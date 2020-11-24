|
End of period
0:00
Spurs offensive rebound
0:00
Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot
0:04
+3
Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (P.J. Tucker assists)
45-60
0:27
James Harden defensive rebound
0:30
DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot
0:38
+1
Christian Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
45-57
0:38
+1
Christian Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
45-56
0:38
DeMar DeRozan shooting foul (Christian Wood draws the foul)
0:53
+2
Dejounte Murray makes two point putback layup
45-55
0:53
Dejounte Murray offensive rebound
0:56
Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
1:00
Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
1:02
Christian Wood misses two point dunk
1:13
Christian Wood defensive rebound
1:15
Patty Mills misses two point jump shot
1:29
+1
James Harden makes regular free throw 1 of 1
43-55
1:29
Dejounte Murray shooting foul (James Harden draws the foul)
1:29
+2
James Harden makes two point driving layup
43-54
1:36
Christian Wood defensive rebound
1:37
Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
1:44
Spurs offensive rebound
1:44
Christian Wood blocks Dejounte Murray's two point driving layup
1:58
+2
Christian Wood makes two point layup
43-52
2:19
+3
Patty Mills makes three point jump shot
43-50
2:28
Rudy Gay defensive rebound
2:32
Christian Wood misses three point jump shot
2:42
James Harden defensive rebound
2:42
Dejounte Murray misses two point driving layup
2:49
DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
2:51
James Harden misses three point jump shot
2:59
Christian Wood defensive rebound
3:01
DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot
3:25
+1
Christian Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 1
40-50
3:25
LaMarcus Aldridge shooting foul (Christian Wood draws the foul)
3:25
+2
Christian Wood makes two point layup (Eric Gordon assists)
40-49
3:40
+1
Dejounte Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 1
40-47
3:40
Sterling Brown shooting foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)
3:40
+2
Dejounte Murray makes two point layup (Patty Mills assists)
39-47
3:44
Patty Mills defensive rebound
3:45
David Nwaba misses three point jump shot
3:55
Sterling Brown defensive rebound
3:55
LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot
4:11
+2
Christian Wood makes two point driving layup
37-47
4:18
Rockets offensive rebound
4:18
LaMarcus Aldridge blocks Sterling Brown's two point layup
4:25
David Nwaba defensive rebound
4:33
Dejounte Murray misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:33
David Nwaba shooting foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)
4:33
+2
Dejounte Murray makes two point layup (Rudy Gay assists)
37-45
4:37
James Harden turnover (bad pass) (LaMarcus Aldridge steals)
4:47
+2
DeMar DeRozan makes two point jump shot
35-45
5:05
Spurs defensive rebound
5:05
Christian Wood misses three point jump shot
5:18
Rockets 60 second timeout
5:18
+2
Devin Vassell makes two point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
33-45
5:24
James Harden turnover (bad pass) (Dejounte Murray steals)
5:34
+2
Dejounte Murray makes two point floating jump shot
31-45
5:42
Trey Lyles defensive rebound
5:44
Sterling Brown misses three point jump shot
5:49
Sterling Brown defensive rebound
5:52
Trey Lyles misses two point jump shot
6:03
Devin Vassell defensive rebound
6:04
Christian Wood misses two point jump shot
6:27
+3
Devin Vassell makes three point jump shot (Lonnie Walker IV assists)
29-45
6:40
Trey Lyles offensive rebound
6:41
Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot
6:55
Rockets 60 second timeout
6:55
Bruno Caboclo personal foul (LaMarcus Aldridge draws the foul)
7:02
Trey Lyles defensive rebound
7:05
Sterling Brown misses two point reverse layup
7:11
Dejounte Murray turnover (bad pass) (Danuel House Jr. steals)
7:18
Devin Vassell defensive rebound
7:20
Bruno Caboclo misses two point jump shot
7:33
Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
7:35
LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot
7:46
+3
Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (Bruno Caboclo assists)
26-45
7:59
+2
Devin Vassell makes two point dunk (Dejounte Murray assists)
26-42
8:10
+3
Bruno Caboclo makes three point jump shot (Eric Gordon assists)
24-42
8:29
+2
LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
24-39
8:40
+1
Danuel House Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-39
8:40
+1
Danuel House Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-38
8:40
Dejounte Murray shooting foul (Danuel House Jr. draws the foul)
8:59
Devin Vassell turnover (traveling)
9:05
Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
9:08
Danuel House Jr. misses two point reverse layup
9:16
Sterling Brown defensive rebound
9:18
Patty Mills misses two point floating jump shot
9:28
Eric Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Trey Lyles steals)
9:33
Danuel House Jr. offensive rebound
9:37
Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
9:53
+1
Jakob Poeltl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-37
9:53
+1
Jakob Poeltl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-37
9:53
Danuel House Jr. shooting foul (Jakob Poeltl draws the foul)
10:06
+2
Bruno Caboclo makes two point putback layup
20-37
10:08
Bruno Caboclo offensive rebound
10:11
Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot
10:26
Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
10:26
Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
10:37
+2
Eric Gordon makes two point jump shot
20-35
10:51
Rockets defensive rebound
10:53
Lonnie Walker IV misses two point jump shot
11:05
Spurs defensive rebound
11:06
Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
11:19
Rockets defensive rebound
11:19
Trey Lyles misses three point jump shot
11:24
Jae'Sean Tate turnover (lost ball) (Devin Vassell steals)
11:38
Devin Vassell personal foul (Ben McLemore draws the foul)
11:47
Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
11:49
Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
