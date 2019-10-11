ATL
MEM

2nd Quarter
ATL
Hawks
32
MEM
Grizzlies
36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Grizzlies offensive rebound  
0:00   Ja Morant misses three point jump shot  
0:00 +2 Clint Capela makes two point alley-oop dunk (Trae Young assists) 66-68
0:07 +3 Brandon Clarke makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists) 64-68
0:29   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
0:29   Brandon Clarke blocks John Collins's two point putback layup  
0:30   John Collins offensive rebound  
0:33   Trae Young misses three point jump shot  
0:43 +1 Tyus Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-65
0:43 +1 Tyus Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-64
0:43   Trae Young personal foul (Tyus Jones draws the foul)  
0:55 +2 De'Andre Hunter makes two point layup (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists) 64-63
0:57   Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
1:02   Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot  
1:07   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
1:09   De'Andre Hunter misses two point finger roll layup  
1:13   Trae Young defensive rebound  
1:17   Trae Young blocks Brandon Clarke's two point putback layup  
1:18   Brandon Clarke offensive rebound  
1:20   Desmond Bane misses three point jump shot  
1:35 +1 Trae Young makes regular free throw 3 of 3 62-63
1:35 +1 Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 3 61-63
1:35 +1 Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 3 60-63
1:35   Ja Morant shooting foul (Trae Young draws the foul)  
1:52   Ja Morant turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
2:10 +3 Trae Young makes three point jump shot 59-63
2:25 +1 Ja Morant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-63
2:25   Grizzlies offensive rebound  
2:25   Ja Morant misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:25   John Collins shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)  
2:46 +2 John Collins makes two point turnaround jump shot (Trae Young assists) 56-62
3:05   Hawks 60 second timeout  
3:05 +3 De'Anthony Melton makes three point jump shot (Desmond Bane assists) 54-62
3:07   Desmond Bane offensive rebound  
3:09   Gorgui Dieng misses three point jump shot  
3:20 +2 John Collins makes two point finger roll layup (Kevin Huerter assists) 54-59
3:34 +3 Desmond Bane makes three point jump shot (De'Anthony Melton assists) 52-59
3:38   De'Anthony Melton defensive rebound  
3:40   John Collins misses three point step back jump shot  
3:54 +1 De'Anthony Melton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-56
3:54 +1 De'Anthony Melton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-55
3:54   Kevin Huerter personal foul (Take) (De'Anthony Melton draws the foul)  
3:54   De'Anthony Melton defensive rebound  
3:56   Trae Young misses three point jump shot  
4:07 +1 Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 1 52-54
4:07   Cam Reddish shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)  
4:07 +2 Ja Morant makes two point layup 52-53
4:10   Desmond Bane defensive rebound  
4:12   Danilo Gallinari misses two point jump shot  
4:20   De'Anthony Melton turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Huerter steals)  
4:29   Gorgui Dieng defensive rebound  
4:31   Danilo Gallinari misses three point jump shot  
4:45 +3 Desmond Bane makes three point step back jump shot (Ja Morant assists) 52-51
5:02 +1 Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-48
5:02 +1 Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-48
5:02   Desmond Bane shooting foul (Cam Reddish draws the foul)  
5:11   Gorgui Dieng personal foul (Trae Young draws the foul)  
5:13   Trae Young defensive rebound  
5:15   Ja Morant misses two point driving dunk  
5:19   Gorgui Dieng defensive rebound  
5:23   Trae Young misses two point finger roll layup  
5:34   Hawks defensive rebound  
5:35   Kyle Anderson misses three point jump shot  
5:43   Kyle Anderson defensive rebound  
5:45   John Collins misses three point jump shot  
5:55   Cam Reddish defensive rebound  
5:59   Desmond Bane misses three point jump shot  
6:10   Danilo Gallinari turnover (bad pass) (Desmond Bane steals)  
6:18   Kevin Huerter defensive rebound  
6:21   Ja Morant misses three point jump shot  
6:42   Rajon Rondo personal foul (Loose ball) (De'Anthony Melton draws the foul)  
6:42   Grizzlies defensive rebound  
6:43   Danilo Gallinari misses three point jump shot  
6:53 +2 Dillon Brooks makes two point jump shot 50-48
7:07 +3 Danilo Gallinari makes three point jump shot (Kevin Huerter assists) 50-46
7:24 +2 Dillon Brooks makes two point dunk (Tyus Jones assists) 47-46
7:28   Rajon Rondo turnover (bad pass) (Tyus Jones steals)  
7:33   De'Anthony Melton personal foul (Danilo Gallinari draws the foul)  
7:48 +2 Jonas Valanciunas makes two point jump shot (Dillon Brooks assists) 47-44
8:06 +3 De'Andre Hunter makes three point jump shot (Rajon Rondo assists) 47-42
8:14   Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound  
8:17   De'Anthony Melton misses three point jump shot  
8:20   Tyus Jones defensive rebound  
8:22   De'Andre Hunter misses two point layup  
8:37 +1 Jonas Valanciunas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-42
8:37 +1 Jonas Valanciunas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-41
8:37   Danilo Gallinari shooting foul (Jonas Valanciunas draws the foul)  
8:51 +2 Clint Capela makes two point driving hook shot (Rajon Rondo assists) 44-40
9:06   Dillon Brooks turnover (offensive foul)  
9:06   Dillon Brooks offensive foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)  
9:17 +1 Clint Capela makes regular free throw 1 of 1 42-40
9:17   Grizzlies 60 second timeout  
9:17   Jonas Valanciunas shooting foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)  
9:17 +2 Clint Capela makes two point dunk (Rajon Rondo assists) 41-40
9:22 +2 Jonas Valanciunas makes two point jump shot 39-40
9:38   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
9:41   Bogdan Bogdanovic misses two point floating jump shot  
9:59 +3 Dillon Brooks makes three point jump shot (Tyus Jones assists) 39-38
10:01   Brandon Clarke offensive rebound  
10:04   Dillon Brooks misses two point floating jump shot  
10:22 +3 Solomon Hill makes three point jump shot (Rajon Rondo assists) 39-35
10:28   Clint Capela defensive rebound  
10:33   Grayson Allen misses two point floating jump shot  
10:40   Grayson Allen defensive rebound  
10:43   Rajon Rondo misses three point jump shot  
10:54   Dillon Brooks turnover (traveling)  
11:04 +2 De'Andre Hunter makes two point floating jump shot (Rajon Rondo assists) 36-35
11:17   Dillon Brooks personal foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)  
11:26 +3 Dillon Brooks makes three point step back jump shot 34-35
11:39   Bogdan Bogdanovic personal foul (Take) (Dillon Brooks draws the foul)  
11:40   Dillon Brooks defensive rebound  
11:42   De'Andre Hunter misses two point floating jump shot  

1st Quarter
ATL
Hawks
34
MEM
Grizzlies
32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Hawks offensive rebound  
0:00   Solomon Hill misses three point jump shot  
0:03 +2 Gorgui Dieng makes two point jump shot 34-32
0:04   Clint Capela turnover (bad pass) (Gorgui Dieng steals)  
0:05   Clint Capela defensive rebound  
0:07   Brandon Clarke misses two point floating jump shot  
0:26   Brandon Clarke defensive rebound  
0:29   Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot  
0:42 +1 Tyus Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-30
0:42 +1 Tyus Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-29
0:42   Clint Capela shooting foul (Tyus Jones draws the foul)  
0:44   Brandon Clarke offensive rebound  
0:47   Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot  
0:47   Gorgui Dieng offensive rebound  
0:50   Grayson Allen misses three point jump shot  
1:04 +1 Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-28
1:04 +1 Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-28
1:04   Desmond Bane personal foul (Cam Reddish draws the foul)  
1:04   Desmond Bane turnover (bad pass) (Cam Reddish steals)  
1:06   Desmond Bane defensive rebound  
1:10   Trae Young misses three point jump shot  
1:16   Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound  
1:18   Desmond Bane misses three point jump shot  
1:24 +1 Clint Capela makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-28
1:24 +1 Clint Capela makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-28
1:24   Gorgui Dieng personal foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)  
1:34   Hawks defensive rebound  
1:35   Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot  
1:52 +2 John Collins makes two point dunk (Cam Reddish assists) 30-28
1:55   De'Anthony Melton turnover (bad pass) (Cam Reddish steals)  
2:11 +1 John Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-28
2:11 +1 John Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-28
2:11   Gorgui Dieng shooting foul (John Collins draws the foul)  
2:27 +3 Tyus Jones makes three point jump shot (Brandon Clarke assists) 26-28
2:32   Solomon Hill personal foul (De'Anthony Melton draws the foul)  
2:45 +2 Kevin Huerter makes two point step back jump shot (John Collins assists) 26-25
3:03 +3 De'Anthony Melton makes three point jump shot (Desmond Bane assists) 24-25
3:15   Kevin Huerter personal foul (Tyus Jones draws the foul)  
3:26 +2 Cam Reddish makes two point finger roll layup (John Collins assists) 24-22
3:42   Hawks 60 second timeout  
3:41 +2 Gorgui Dieng makes two point alley-oop dunk (Ja Morant assists) 22-22
3:45   Cam Reddish turnover (lost ball) (Ja Morant steals)  
3:46   John Collins defensive rebound  
3:49   Ja Morant misses three point step back jump shot  
3:55   De'Anthony Melton defensive rebound  
3:58   Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot  
4:02   Cam Reddish defensive rebound  
4:06   Gorgui Dieng misses three point jump shot  
4:13   Brandon Clarke defensive rebound  
4:16   De'Andre Hunter misses three point jump shot  
4:30   De'Anthony Melton personal foul (Cam Reddish draws the foul)  
4:43 +2 Ja Morant makes two point layup (Brandon Clarke assists) 22-20
4:46   Kevin Huerter turnover (lost ball) (Ja Morant steals)  
4:52   John Collins defensive rebound  
4:58   Ja Morant misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:58   Kevin Huerter shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)  
4:58 +2 Ja Morant makes two point driving layup 22-18
5:07 +3 Cam Reddish makes three point jump shot (Kevin Huerter assists) 22-16
5:21 +1 Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-16
5:21   John Collins shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)  
5:21 +2 Ja Morant makes two point finger roll layup 19-15
5:28 +1 Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-13
5:28 +1 Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-13
5:28   Ja Morant shooting foul (Trae Young draws the foul)  
5:37 +2 Dillon Brooks makes two point floating jump shot (Ja Morant assists) 17-13
5:55 +1 De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17-11
5:55   Dillon Brooks shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)  
5:55 +3 De'Andre Hunter makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists) 16-11
6:07 +3 Kyle Anderson makes three point jump shot (Jonas Valanciunas assists) 13-11
6:16   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
6:19   Danilo Gallinari misses two point step back jump shot  
6:42 +3 Dillon Brooks makes three point jump shot (Kyle Anderson assists) 13-8
6:58 +2 Danilo Gallinari makes two point step back jump shot 13-5
7:15   Ja Morant turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
7:26 +2 Clint Capela makes two point alley-oop dunk (Trae Young assists) 11-5
7:38   Kyle Anderson turnover (bad pass) (De'Andre Hunter steals)  
7:41   Dillon Brooks defensive rebound  
7:46   Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
7:54   Grayson Allen turnover (bad pass) (Bogdan Bogdanovic steals)  
7:58   Kyle Anderson defensive rebound  
8:02   Trae Young misses three point jump shot  
8:14   De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound  
8:17   Grayson Allen misses three point jump shot  
8:30   Ja Morant defensive rebound  
8:33   Jonas Valanciunas blocks Clint Capela's two point turnaround hook shot  
8:49   Jonas Valanciunas turnover (3-second violation)  
9:04 +2 De'Andre Hunter makes two point floating jump shot (Trae Young assists) 9-5
9:23   Grizzlies delay of game violation  
9:23 +2 Ja Morant makes two point finger roll layup 7-5
9:39 +3 Trae Young makes three point jump shot (John Collins assists) 7-3
9:42   John Collins defensive rebound  
9:46   Kyle Anderson misses two point jump shot  
10:01 +2 Clint Capela makes two point hook shot 4-3
10:01   Clint Capela offensive rebound  
10:07   Dillon Brooks blocks Clint Capela's two point driving layup  
10:30 +3 Dillon Brooks makes three point step back jump shot (Ja Morant assists) 2-3
10:53   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
10:55   John Collins misses two point jump shot  
11:09   Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
11:14   Grayson Allen misses three point jump shot  
11:36 +2 Trae Young makes two point reverse layup 2-0
11:39   Trae Young defensive rebound  
11:43   Dillon Brooks misses three point jump shot  
12:00   Clint Capela vs. Jonas Valanciunas (Ja Morant gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 66 68
Field Goals 22-47 (46.8%) 23-46 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 15-15 (100.0%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 21 29
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 16 21
Team 3 3
Assists 18 15
Steals 5 5
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 5 10
Fouls 12 13
Technicals 0 0
T. Young PG 11
13 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
J. Morant PG 12
13 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 1-1 3432--66
home team logo Grizzlies 2-0 3236--68
FedExForum Memphis, Tenn.
FedExForum Memphis, Tenn.
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 1-1 114.0 PPG 61.0 RPG 23.5 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 2-0 115.0 PPG 50.0 RPG 29.5 APG
Key Players
T. Young PG 14.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 6.5 APG 36.4 FG%
D. Brooks SG 12.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 4.5 APG 39.3 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Young PG 13 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
D. Brooks SG 18 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
46.8 FG% 50.0
35.0 3PT FG% 39.3
100.0 FT% 84.6