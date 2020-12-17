GS
SAC
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:19
|
|+2
|Chimezie Metu makes two point layup
|110-98
|3:41
|
|+2
|Nico Mannion makes two point jump shot
|110-96
|3:56
|
|Frank Kaminsky personal foul (Nico Mannion draws the foul)
|3:58
|
|Damion Lee defensive rebound
|4:01
|
|Jahmi'us Ramsey misses two point driving layup
|4:13
|
|+3
|Jordan Poole makes three point jump shot
|108-96
|4:23
|
|Kaleb Wesson defensive rebound
|4:27
|
|Kyle Guy misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:27
|
|Brad Wanamaker shooting foul (Kyle Guy draws the foul)
|4:27
|
|+2
|Kyle Guy makes two point jump shot
|105-96
|4:45
|
|Chimezie Metu defensive rebound
|4:48
|
|Brad Wanamaker misses three point jump shot
|4:53
|
|Brad Wanamaker offensive rebound
|4:57
|
|Justin James blocks Jordan Poole's two point driving layup
|5:08
|
|Jordan Poole defensive rebound
|5:12
|
|Justin James misses three point jump shot
|5:20
|
|+2
|Jordan Poole makes two point driving layup
|105-94
|5:26
|
|Justin James turnover (bad pass) (Kent Bazemore steals)
|5:36
|
|Kyle Guy turnover
|5:41
|
|Kings defensive rebound
|5:41
|
|Brad Wanamaker misses three point jump shot
|5:47
|
|Justin James personal foul (Brad Wanamaker draws the foul)
|6:02
|
|+1
|De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|103-94
|6:02
|
|+1
|De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|103-93
|6:02
|
|Andrew Wiggins personal foul (Loose ball) (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|6:02
|
|Brad Wanamaker turnover (lost ball)
|6:07
|
|Brad Wanamaker defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
|6:24
|
|+3
|Damion Lee makes three point jump shot (Kent Bazemore assists)
|103-92
|6:38
|
|De'Aaron Fox personal foul (Andrew Wiggins draws the foul)
|6:52
|
|+2
|De'Aaron Fox makes two point layup
|100-92
|6:59
|
|Eric Paschall turnover (lost ball) (De'Aaron Fox steals)
|7:11
|
|+2
|Harrison Barnes makes two point layup (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|100-90
|7:26
|
|Buddy Hield defensive rebound
|7:29
|
|Brad Wanamaker misses two point jump shot
|7:40
|
|Warriors 60 second timeout
|7:43
|
|Eric Paschall defensive rebound
|7:53
|
|Brad Wanamaker turnover (bad pass) (Buddy Hield steals)
|7:56
|
|Andrew Wiggins defensive rebound
|8:01
|
|Harrison Barnes misses two point driving layup
|8:13
|
|+3
|Kent Bazemore makes three point jump shot (Eric Paschall assists)
|100-88
|8:27
|
|+2
|Tyrese Haliburton makes two point floating jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|97-88
|8:34
|
|De'Aaron Fox defensive rebound
|8:38
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses two point jump shot
|8:53
|
|Richaun Holmes offensive foul (Brad Wanamaker draws the foul)
|9:01
|
|+3
|Andrew Wiggins makes three point jump shot (Kent Bazemore assists)
|97-86
|9:06
|
|Kent Bazemore defensive rebound
|9:09
|
|De'Aaron Fox misses two point layup
|9:29
|
|Brad Wanamaker defensive rebound
|9:43
|
|Brad Wanamaker personal foul (Tyrese Haliburton draws the foul)
|9:53
|
|Eric Paschall defensive rebound
|9:53
|
|Brad Wanamaker personal foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)
|9:53
|
|De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot
|10:05
|
|+2
|Harrison Barnes makes two point reverse layup (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|92-86
|10:12
|
|Andrew Wiggins turnover (bad pass)
|10:27
|
|+1
|Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|92-84
|10:27
|
|+1
|Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|92-83
|10:27
|
|Andrew Wiggins shooting foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)
|10:36
|
|Kings offensive rebound
|10:36
|
|Kent Bazemore blocks Richaun Holmes's two point floating jump shot
|10:45
|
|Richaun Holmes defensive rebound
|10:49
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|10:56
|
|Marquese Chriss offensive rebound
|11:00
|
|Marquese Chriss misses three point jump shot
|11:11
|
|+1
|Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|92-82
|11:11
|
|Kings offensive rebound
|11:11
|
|Harrison Barnes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:11
|
|Brad Wanamaker shooting foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)
|11:20
|
|Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
|11:23
|
|Kent Bazemore misses two point jump shot
|11:32
|
|Marquese Chriss defensive rebound
|11:36
|
|De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:12
|
|+1
|Stephen Curry makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|92-81
|0:12
|
|Hassan Whiteside technical foul
|0:12
|
|+2
|Hassan Whiteside makes two point layup (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|91-81
|0:29
|
|Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound
|0:35
|
|Kent Bazemore misses three point jump shot
|0:52
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|0:55
|
|Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
|0:59
|
|Tyrese Haliburton defensive rebound
|1:03
|
|Jordan Poole misses two point jump shot
|1:16
|
|+2
|Glenn Robinson III makes two point layup (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|91-79
|1:16
|
|+2
|Glenn Robinson III makes two point layup (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|91-79
|1:18
|
|Kings offensive rebound
|1:18
|
|Hassan Whiteside misses two point layup
|1:28
|
|Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound
|1:32
|
|Tyrese Haliburton blocks Stephen Curry's two point driving layup
|1:36
|
|Kent Bazemore defensive rebound
|1:40
|
|Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
|1:45
|
|Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound
|1:50
|
|Kevon Looney misses two point jump shot
|2:04
|
|+1
|Hassan Whiteside makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|91-77
|2:04
|
|+1
|Hassan Whiteside makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|91-76
|2:04
|
|Kevon Looney shooting foul (Hassan Whiteside draws the foul)
|2:14
|
|Jordan Poole personal foul (Kyle Guy draws the foul)
|2:18
|
|Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound
|2:20
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|2:26
|
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|2:29
|
|Hassan Whiteside misses two point floating jump shot
|2:29
|
|Hassan Whiteside misses two point floating jump shot
|2:51
|
|+2
|Stephen Curry makes two point jump shot
|91-75
|3:01
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|3:04
|
|Tyrese Haliburton misses three point jump shot
|3:09
|
|Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound
|3:11
|
|Stephen Curry misses two point driving layup
|3:27
|
|+2
|Glenn Robinson III makes two point layup
|89-75
|3:42
|
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point layup
|89-73
|3:55
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|3:57
|
|Kyle Guy misses two point jump shot
|3:55
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|4:01
|
|Kings offensive rebound
|4:01
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. blocks Kyle Guy's two point layup
|4:01
|
|Kyle Guy offensive rebound
|4:05
|
|Glenn Robinson III misses three point jump shot
|4:08
|
|Kyle Guy defensive rebound
|4:10
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:25
|
|+3
|Tyrese Haliburton makes three point jump shot (Hassan Whiteside assists)
|87-73
|4:40
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Damion Lee assists)
|87-70
|4:46
|
|Hassan Whiteside turnover (bad pass) (Kevon Looney steals)
|4:57
|
|Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound
|5:00
|
|Damion Lee misses three point jump shot
|5:10
|
|Andrew Wiggins defensive rebound
|5:13
|
|Nemanja Bjelica misses two point hook shot
|5:24
|
|Stephen Curry turnover (lost ball) (Glenn Robinson III steals)
|5:13
|
|Nemanja Bjelica misses two point hook shot
|5:24
|
|Stephen Curry turnover (lost ball) (Glenn Robinson III steals)
|5:30
|
|Warriors offensive rebound
|5:30
|
|Stephen Curry misses two point jump shot
|5:37
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound
|5:40
|
|Nemanja Bjelica misses three point jump shot
|5:42
|
|Tyrese Haliburton offensive rebound
|5:44
|
|Hassan Whiteside misses two point jump shot
|5:42
|
|Tyrese Haliburton offensive rebound
|5:44
|
|Hassan Whiteside misses two point jump shot
|6:03
|
|Andrew Wiggins turnover (offensive foul)
|6:03
|
|Andrew Wiggins offensive foul (Hassan Whiteside draws the foul)
|6:13
|
|+2
|Kyle Guy makes two point floating jump shot (Tyrese Haliburton assists)
|84-70
|6:28
|
|Tyrese Haliburton defensive rebound
|6:31
|
|Marquese Chriss misses two point hook shot
|6:48
|
|Hassan Whiteside turnover (offensive foul)
|6:48
|
|Hassan Whiteside offensive foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
|6:54
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Juan Toscano-Anderson assists)
|84-68
|6:54
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Juan Toscano-Anderson assists)
|84-68
|7:13
|
|Warriors defensive rebound
|7:15
|
|Glenn Robinson III misses three point jump shot
|7:20
|
|Juan Toscano-Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Nemanja Bjelica steals)
|7:38
|
|+1
|Tyrese Haliburton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|81-68
|7:38
|
|+1
|Tyrese Haliburton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|81-67
|7:38
|
|Marquese Chriss shooting foul (Tyrese Haliburton draws the foul)
|7:57
|
|Kings 60 second timeout
|7:57
|
|+2
|Marquese Chriss makes two point layup
|81-66
|8:02
|
|Richaun Holmes turnover (bad pass) (Stephen Curry steals)
|8:11
|
|+2
|Marquese Chriss makes two point putback layup
|79-66
|8:11
|
|Marquese Chriss offensive rebound
|8:18
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|8:37
|
|Richaun Holmes personal foul (Andrew Wiggins draws the foul)
|8:37
|
|Andrew Wiggins defensive rebound
|8:36
|
|Andrew Wiggins blocks Richaun Holmes's two point layup
|8:51
|
|Buddy Hield defensive rebound
|8:54
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:14
|
|+1
|Buddy Hield makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|77-66
|9:14
|
|+1
|Buddy Hield makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|77-65
|9:14
|
|Kings offensive rebound
|9:14
|
|Buddy Hield misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|9:14
|
|Stephen Curry shooting foul (Buddy Hield draws the foul)
|9:14
|
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point putback dunk
|77-64
|9:14
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. offensive rebound
|9:25
|
|Marquese Chriss misses two point layup
|9:29
|
|Harrison Barnes turnover (lost ball) (Stephen Curry steals)
|9:40
|
|Kings 60 second timeout
|9:40
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Kelly Oubre Jr. assists)
|75-64
|9:46
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound
|9:49
|
|Buddy Hield misses two point jump shot
|9:56
|
|+2
|Stephen Curry makes two point layup (Marquese Chriss assists)
|72-64
|10:10
|
|Marquese Chriss defensive rebound
|10:13
|
|De'Aaron Fox misses two point jump shot
|10:25
|
|+2
|Stephen Curry makes two point jump shot
|70-64
|10:29
|
|Marquese Chriss defensive rebound
|10:31
|
|Harrison Barnes misses two point layup
|10:45
|
|Andrew Wiggins turnover (palming)
|10:49
|
|Marquese Chriss defensive rebound
|10:54
|
|Buddy Hield misses two point jump shot
|10:59
|
|Marquese Chriss turnover (bad pass) (Harrison Barnes steals)
|11:12
|
|+2
|Harrison Barnes makes two point driving layup
|68-64
|11:34
|
|+3
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Andrew Wiggins assists)
|68-62
|11:35
|
|Marquese Chriss offensive rebound
|11:43
|
|Richaun Holmes blocks Juan Toscano-Anderson's two point layup
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|Warriors offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|0:06
|
|+2
|Hassan Whiteside makes two point floating jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|65-62
|0:08
|
|Kings offensive rebound
|0:08
|
|Andrew Wiggins blocks De'Aaron Fox's two point driving layup
|0:30
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists)
|65-60
|0:53
|
|+3
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists)
|62-60
|1:11
|
|Buddy Hield defensive rebound
|1:21
|
|Buddy Hield turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|1:31
|
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point jump shot
|59-58
|1:52
|
|Nemanja Bjelica turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Wiggins steals)
|1:56
|
|Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound
|1:58
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|1:59
|
|Andrew Wiggins offensive rebound
|2:05
|
|Hassan Whiteside blocks Andrew Wiggins's two point driving layup
|2:15
|
|+1
|Hassan Whiteside makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|57-58
|2:15
|
|Kevon Looney shooting foul (Hassan Whiteside draws the foul)
|2:15
|
|+2
|Hassan Whiteside makes two point jump shot
|57-57
|2:15
|
|Hassan Whiteside offensive rebound
|2:15
|
|De'Aaron Fox misses two point floating jump shot
|2:29
|
|+1
|Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-55
|2:29
|
|+1
|Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-55
|2:29
|
|Hassan Whiteside shooting foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
|2:38
|