0:00
End of period
0:00
Grizzlies offensive rebound
0:00
Ja Morant misses three point jump shot
0:00
+2
Clint Capela makes two point alley-oop dunk (Trae Young assists)
66-68
0:07
+3
Brandon Clarke makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
64-68
0:29
Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
0:29
Brandon Clarke blocks John Collins's two point putback layup
0:30
John Collins offensive rebound
0:33
Trae Young misses three point jump shot
0:43
+1
Tyus Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
64-65
0:43
+1
Tyus Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
64-64
0:43
Trae Young personal foul (Tyus Jones draws the foul)
0:55
+2
De'Andre Hunter makes two point layup (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists)
64-63
0:57
Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
1:02
Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot
1:07
Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
1:09
De'Andre Hunter misses two point finger roll layup
1:13
Trae Young defensive rebound
1:17
Trae Young blocks Brandon Clarke's two point putback layup
1:18
Brandon Clarke offensive rebound
1:20
Desmond Bane misses three point jump shot
1:35
+1
Trae Young makes regular free throw 3 of 3
62-63
1:35
+1
Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 3
61-63
1:35
+1
Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 3
60-63
1:35
Ja Morant shooting foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
1:52
Ja Morant turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
2:10
+3
Trae Young makes three point jump shot
59-63
2:25
+1
Ja Morant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
56-63
2:25
Grizzlies offensive rebound
2:25
Ja Morant misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:25
John Collins shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)
2:46
+2
John Collins makes two point turnaround jump shot (Trae Young assists)
56-62
3:05
Hawks 60 second timeout
3:05
+3
De'Anthony Melton makes three point jump shot (Desmond Bane assists)
54-62
3:07
Desmond Bane offensive rebound
3:09
Gorgui Dieng misses three point jump shot
3:20
+2
John Collins makes two point finger roll layup (Kevin Huerter assists)
54-59
3:34
+3
Desmond Bane makes three point jump shot (De'Anthony Melton assists)
52-59
3:38
De'Anthony Melton defensive rebound
3:40
John Collins misses three point step back jump shot
3:54
+1
De'Anthony Melton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
52-56
3:54
+1
De'Anthony Melton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
52-55
3:54
Kevin Huerter personal foul (Take) (De'Anthony Melton draws the foul)
3:54
De'Anthony Melton defensive rebound
3:56
Trae Young misses three point jump shot
4:07
+1
Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 1
52-54
4:07
Cam Reddish shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)
4:07
+2
Ja Morant makes two point layup
52-53
4:10
Desmond Bane defensive rebound
4:12
Danilo Gallinari misses two point jump shot
4:20
De'Anthony Melton turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Huerter steals)
4:29
Gorgui Dieng defensive rebound
4:31
Danilo Gallinari misses three point jump shot
4:45
+3
Desmond Bane makes three point step back jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
52-51
5:02
+1
Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 2 of 2
52-48
5:02
+1
Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 1 of 2
51-48
5:02
Desmond Bane shooting foul (Cam Reddish draws the foul)
5:11
Gorgui Dieng personal foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
5:13
Trae Young defensive rebound
5:15
Ja Morant misses two point driving dunk
5:19
Gorgui Dieng defensive rebound
5:23
Trae Young misses two point finger roll layup
5:34
Hawks defensive rebound
5:35
Kyle Anderson misses three point jump shot
5:43
Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
5:45
John Collins misses three point jump shot
5:55
Cam Reddish defensive rebound
5:59
Desmond Bane misses three point jump shot
6:10
Danilo Gallinari turnover (bad pass) (Desmond Bane steals)
6:18
Kevin Huerter defensive rebound
6:21
Ja Morant misses three point jump shot
6:42
Rajon Rondo personal foul (Loose ball) (De'Anthony Melton draws the foul)
6:42
Grizzlies defensive rebound
6:43
Danilo Gallinari misses three point jump shot
6:53
+2
Dillon Brooks makes two point jump shot
50-48
7:07
+3
Danilo Gallinari makes three point jump shot (Kevin Huerter assists)
50-46
7:24
+2
Dillon Brooks makes two point dunk (Tyus Jones assists)
47-46
7:28
Rajon Rondo turnover (bad pass) (Tyus Jones steals)
7:33
De'Anthony Melton personal foul (Danilo Gallinari draws the foul)
7:48
+2
Jonas Valanciunas makes two point jump shot (Dillon Brooks assists)
47-44
8:06
+3
De'Andre Hunter makes three point jump shot (Rajon Rondo assists)
47-42
8:14
Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound
8:17
De'Anthony Melton misses three point jump shot
8:20
Tyus Jones defensive rebound
8:22
De'Andre Hunter misses two point layup
8:37
+1
Jonas Valanciunas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
44-42
8:37
+1
Jonas Valanciunas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
44-41
8:37
Danilo Gallinari shooting foul (Jonas Valanciunas draws the foul)
8:51
+2
Clint Capela makes two point driving hook shot (Rajon Rondo assists)
44-40
9:06
Dillon Brooks turnover (offensive foul)
9:06
Dillon Brooks offensive foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)
9:17
+1
Clint Capela makes regular free throw 1 of 1
42-40
9:17
Grizzlies 60 second timeout
9:17
Jonas Valanciunas shooting foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)
9:17
+2
Clint Capela makes two point dunk (Rajon Rondo assists)
41-40
9:22
+2
Jonas Valanciunas makes two point jump shot
39-40
9:38
Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
9:41
Bogdan Bogdanovic misses two point floating jump shot
9:59
+3
Dillon Brooks makes three point jump shot (Tyus Jones assists)
39-38
10:01
Brandon Clarke offensive rebound
10:04
Dillon Brooks misses two point floating jump shot
10:22
+3
Solomon Hill makes three point jump shot (Rajon Rondo assists)
39-35
10:28
Clint Capela defensive rebound
10:33
Grayson Allen misses two point floating jump shot
10:40
Grayson Allen defensive rebound
10:43
Rajon Rondo misses three point jump shot
10:54
Dillon Brooks turnover (traveling)
11:04
+2
De'Andre Hunter makes two point floating jump shot (Rajon Rondo assists)
36-35
11:17
Dillon Brooks personal foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)
11:26
+3
Dillon Brooks makes three point step back jump shot
34-35
11:39
Bogdan Bogdanovic personal foul (Take) (Dillon Brooks draws the foul)
11:40
Dillon Brooks defensive rebound
11:42
De'Andre Hunter misses two point floating jump shot
