CHA
ORL

1st Quarter
CHA
Hornets
32
ORL
Magic
18

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Cody Zeller vs. Nikola Vucevic (Markelle Fultz gains possession)  
11:39   Markelle Fultz turnover (bad pass) (Devonte' Graham steals)  
11:34   Devonte' Graham misses two point layup  
11:32   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
11:23   Aaron Gordon misses two point turnaround jump shot  
11:20   P.J. Washington defensive rebound  
11:13 +2 Terry Rozier makes two point layup (Devonte' Graham assists) 2-0
10:58   Nikola Vucevic misses two point turnaround hook shot  
10:58   Cody Zeller defensive rebound  
10:48   Cody Zeller misses three point jump shot  
10:45   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
10:36   Evan Fournier misses three point jump shot  
10:32   Terry Rozier defensive rebound  
10:28   Terry Rozier misses two point floating jump shot  
10:26   Cody Zeller offensive rebound  
10:13   Cody Martin misses three point jump shot  
10:13   Terry Rozier offensive rebound  
9:59   Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot  
9:56   Dwayne Bacon defensive rebound  
9:42   Evan Fournier turnover (bad pass) (Cody Martin steals)  
9:36   Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot  
9:33   Cody Zeller offensive rebound  
9:31 +2 Cody Zeller makes two point putback layup 4-0
9:16 +2 Markelle Fultz makes two point reverse layup (Nikola Vucevic assists) 4-2
9:05   Aaron Gordon personal foul (P.J. Washington draws the foul)  
8:56   P.J. Washington turnover (lost ball) (Nikola Vucevic steals)  
8:50   Evan Fournier turnover (lost ball) (Terry Rozier steals)  
8:49   Nikola Vucevic shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)  
8:49 +1 Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-2
8:49 +1 Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-2
8:37   Markelle Fultz misses three point jump shot  
8:35   Terry Rozier defensive rebound  
8:16 +3 Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists) 9-2
8:01   Markelle Fultz misses two point reverse layup  
7:48   Aaron Gordon offensive rebound  
7:48 +2 Aaron Gordon makes two point putback dunk 9-4
7:34   Aaron Gordon shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)  
7:34 +1 Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-4
7:34 +1 Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-4
7:16   Dwayne Bacon misses two point turnaround jump shot  
7:13   Devonte' Graham defensive rebound  
7:10 +3 Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists) 14-4
6:59   Cody Zeller personal foul (Evan Fournier draws the foul)  
6:59   Magic 60 second timeout  
6:50 +2 Aaron Gordon makes two point dunk 14-6
6:34 +2 P.J. Washington makes two point layup (LaMelo Ball assists) 16-6
6:16 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists) 16-8
6:06 +2 Cody Zeller makes two point floating jump shot (Terry Rozier assists) 18-8
6:06   Nikola Vucevic shooting foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)  
6:06   Cody Zeller misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:03   Aaron Gordon defensive rebound  
5:54   Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot  
5:51   Cody Zeller defensive rebound  
5:35 +2 Terry Rozier makes two point jump shot 20-8
5:27   Markelle Fultz misses two point driving layup  
5:24   Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound  
5:16   Jalen McDaniels misses two point jump shot  
5:14   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
4:58   Nikola Vucevic misses two point turnaround hook shot  
4:55   Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound  
4:50   Terry Rozier misses three point step back jump shot  
4:47   Evan Fournier defensive rebound  
4:43   Evan Fournier misses three point jump shot  
4:41   Magic offensive rebound  
4:27   Markelle Fultz misses three point jump shot  
4:24   Bismack Biyombo defensive rebound  
4:20   LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot  
4:17   Aaron Gordon defensive rebound  
4:10 +2 Michael Carter-Williams makes two point layup (Aaron Gordon assists) 20-10
3:53   LaMelo Ball misses two point jump shot  
3:50   Aaron Gordon defensive rebound  
3:41   Michael Carter-Williams misses three point jump shot  
3:38   Terry Rozier defensive rebound  
3:34   Jalen McDaniels turnover (traveling)  
3:18 +3 Terrence Ross makes three point jump shot 20-13
3:03 +2 Jalen McDaniels makes two point layup (Devonte' Graham assists) 22-13
2:47   Chuma Okeke misses two point turnaround jump shot  
2:45   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
2:31 +2 LaMelo Ball makes two point finger roll layup 24-13
2:23   Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot  
2:20   Devonte' Graham defensive rebound  
2:17   Jalen McDaniels misses two point layup  
2:15   Cole Anthony defensive rebound  
2:15   Miles Bridges personal foul (Take) (Cole Anthony draws the foul)  
2:04 +3 Chuma Okeke makes three point jump shot (Cole Anthony assists) 24-16
1:45   LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot  
1:43   Michael Carter-Williams defensive rebound  
1:36   Michael Carter-Williams turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:25   Devonte' Graham misses two point jump shot  
1:22   Miles Bridges offensive rebound  
1:19 +2 Miles Bridges makes two point putback layup 26-16
1:14   LaMelo Ball shooting foul (Cole Anthony draws the foul)  
1:14 +1 Cole Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-17
1:14 +1 Cole Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-18
0:58 +3 LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot (Miles Bridges assists) 29-18
0:48   Chuma Okeke turnover (out of bounds step)  
0:34 +3 LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot (Bismack Biyombo assists) 32-18
0:16   Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot  
0:13   Bismack Biyombo defensive rebound  
0:04   Miles Bridges misses three point jump shot  
0:04   Bismack Biyombo offensive rebound  
0:00   Bismack Biyombo misses two point putback layup  
0:00   Cole Anthony defensive rebound  

2nd Quarter
CHA
Hornets
36
ORL
Magic
40

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Cole Anthony personal foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)  
11:41 +3 Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (Malik Monk assists) 35-18
11:27   Devonte' Graham personal foul (Khem Birch draws the foul)  
11:15 +2 Khem Birch makes two point turnaround hook shot (Michael Carter-Williams assists) 35-20
11:07   Miles Bridges misses three point jump shot  
11:02   Terrence Ross defensive rebound  
10:56 +2 Terrence Ross makes two point finger roll layup 35-22
10:38 +2 Miles Bridges makes two point reverse layup (Devonte' Graham assists) 37-22
10:21   Terrence Ross misses two point floating jump shot  
10:19   Khem Birch offensive rebound  
10:18 +3 Cole Anthony makes three point jump shot (Khem Birch assists) 37-25
9:49   Khem Birch blocks P.J. Washington's two point driving layup  
9:44   Khem Birch defensive rebound  
9:39   Michael Carter-Williams misses three point jump shot  
9:36   Cody Martin defensive rebound  
9:31   Michael Carter-Williams blocks Devonte' Graham's two point layup  
9:27   Cole Anthony defensive rebound  
9:27   P.J. Washington personal foul (Cole Anthony draws the foul)  
9:22 +3 Terrence Ross makes three point jump shot (Khem Birch assists) 37-28
9:20   Hornets 60 second timeout  
9:02   LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot  
8:59   Terrence Ross defensive rebound  
8:51 +3 Chuma Okeke makes three point step back jump shot (Cole Anthony assists) 37-31
8:39   P.J. Washington misses two point driving layup  
8:37   Michael Carter-Williams defensive rebound  
8:34 +3 Cole Anthony makes three point jump shot (Michael Carter-Williams assists) 37-34
8:16 +3 P.J. Washington makes three point jump shot (LaMelo Ball assists) 40-34
7:55   Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot  
7:50   Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound  
7:43 +3 LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot 43-34
7:33   Cole Anthony misses two point driving layup  
7:33   Magic offensive rebound  
7:33   Cody Martin personal foul (Loose ball) (Cole Anthony draws the foul)  
7:25 +3 Cole Anthony makes three point jump shot (Michael Carter-Williams assists) 43-37
7:07 +3 Malik Monk makes three point jump shot (Cody Martin assists) 46-37
6:47 +3 Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Evan Fournier assists) 46-40
6:28   Cody Zeller turnover (bad pass) (Chuma Okeke steals)  
6:24   Evan Fournier turnover (lost ball) (Cody Martin steals)  
6:22   Jalen McDaniels turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
6:16   Jalen McDaniels personal foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)  
6:05 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point jump shot (Cole Anthony assists) 46-42
5:57 +2 Cody Zeller makes two point layup (Jalen McDaniels assists) 48-42
5:57   Aaron Gordon shooting foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)  
5:57 +1 Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 1 of 1 49-42
5:46   LaMelo Ball personal foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)  
5:46 +1 Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-43
5:46 +1 Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-44
5:34   LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot  
5:28   Miles Bridges offensive rebound  
5:27 +2 Miles Bridges makes two point putback layup 51-44
5:15   Nikola Vucevic turnover (bad pass) (LaMelo Ball steals)  
5:13   Cole Anthony personal foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)  
5:07   LaMelo Ball misses two point driving layup  
5:04   Cody Zeller offensive rebound  
4:58   Cody Zeller misses three point jump shot  
4:55   Markelle Fultz defensive rebound  
4:44 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point layup (Aaron Gordon assists) 51-46
4:34 +3 Caleb Martin makes three point jump shot (Miles Bridges assists) 54-46
4:18   Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot  
4:14   Markelle Fultz offensive rebound  
4:08 +2 Evan Fournier makes two point finger roll layup 54-48
3:58   Evan Fournier shooting foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)  
3:58 +1 Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-48
3:58 +1 Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-48
3:42   Terry Rozier personal foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)  
3:42 +1 Markelle Fultz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-49
3:42 +1 Markelle Fultz makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-50
3:33 +3 Devonte' Graham makes three point step back jump shot (Cody Zeller assists) 59-50
3:13   Caleb Martin personal foul (Dwayne Bacon draws the foul)  
3:13 +1 Dwayne Bacon makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-51
3:13 +1 Dwayne Bacon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-52
3:03   Magic 60 second timeout  
3:03   Aaron Gordon blocks Cody Zeller's two point layup  
3:03   Magic defensive rebound  
3:00   Jump ball. Nikola Vucevic vs. Miles Bridges (Dwayne Bacon gains possession)  
2:48   Evan Fournier misses three point step back jump shot  
2:44   Caleb Martin defensive rebound  
2:33   Caleb Martin misses two point driving layup  
2:31   Aaron Gordon defensive rebound  
2:26   Aaron Gordon misses three point jump shot  
2:24   Devonte' Graham defensive rebound  
2:19 +2 Devonte' Graham makes two point layup 61-52
2:05   Nikola Vucevic turnover (bad pass) (Terry Rozier steals)  
2:02 +2 Caleb Martin makes two point alley-oop layup (Terry Rozier assists) 63-52
2:02   Dwayne Bacon shooting foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)  
2:02 +1 Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1 64-52
1:47   Evan Fournier misses three point jump shot  
1:41   Aaron Gordon offensive rebound  
1:41 +2 Aaron Gordon makes two point putback layup 64-54
1:32 +2 Terry Rozier makes two point jump shot 66-54
1:08 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point jump shot 66-56
1:02 +2 Devonte' Graham makes two point layup 68-56
0:54   Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot  
0:50   Markelle Fultz offensive rebound  
0:47   Markelle Fultz misses two point turnaround jump shot  
0:44   Terry Rozier defensive rebound  
0:41   Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot  
0:37   Markelle Fultz defensive rebound  
0:32   Markelle Fultz misses two point layup  
0:29   Terry Rozier defensive rebound  
0:26   Terry Rozier turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
0:03 +2 Evan Fournier makes two point jump shot 68-58
0:00   Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Hornets offensive rebound  

3rd Quarter
CHA
Hornets
31