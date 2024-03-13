The Memphis Grizzlies haven't exactly been lighting it up lately, but they are trying to take advantage of a nice stretch on the schedule.

They will play their second home game against a lowly team in as many nights when the Charlotte Hornets show up Wednesday.

The Grizzlies topped the visiting Washington Wizards 109-97 on Tuesday, picking up just their eighth home victory of the season. Rookie Trey Jemison's career-high 24 points led Memphis.

"Just went out and played hard and did my job and it came to me," Jemison said. "I go to sleep every night knowing, hey ... if the coach calls my name, I'm ready to go."

It was a breakthrough contest for Jemison, who went 11-for-13 from the field. The 24-year-old UAB product, who began the season with the Wizards, opened the night averaging 4.8 points.

"I thought he did a really good job screening and rolling," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. "Overall, just steps in the right direction of the things we're asking of him. He's doing the little things to impact winning."

Memphis earned its third win in five games to match its best stretch in two months.

"We're working our butts off and it's going to be all right," Jemison said.

The Hornets beat the Grizzlies 115-106 on Feb. 10 in Charlotte despite Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. putting up 29 points. However, Jackson did not play on Tuesday due to a right quad injury.

Miles Bridges led Charlotte in the first game vs. Memphis with 25 points.

Charlotte lost 114-97 on Monday night in Detroit, taking its seventh defeat in eight games. The Hornets have dropped their past five road games.

Bridges put 24 points to lead Charlotte in scoring for a third consecutive games. But there were too many problems for the Hornets against the Pistons, who controlled several aspects of the game.

"We got off to a really bad start to start the game and a really bad start in the third quarter," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. "The rebounding game, we're minus-11, but also, we haven't been able to score on them. ... They got up double digits early and we were playing from behind the whole game. It's obviously a tough way to go."

Charlotte got only 11 points from its reserves on Monday.

"You just keep throwing them out there," Clifford said. "They're not going to re-invent themselves overnight."

Memphis reserves compiled 50 points on Tuesday, so quality depth could be an issue for the Hornets in the matchup. Grizzlies reserve forward Jake LaRavia has scored in double figures in each of the past five games.

The Hornets have been hampered by a lack of interior depth, with starting center Nick Richards the only major presence on inside. That could become an issue against the Grizzlies, who have shown signs of flexing some interior muscle.

Jenkins said it's important that the Grizzlies attack on offense without compromising transition defense. Memphis racked up 17 offensive rebounds against the Wizards, tied for the team's third-best mark of the season.

"Sometimes it's them getting the board and finishing," Jenkins said.

