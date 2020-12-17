GS
SAC

4th Quarter
GS
Warriors
18
SAC
Kings
17

Time Team Play Score
3:19 +2 Chimezie Metu makes two point layup 110-98
3:41 +2 Nico Mannion makes two point jump shot 110-96
3:56   Frank Kaminsky personal foul (Nico Mannion draws the foul)  
3:58   Damion Lee defensive rebound  
4:01   Jahmi'us Ramsey misses two point driving layup  
4:13 +3 Jordan Poole makes three point jump shot 108-96
4:23   Kaleb Wesson defensive rebound  
4:27   Kyle Guy misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:27   Brad Wanamaker shooting foul (Kyle Guy draws the foul)  
4:27 +2 Kyle Guy makes two point jump shot 105-96
4:45   Chimezie Metu defensive rebound  
4:48   Brad Wanamaker misses three point jump shot  
4:53   Brad Wanamaker offensive rebound  
4:57   Justin James blocks Jordan Poole's two point driving layup  
5:08   Jordan Poole defensive rebound  
5:12   Justin James misses three point jump shot  
5:20 +2 Jordan Poole makes two point driving layup 105-94
5:26   Justin James turnover (bad pass) (Kent Bazemore steals)  
5:36   Kyle Guy turnover  
5:41   Kings defensive rebound  
5:41   Brad Wanamaker misses three point jump shot  
5:47   Justin James personal foul (Brad Wanamaker draws the foul)  
6:02 +1 De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 2 of 2 103-94
6:02 +1 De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2 103-93
6:02   Andrew Wiggins personal foul (Loose ball) (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)  
6:02   Brad Wanamaker turnover (lost ball)  
6:07   Brad Wanamaker defensive rebound  
6:10   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
6:24 +3 Damion Lee makes three point jump shot (Kent Bazemore assists) 103-92
6:38   De'Aaron Fox personal foul (Andrew Wiggins draws the foul)  
6:52 +2 De'Aaron Fox makes two point layup 100-92
6:59   Eric Paschall turnover (lost ball) (De'Aaron Fox steals)  
7:11 +2 Harrison Barnes makes two point layup (De'Aaron Fox assists) 100-90
7:26   Buddy Hield defensive rebound  
7:29   Brad Wanamaker misses two point jump shot  
7:40   Warriors 60 second timeout  
7:43   Eric Paschall defensive rebound  
7:53   Brad Wanamaker turnover (bad pass) (Buddy Hield steals)  
7:56   Andrew Wiggins defensive rebound  
8:01   Harrison Barnes misses two point driving layup  
8:13 +3 Kent Bazemore makes three point jump shot (Eric Paschall assists) 100-88
8:27 +2 Tyrese Haliburton makes two point floating jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists) 97-88
8:34   De'Aaron Fox defensive rebound  
8:38   Andrew Wiggins misses two point jump shot  
8:53   Richaun Holmes offensive foul (Brad Wanamaker draws the foul)  
9:01 +3 Andrew Wiggins makes three point jump shot (Kent Bazemore assists) 97-86
9:06   Kent Bazemore defensive rebound  
9:09   De'Aaron Fox misses two point layup  
9:29   Brad Wanamaker defensive rebound  
9:43   Brad Wanamaker personal foul (Tyrese Haliburton draws the foul)  
9:53   Eric Paschall defensive rebound  
9:53   Brad Wanamaker personal foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)  
9:53   De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot  
10:05 +2 Harrison Barnes makes two point reverse layup (De'Aaron Fox assists) 92-86
10:12   Andrew Wiggins turnover (bad pass)  
10:27 +1 Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 92-84
10:27 +1 Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 92-83
10:27   Andrew Wiggins shooting foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)  
10:36   Kings offensive rebound  
10:36   Kent Bazemore blocks Richaun Holmes's two point floating jump shot  
10:45   Richaun Holmes defensive rebound  
10:49   Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot  
10:56   Marquese Chriss offensive rebound  
11:00   Marquese Chriss misses three point jump shot  
11:11 +1 Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 92-82
11:11   Kings offensive rebound  
11:11   Harrison Barnes misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:11   Brad Wanamaker shooting foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)  
11:20   Harrison Barnes defensive rebound  
11:23   Kent Bazemore misses two point jump shot  
11:32   Marquese Chriss defensive rebound  
11:36   De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot  

3rd Quarter
GS
Warriors
27
SAC
Kings
19

Time Team Play Score
0:12 +1 Stephen Curry makes technical free throw 1 of 1 92-81
0:12   Hassan Whiteside technical foul  
0:12 +2 Hassan Whiteside makes two point layup (De'Aaron Fox assists) 91-81
0:29   Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound  
0:35   Kent Bazemore misses three point jump shot  
0:52   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
0:55   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
0:59   Tyrese Haliburton defensive rebound  
1:03   Jordan Poole misses two point jump shot  
1:16 +2 Glenn Robinson III makes two point layup (De'Aaron Fox assists) 91-79
1:18   Kings offensive rebound  
1:18   Hassan Whiteside misses two point layup  
1:28   Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound  
1:32   Tyrese Haliburton blocks Stephen Curry's two point driving layup  
1:36   Kent Bazemore defensive rebound  
1:40   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
1:45   Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound  
1:50   Kevon Looney misses two point jump shot  
2:04 +1 Hassan Whiteside makes regular free throw 2 of 2 91-77
2:04 +1 Hassan Whiteside makes regular free throw 1 of 2 91-76
2:04   Kevon Looney shooting foul (Hassan Whiteside draws the foul)  
2:14   Jordan Poole personal foul (Kyle Guy draws the foul)  
2:18   Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound  
2:20   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
2:26   Stephen Curry defensive rebound  
2:29   Hassan Whiteside misses two point floating jump shot  
2:51 +2 Stephen Curry makes two point jump shot 91-75
3:01   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
3:04   Tyrese Haliburton misses three point jump shot  
3:09   Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound  
3:11   Stephen Curry misses two point driving layup  
3:27 +2 Glenn Robinson III makes two point layup 89-75
3:42 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point layup 89-73
3:55   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
3:57   Kyle Guy misses two point jump shot  
3:55   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
4:01   Kings offensive rebound  
4:01   Kelly Oubre Jr. blocks Kyle Guy's two point layup  
4:01   Kyle Guy offensive rebound  
4:05   Glenn Robinson III misses three point jump shot  
4:08   Kyle Guy defensive rebound  
4:10   Kelly Oubre Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:25 +3 Tyrese Haliburton makes three point jump shot (Hassan Whiteside assists) 87-73
4:40 +3 Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Damion Lee assists) 87-70
4:46   Hassan Whiteside turnover (bad pass) (Kevon Looney steals)  
4:57   Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound  
5:00   Damion Lee misses three point jump shot  
5:10   Andrew Wiggins defensive rebound  
5:13   Nemanja Bjelica misses two point hook shot  
5:24   Stephen Curry turnover (lost ball) (Glenn Robinson III steals)  
5:30   Warriors offensive rebound  
5:30   Stephen Curry misses two point jump shot  
5:37   Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound  
5:40   Nemanja Bjelica misses three point jump shot  
5:42   Tyrese Haliburton offensive rebound  
5:44   Hassan Whiteside misses two point jump shot  
6:03   Andrew Wiggins turnover (offensive foul)  
6:03   Andrew Wiggins offensive foul (Hassan Whiteside draws the foul)  
6:13 +2 Kyle Guy makes two point floating jump shot (Tyrese Haliburton assists) 84-70
6:28   Tyrese Haliburton defensive rebound  
6:31   Marquese Chriss misses two point hook shot  
6:48   Hassan Whiteside turnover (offensive foul)  
6:48   Hassan Whiteside offensive foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)  
6:54 +3 Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Juan Toscano-Anderson assists) 84-68
7:13   Warriors defensive rebound  
7:15   Glenn Robinson III misses three point jump shot  
7:20   Juan Toscano-Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Nemanja Bjelica steals)  
7:38 +1 Tyrese Haliburton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 81-68
7:38 +1 Tyrese Haliburton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 81-67
7:38   Marquese Chriss shooting foul (Tyrese Haliburton draws the foul)  
7:57   Kings 60 second timeout  
7:57 +2 Marquese Chriss makes two point layup 81-66
8:02   Richaun Holmes turnover (bad pass) (Stephen Curry steals)  
8:11 +2 Marquese Chriss makes two point putback layup 79-66
8:11   Marquese Chriss offensive rebound  
8:18   Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot  
8:37   Richaun Holmes personal foul (Andrew Wiggins draws the foul)  
8:37   Andrew Wiggins defensive rebound  
8:36   Andrew Wiggins blocks Richaun Holmes's two point layup  
8:51   Buddy Hield defensive rebound  
8:54   Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:14 +1 Buddy Hield makes regular free throw 3 of 3 77-66
9:14 +1 Buddy Hield makes regular free throw 2 of 3 77-65
9:14   Kings offensive rebound  
9:14   Buddy Hield misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
9:14   Stephen Curry shooting foul (Buddy Hield draws the foul)  
9:14 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point putback dunk 77-64
9:14   Kelly Oubre Jr. offensive rebound  
9:25   Marquese Chriss misses two point layup  
9:29   Harrison Barnes turnover (lost ball) (Stephen Curry steals)  
9:40   Kings 60 second timeout  
9:40 +3 Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Kelly Oubre Jr. assists) 75-64
9:46   Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound  
9:49   Buddy Hield misses two point jump shot  
9:56 +2 Stephen Curry makes two point layup (Marquese Chriss assists) 72-64
10:10   Marquese Chriss defensive rebound  
10:13   De'Aaron Fox misses two point jump shot  
10:25 +2 Stephen Curry makes two point jump shot 70-64
10:29   Marquese Chriss defensive rebound  
10:31   Harrison Barnes misses two point layup  
10:45   Andrew Wiggins turnover (palming)  
10:49   Marquese Chriss defensive rebound  
10:54   Buddy Hield misses two point jump shot  
10:59   Marquese Chriss turnover (bad pass) (Harrison Barnes steals)  
11:12 +2 Harrison Barnes makes two point driving layup 68-64
11:34 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Andrew Wiggins assists) 68-62
11:35   Marquese Chriss offensive rebound  
11:43   Richaun Holmes blocks Juan Toscano-Anderson's two point layup  

2nd Quarter
GS
Warriors
36
SAC
Kings
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Warriors offensive rebound  
0:01   Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot  
0:06 +2 Hassan Whiteside makes two point floating jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists) 65-62
0:08   Kings offensive rebound  
0:08   Andrew Wiggins blocks De'Aaron Fox's two point driving layup  
0:30 +3 Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists) 65-60
0:53 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists) 62-60
1:11   Buddy Hield defensive rebound  
1:21   Buddy Hield turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
1:31 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point jump shot 59-58
1:52   Nemanja Bjelica turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Wiggins steals)  
1:56   Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound  
1:58   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
1:59   Andrew Wiggins offensive rebound  
2:05   Hassan Whiteside blocks Andrew Wiggins's two point driving layup  
2:15 +1 Hassan Whiteside makes regular free throw 1 of 1 57-58
2:15   Kevon Looney shooting foul (Hassan Whiteside draws the foul)  
2:15 +2 Hassan Whiteside makes two point jump shot 57-57
2:15   Hassan Whiteside offensive rebound  
2:15   De'Aaron Fox misses two point floating jump shot  
2:29 +1 Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-55
2:29 +1 Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-55
2:29   Hassan Whiteside shooting foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)  
2:38