shot 13-23
6:46   Mavericks 60 second timeout  
6:46 +2 Malik Beasley makes two point putback layup 13-21
6:46   Malik Beasley offensive rebound  
6:48   Malik Beasley misses two point turnaround jump shot  
6:58 +2 Josh Richardson makes two point driving layup 11-21
7:07   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
7:10   Dorian Finney-Smith blocks Jake Layman's two point turnaround hook shot  
7:16   Ricky Rubio defensive rebound  
7:19   Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot  
7:26   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
7:30   Jake Layman misses three point jump shot  
7:55 +3 Dwight Powell makes three point step back jump shot (Luka Doncic assists) 11-19
8:16 +3 Josh Okogie makes three point jump shot (Ricky Rubio assists) 11-16
8:36 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith makes three point jump shot (Josh Richardson assists) 8-16
8:40   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
8:41   Josh Okogie misses two point floating jump shot  
8:54 +2 Luka Doncic makes two point driving jump shot (Tim Hardaway Jr. assists) 8-13
9:05 +1 Ricky Rubio makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-11
9:05   Timberwolves offensive rebound  
9:05   Ricky Rubio misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:05   Dwight Powell shooting foul (Ricky Rubio draws the foul)  
9:07   Luka Doncic turnover (bad pass) (Ricky Rubio steals)  
9:21 +2 Josh Okogie makes two point layup 7-11
9:24   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
9:28   Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot  
9:41 +2 Malik Beasley makes two point jump shot (Karl-Anthony Towns assists) 5-11
9:53 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists) 3-11
9:59   Josh Okogie personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
10:07 +1 Malik Beasley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-8
10:07   Timberwolves offensive rebound  
10:07   Malik Beasley misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:07   Luka Doncic shooting foul (Malik Beasley draws the foul)  
10:10   Dorian Finney-Smith turnover (bad pass) (Karl-Anthony Towns steals)  
10:14   Karl-Anthony Towns kicked ball violation  
10:23   Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (offensive foul)  
10:23   Karl-Anthony Towns offensive foul (Off the ball) (Josh Richardson draws the foul)  
10:31 +1 Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 1 2-8
10:31   Karl-Anthony Towns shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
10:31 +2 Luka Doncic makes two point layup (Dwight Powell assists) 2-7
10:38   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
10:41   Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot  
10:51 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes two point floating jump shot 2-5
10:57   Jake Layman personal foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)  
11:04   Luka Doncic defensive rebound  
11:07   Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot  
11:16 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point step back jump shot (Dwight Powell assists) 2-3
11:29 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point turnaround hook shot 2-0
11:44   Malik Beasley defensive rebound  
11:47   Dwight Powell misses three point jump shot  
12:00   Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Dwight Powell (Luka Doncic gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Jaylen Nowell defensive rebound 9:09
  Jalen Brunson misses two point floating jump shot 9:11
  Mavericks 60 second timeout 9:25
+ 2 Naz Reid makes two point putback layup 9:25
  Naz Reid offensive rebound 9:25
  Malik Beasley misses two point jump shot 9:28
  Malik Beasley defensive rebound 9:34
  Trey Burke misses three point jump shot 9:38
  James Johnson defensive rebound 9:43
  Naz Reid misses two point layup 9:46
+ 3 Maxi Kleber makes three point step back jump shot (Trey Burke assists) 10:02
Team Stats
Points 44 40
Field Goals 15-31 (48.4%) 14-31 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 6-11 (54.5%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 5-5 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 21 15
Offensive 4 2
Defensive 14 11
Team 3 2
Assists 7 10
Steals 2 0
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 2 3
Fouls 8 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
T. Hardaway Jr. SG 11
10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 0-2 377--44
home team logo Mavericks 2-0 337--40
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 0-2 104.5 PPG 49.0 RPG 18.5 APG
home team logo Mavericks 2-0 120.0 PPG 50.0 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 13.5 PPG 8.5 RPG 2.5 APG 28.0 FG%
T. Hardaway Jr. SG 11.5 PPG 1.5 RPG 1.5 APG 31.8 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Towns C 12 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
T. Hardaway Jr. SG 10 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
48.4 FG% 45.2
54.5 3PT FG% 41.2
72.7 FT% 100.0
Timberwolves
Starters
M. Beasley
J. Culver
J. Layman
N. Reid
J. Nowell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Beasley 5 4 0 2/7 0/1 1/2 0 10 0 0 0 1 3 -3 9
J. Culver 5 1 1 1/3 0/0 3/3 1 9 0 0 1 1 0 +12 7
J. Layman 3 1 1 1/3 0/1 1/2 1 11 0 0 0 0 1 -2 6
N. Reid 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 1 1 +5 7
J. Nowell 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 -1 2
On Bench
M. Beasley
J. Culver
J. Layman
N. Reid
J. Nowell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Beasley 5 4 0 2/7 0/1 1/2 0 10 0 0 0 1 3 -3 9
J. Culver 5 1 1 1/3 0/0 3/3 1 9 0 0 1 1 0 +12 7
J. Layman 3 1 1 1/3 0/1 1/2 1 11 0 0 0 0 1 -2 6
N. Reid 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 1 1 +5 7
J. Nowell 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 -1 2
On Bench
A. Edwards
J. Hernangomez
E. Davis
E. Turner
R. Hollis-Jefferson
D. Russell
J. McLaughlin
T. Cook
A. Murkey
J. Vanderbilt
A. Hagans
C. Brown
J. McDaniels
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Edwards 11 1 0 3/6 3/4 2/2 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 +13 12
J. Hernangomez 0 4 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 4 +10 6
E. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hollis-Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Russell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLaughlin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Murkey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hagans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 18 7 15/31 6/11 8/11 8 50 2 2 2 4 14 +34 49
Mavericks
Starters
M. Kleber
J. Brunson
J. Johnson
T. Burke
J. Green
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Kleber 6 0 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 0 0 -7 7
J. Brunson 3 2 0 1/6 1/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 1 -5 5
J. Johnson 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 1 1 0 2 -7 6
T. Burke 2 0 2 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -5 6
J. Green 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -3 1
On Court
M. Kleber
J. Brunson
J. Johnson
T. Burke
J. Green
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Kleber 6 0 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 0 0 -7 7
J. Brunson 3 2 0 1/6 1/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 1 -5 5
J. Johnson 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 1 1 0 2 -7 6
T. Burke 2 0 2 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -5 6
J. Green 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -3 1
On Bench
J. Barea
C. Lee
W. Cauley-Stein
W. Iwundu
A. Cleveland
K. Porzingis
B. Marjanovic
J. Reaves
F. Gillespie
T. Bey
D. Patterson
N. Hinton
T. Terry
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Cauley-Stein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Iwundu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Gillespie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hinton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Terry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 13 10 14/31 7/17 5/5 7 29 0 3 3 2 11 -27 25
