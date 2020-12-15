|
Jazz offensive rebound
0:00
Mike Conley misses three point jump shot
0:03
+1
Paul George makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-29
0:03
Joe Ingles turnover
0:03
+1
Paul George makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-28
0:03
Joe Ingles personal foul (Paul George draws the foul)
0:17
+3
Jordan Clarkson makes three point step back jump shot (Shaquille Harrison assists)
28-27
0:30
Joe Ingles defensive rebound
0:34
Paul George misses two point turnaround jump shot
0:50
+1
Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-27
0:50
+1
Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-27
0:50
Paul George shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
0:57
+2
Paul George makes two point step back jump shot
23-27
1:08
Mfiondu Kabengele defensive rebound
1:12
Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
1:30
+1
Luke Kennard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-25
1:30
+1
Luke Kennard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-24
1:30
Joe Ingles shooting foul (Luke Kennard draws the foul)
1:48
+3
Joe Ingles makes three point jump shot (Mike Conley assists)
23-23
1:51
Mike Conley defensive rebound
1:55
Mfiondu Kabengele misses two point dunk
1:58
Lou Williams defensive rebound
2:00
Mike Conley misses two point floating jump shot
2:14
+2
Lou Williams makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Reggie Jackson assists)
20-23
2:17
Reggie Jackson defensive rebound
2:20
Mfiondu Kabengele blocks Rudy Gobert's two point hook shot
2:35
+1
Lou Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-21
2:35
+1
Lou Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-20
2:35
Shaquille Harrison personal foul (Lou Williams draws the foul)
2:43
Clippers defensive rebound
2:43
Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
2:51
Terance Mann personal foul (Jordan Clarkson draws the foul)
2:59
+2
Luke Kennard makes two point floating jump shot (Mfiondu Kabengele assists)
20-19
3:13
+3
Jordan Clarkson makes three point jump shot (Mike Conley assists)
20-17
3:21
Jazz 60 second timeout
3:21
Terance Mann personal foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
3:26
Joe Ingles defensive rebound
3:26
Rudy Gobert blocks Ivica Zubac's two point hook shot
3:31
Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
3:33
Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot
3:38
Kawhi Leonard turnover (bad pass) (Joe Ingles steals)
3:39
Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
3:44
Donovan Mitchell misses two point step back jump shot
3:55
Clippers turnover (shot clock violation)
4:20
Jordan Clarkson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
4:33
Reggie Jackson personal foul (Bojan Bogdanovic draws the foul)
4:41
+2
Ivica Zubac makes two point putback dunk
17-17
4:42
Ivica Zubac offensive rebound
4:44
Reggie Jackson misses two point floating jump shot
4:53
Bojan Bogdanovic personal foul (Terance Mann draws the foul)
5:06
+2
Joe Ingles makes two point driving layup (Donovan Mitchell assists)
17-15
5:20
+1
Paul George makes regular free throw 1 of 1
15-15
5:20
Derrick Favors shooting foul (Paul George draws the foul)
5:20
+2
Paul George makes two point driving layup
15-14
5:34
Reggie Jackson defensive rebound
5:38
Donovan Mitchell misses three point step back jump shot
5:49
Derrick Favors defensive rebound
5:52
Derrick Favors blocks Reggie Jackson's two point floating jump shot
6:02
Royce O'Neale personal foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)
6:17
+2
Bojan Bogdanovic makes two point jump shot (Royce O'Neale assists)
15-12
6:32
Reggie Jackson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
6:45
+3
Donovan Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Derrick Favors assists)
13-12
6:51
Clippers 60 second timeout
6:51
Jazz offensive rebound
6:54
Royce O'Neale misses three point jump shot
7:05
+2
Patrick Beverley makes two point floating jump shot
10-12
7:13
Patrick Beverley defensive rebound
7:16
Derrick Favors misses two point jump shot
7:31
+2
Ivica Zubac makes two point dunk (Patrick Beverley assists)
10-10
7:39
Bojan Bogdanovic personal foul (Take) (Paul George draws the foul)
7:39
Paul George defensive rebound
7:42
Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
7:46
Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Royce O'Neale steals)
7:52
Donovan Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Ivica Zubac steals)
8:00
Mike Conley offensive rebound
8:03
Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point step back jump shot
8:28
Ivica Zubac turnover (traveling)
8:43
Bojan Bogdanovic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
9:03
+3
Patrick Beverley makes three point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
10-8
9:21
+3
Mike Conley makes three point jump shot
10-5
9:37
+2
Kawhi Leonard makes two point jump shot (Paul George assists)
7-5
9:48
+2
Rudy Gobert makes two point putback layup
7-3
9:48
Rudy Gobert offensive rebound
9:54
Donovan Mitchell misses two point floating jump shot
10:15
+3
Patrick Beverley makes three point jump shot (Paul George assists)
5-3
10:31
+2
Bojan Bogdanovic makes two point layup (Donovan Mitchell assists)
5-0
10:39
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
10:42
Kawhi Leonard misses three point step back jump shot
10:58
+3
Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Royce O'Neale assists)
3-0
11:01
Rudy Gobert offensive rebound
11:05
Mike Conley misses three point jump shot
11:18
Paul George turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
11:24
Rudy Gobert turnover (lost ball) (Paul George steals)
11:38
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
11:40
Paul George misses three point jump shot
12:00
Rudy Gobert (Nicolas Batum gains possession)
|