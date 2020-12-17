|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Naz Reid defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Naz Reid blocks Jalen Brunson's two point reverse layup
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Jalen Brunson offensive rebound
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Jalen Brunson misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Josh Green defensive rebound
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
James Johnson turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:49
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Edwards makes three point jump shot (Naz Reid assists)
|
37-33
|
0:56
|
|
|
James Johnson kicked ball violation
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Malik Beasley defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Jalen Brunson misses three point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Edwards makes three point jump shot
|
34-33
|
1:32
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
James Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Malik Beasley misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Timberwolves offensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber blocks Anthony Edwards's two point layup
|
|
2:11
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Brunson makes three point jump shot (James Johnson assists)
|
31-33
|
2:22
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-30
|
2:22
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-30
|
2:22
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber shooting foul (Anthony Edwards draws the foul)
|
|
2:30
|
|
+1
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-30
|
2:30
|
|
+1
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-29
|
2:30
|
|
|
Timberwolves 60 second timeout
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards shooting foul (Tim Hardaway Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
2:34
|
|
+2
|
Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point putback layup
|
29-28
|
2:34
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns offensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards misses two point driving layup
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Jarrett Culver offensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Jarrett Culver misses two point layup
|
|
3:07
|
|
+3
|
Maxi Kleber makes three point jump shot (Tim Hardaway Jr. assists)
|
27-28
|
3:22
|
|
+3
|
Karl-Anthony Towns makes three point jump shot (Jarrett Culver assists)
|
27-25
|
3:29
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:51
|
|
+2
|
Jake Layman makes two point layup
|
24-25
|
3:55
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Jake Layman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:12
|
|
+1
|
Jake Layman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-25
|
4:12
|
|
|
Luka Doncic shooting foul (Jake Layman draws the foul)
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Edwards makes three point jump shot (Juancho Hernangomez assists)
|
21-25
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point putback layup
|
18-25
|
4:53
|
|
|
Luka Doncic offensive rebound
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Jarrett Culver misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Josh Richardson personal foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Josh Richardson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
+3
|
Karl-Anthony Towns makes three point jump shot (Jake Layman assists)
|
18-23
|
5:35
|
|
|
Jake Layman defensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Ricky Rubio personal foul (Josh Richardson draws the foul)
|
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point layup (Ricky Rubio assists)
|
15-23
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
13-23
|
6:46
|
|
|
Mavericks 60 second timeout
|
|
6:46
|
|
+2
|
Malik Beasley makes two point putback layup
|
13-21
|
6:46
|
|
|
Malik Beasley offensive rebound
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Malik Beasley misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
+2
|
Josh Richardson makes two point driving layup
|
11-21
|
7:07
|
|
|
Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith blocks Jake Layman's two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Ricky Rubio defensive rebound
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Jake Layman misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
+3
|
Dwight Powell makes three point step back jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|
11-19
|
8:16
|
|
+3
|
Josh Okogie makes three point jump shot (Ricky Rubio assists)
|
11-16
|
8:36
|
|
+3
|
Dorian Finney-Smith makes three point jump shot (Josh Richardson assists)
|
8-16
|
8:40
|
|
|
Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Josh Okogie misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
8:54
|
|
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point driving jump shot (Tim Hardaway Jr. assists)
|
8-13
|
9:05
|
|
+1
|
Ricky Rubio makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-11
|
9:05
|
|
|
Timberwolves offensive rebound
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Ricky Rubio misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Dwight Powell shooting foul (Ricky Rubio draws the foul)
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Luka Doncic turnover (bad pass) (Ricky Rubio steals)
|
|
9:21
|
|
+2
|
Josh Okogie makes two point layup
|
7-11
|
9:24
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
+2
|
Malik Beasley makes two point jump shot (Karl-Anthony Towns assists)
|
5-11
|
9:53
|
|
+3
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|
3-11
|
9:59
|
|
|
Josh Okogie personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|
|
10:07
|
|
+1
|
Malik Beasley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-8
|
10:07
|
|
|
Timberwolves offensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Malik Beasley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Luka Doncic shooting foul (Malik Beasley draws the foul)
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith turnover (bad pass) (Karl-Anthony Towns steals)
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns kicked ball violation
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns offensive foul (Off the ball) (Josh Richardson draws the foul)
|
|
10:31
|
|
+1
|
Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
2-8
|
10:31
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|
|
10:31
|
|
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point layup (Dwight Powell assists)
|
2-7
|
10:38
|
|
|
Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:51
|
|
+2
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|
2-5
|
10:57
|
|
|
Jake Layman personal foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:16
|
|
+3
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point step back jump shot (Dwight Powell assists)
|
2-3
|
11:29
|
|
+2
|
Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
2-0
|
11:44
|
|
|
Malik Beasley defensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Dwight Powell misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Dwight Powell (Luka Doncic gains possession)
|