LAL
GS

Lakers, James visit Golden State on Christmas

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 25, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif. -- LeBron James will make what has become a regular Christmas visit to the home of the reigning NBA champion when he leads his new team, the Los Angeles Lakers, against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

The Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, led by James, have won the last four NBA titles, with the champion each of the first three times earning the right to host the runner-up in a rematch on Christmas.

But it's only half-true this year, with the NBA opting to invite James and his new team rather than the Cavaliers.

The Warriors beat the Cavaliers in their last two Christmas rematches in Oakland following their first two championships in 2015 and 2017. James had 20 and 25 points in those losses.

The Warriors had not yet signed Kevin Durant when they beat the Cavaliers 89-83 on Christmas of 2015, with Stephen Curry scoring 19 points and Klay Thompson 18.

After the Cavs beat the Warriors when the clubs met in Cleveland in 2016 -- because the Cavaliers had won the championship six months earlier -- the Warriors prevailed again at home last Christmas despite Curry sitting out with an injury. Kevin Durant (25 points) and Thompson (24) led the way.

The Warriors and Lakers are meeting for the first time since James moved west in the offseason. They currently sit second (Warriors, 23-11) and fourth (Lakers, 19-14) in the Western Conference standings, creating the possibility they will meet in the playoffs for the first time since 1991.

The last time the Warriors won a playoff series from the Lakers, Jerry West and Elgin Baylor were on the losing end of a 3-0 sweep in the 1967 Western semis when the opponent was known as the San Francisco Warriors.

The Warriors will take the floor Tuesday having won seven straight over the Lakers and having dominated them to the tune of 13-3 in the Steve Kerr era.

They are coming off two nail-biting home wins on back-to-back nights -- 120-116 over Dallas on Saturday and 129-127 over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

"It will be fun," Kerr said upon turning his attention to the Lakers after Sunday's win. "I love Christmas games, as long as they are at home. We are lucky we're at home."

The Lakers have lost three of their last four games, including a 107-99 defeat at home against Memphis on Sunday night.

They likely once again will be without center JaVale McGee, who has missed four straight games as he has battled pneumonia.

McGee felt good enough to make the trip north, and will receive his 2018 championship ring in a pregame ceremony.

A key contributor to the Warriors last season when he made nine playoff starts, McGee admitted Sunday he was just happy to be back at the arena and working up a sweat after being hospitalized.

"It felt good, man," he said of his pregame warmup, something he hopes to build upon Tuesday. "Just getting back to the routine. For the past eight, nine days, my routine has been laying in bed. And that's it. So it's real refreshing."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. James
23 SF
K. Durant
35 SF
35.7 Min. Per Game 35.7
29.0 Pts. Per Game 29.0
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
51.8 Field Goal % 50.7
51.8 Three Point % 50.7
68.4 Free Throw % 92.5
away team logo
L. James SF 23
27.6 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 7.2 APG
home team logo
K. Durant SF 35
29.0 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 6.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Lakers 19-14 -----
home team logo Warriors 23-11 -----
GS -9, O/U 233
ORACLE Arena Oakland, California
GS -9, O/U 233
ORACLE Arena Oakland, California
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 19-14 112.8 PPG 46.1 RPG 24.3 APG
home team logo Warriors 23-11 116.0 PPG 46 RPG 27.6 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 27.6 PPG 8.2 RPG 7.2 APG 51.8 FG%
K. Durant SF 29.0 PPG 7.8 RPG 6.1 APG 50.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Lakers
Roster
L. James
K. Kuzma
B. Ingram
J. McGee
K. Caldwell-Pope
L. Ball
J. Hart
R. Rondo
L. Stephenson
I. Zubac
M. Beasley
J. Williams
M. Wagner
T. Chandler
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Bonga
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. James 33 35.1 27.6 8.2 7.2 1.3 0.7 3.5 51.8 36.0 68.4 0.9 7.3
K. Kuzma 33 32.4 18.1 5.7 2.3 0.6 0.6 1.7 48.2 31.2 76.5 0.7 5.0
B. Ingram 22 31.1 15.5 4.1 2.2 0.7 0.6 2.2 47.1 30.8 62.9 0.7 3.4
J. McGee 29 23.5 11.8 6.7 0.8 0.8 2.5 1.6 62.6 25.0 66.7 2.5 4.1
K. Caldwell-Pope 33 21.9 9.0 2.4 0.8 0.8 0.1 0.5 41.4 35.3 90.5 0.5 2.0
L. Ball 33 29.1 9.0 5.2 4.8 1.6 0.4 2.1 39.7 30.9 51.9 1.1 4.1
J. Hart 33 25.3 8.9 3.2 1.2 1.0 0.6 0.8 43.0 38.0 65.9 0.5 2.6
R. Rondo 13 24.5 7.9 4.4 6.5 1.1 0.0 2.3 44.0 36.0 54.5 0.8 3.5
L. Stephenson 32 14.7 7.4 3.1 1.8 0.7 0.1 1.3 44.5 38.6 75.0 0.5 2.6
I. Zubac 13 10.8 4.5 3.2 0.4 0.2 0.8 0.5 60.5 0.0 87.5 1.0 2.2
M. Beasley 10 7.1 4.4 1.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.7 51.4 25.0 83.3 0.3 1.1
J. Williams 6 14.2 3.8 3.5 0.7 0.2 0.5 0.3 57.9 0.0 20.0 1.8 1.7
M. Wagner 9 6.3 3.4 1.6 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.4 39.3 46.2 50.0 0.3 1.2
T. Chandler 22 20.4 3.4 7.0 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.8 56.3 0.0 69.0 2.3 4.7
S. Mykhailiuk 20 11.3 3.3 0.9 0.9 0.4 0.0 0.7 32.4 34.1 53.8 0.3 0.6
I. Bonga 5 3.4 1.2 0.8 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.4 28.6 0.0 66.7 0.4 0.4
Total 33 240.8 112.8 46.1 24.3 8.39 5.97 15.2 47.8 34.5 69.3 9.9 36.2
Warriors
Roster
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
Q. Cook
J. Jerebko
D. Green
K. Looney
A. McKinnie
D. Jones
D. Lee
A. Iguodala
S. Livingston
J. Bell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Curry 23 34.2 29.2 5.2 5.2 1.4 0.3 3.0 49.4 46.5 93.9 0.7 4.5
K. Durant 34 35.7 29.0 7.8 6.1 0.8 1.1 3.5 50.7 36.5 92.5 0.5 7.3
K. Thompson 34 34.6 21.5 4.1 2.1 1.1 0.7 1.8 44.1 33.7 83.0 0.4 3.8
Q. Cook 29 16.7 8.1 2.4 1.9 0.4 0.1 0.9 46.7 43.5 86.7 0.3 2.1
J. Jerebko 34 20.7 8.0 5.2 1.8 0.4 0.2 0.9 49.0 38.5 81.8 1.4 3.9
D. Green 20 31.0 7.3 8.0 6.7 1.8 0.8 3.0 41.3 23.9 76.9 0.9 7.1
K. Looney 34 20.2 6.2 5.4 1.8 0.3 0.8 0.7 62.8 0.0 61.7 2.5 2.9
A. McKinnie 25 15.2 5.9 3.9 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.4 49.2 40.0 52.4 1.4 2.5
D. Jones 24 17.1 5.4 3.1 1.2 0.5 1.0 0.7 71.6 0.0 64.9 1.3 1.8
D. Lee 15 12.7 4.9 1.9 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 45.5 43.3 83.3 0.2 1.7
A. Iguodala 29 23.0 4.8 3.3 2.9 0.8 0.7 0.9 44.1 35.7 61.5 0.7 2.6
S. Livingston 24 16.5 4.3 2.3 2.3 0.5 0.6 0.7 41.4 0.0 75.0 0.9 1.4
J. Bell 32 12.2 2.6 2.8 1.2 0.4 0.8 0.5 49.3 0.0 65.0 0.8 2.0
Total 34 241.5 116.0 46 27.6 7.26 6.29 14.4 48.4 38.4 83.2 10.0 36.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores