Malik Monk took charge in overtime Monday as the Sacramento Kings completed a 4-2 homestand before starting a three-game road Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Monk scored 12 points in overtime Monday to help the Kings to a 121-111 victory over the undermanned Memphis Grizzlies.

"Don't lose," Monk said when asked about his attitude entering overtime. "However I could make that happen, definitely don't lose."

Monk had 28 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Kings (39-28), who maintained the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

"Having a guy like Malik close the way he did was a lot of fun to watch," Kings coach Mike Brown said. "We just put the ball in his hands and put them in pick-and-roll and he was able to create a little bit of separation and get to his medium game, and he was really great with it tonight."

"It's always great when you have multiple guys who can take over a game, so with (Monk) having it going like that, you know he's also still going to make the right play," De'Aaron Fox added.

Domantas Sabonis had 25 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots for Sacramento, recording his 50th consecutive double-double and extending his single-season franchise record. He is the 10th player in NBA history with a double-double streak of 50 games or more.

The Kings also had a big game from Fox, who had 23 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and three steals. Keegan Murray added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Starter Kevin Huerter (shoulder) left the game early in the first quarter and did not return. Keon Ellis replaced Huerter and tallied five points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and five blocked shots.

"We started Keon in the second half and he'll continue to start until Kev gets back and/or we want to go another direction," Brown said.

The Kings will be facing another short-handed team. The Raptors (23-45) have lost seven in a row after dropping a home-and-home set Friday and Sunday to the Orlando Magic.

The list of missing Raptors includes Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger) and RJ Barrett (personal).

The Raptors begin a stretch of six of seven games at home Wednesday after losing 111-96 at Orlando on Sunday.

Jordan Nwora led the Raptors with 18 points. Gary Trent Jr. scored 15 points, and Immanuel Quickley and Bruce Brown each had 12.

Nwora scored 12 straight Raptors points in the third quarter after Orlando took a 17-point lead.

"At the start of the third quarter they went on a run," Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said. "We missed some layups and turned the ball over. They were able to get out and score in transition."

Nwora was 7-for-9 from the field and had seven rebounds to take advantage of his increased role in a depleted lineup.

"Opportunities are something you have to seize when the moments come," Nwora said. "Obviously, it would be a lot better if they came in some wins, but that's part of the NBA that you have to learn."

The Kings defeated the Raptors 135-130 in Sacramento on Jan. 5.

