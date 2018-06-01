2018 NBA Finals injury updates: Warriors' Andre Iguodala doubtful for Game 2; Klay Thompson vows to play

Well, that was quite a start to the 2018 NBA Finals. LeBron James scored 51 points, J.R. Smith committed one of the biggest blunders in playoff history and the end of the game was rife with fights and ejections. Oh yeah, and there's also some injury news to update.

Former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been dealing with knee soreness and hasn't played since Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. He missed Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's Game 2. As for his teammate, Klay Thompson, he appears to be fine after suffering a scary leg injury in the early going of Game 1.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries in the NBA Finals: