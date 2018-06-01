2018 NBA Finals injury updates: Warriors' Andre Iguodala doubtful for Game 2; Klay Thompson vows to play
Injuries have impacted the NBA playoffs once again
Well, that was quite a start to the 2018 NBA Finals. LeBron James scored 51 points, J.R. Smith committed one of the biggest blunders in playoff history and the end of the game was rife with fights and ejections. Oh yeah, and there's also some injury news to update.
Former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been dealing with knee soreness and hasn't played since Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. He missed Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's Game 2. As for his teammate, Klay Thompson, he appears to be fine after suffering a scary leg injury in the early going of Game 1.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries in the NBA Finals:
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Cavaliers: Kevin Love (head) cleared concussion protocol on Thursday and played in Game 1, scoring 21 points in 39 minutes. He appears to be all systems go headed into Sunday for Game 2.
- Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion) sat out for Game 1 and has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's Game 2, according to head coach Steve Kerr. Klay Thompson, who suffered a left lateral leg contusion near his ankle in Game 1, played 45 minutes and scored 24 points despite the injury. He told The Mercury News that he is "not missing Sunday" and said he has a "sore ligament" but there was no damage after X-rays came back negative.
-
