2018 NBA Finals predictions: CBS Sports picks for Cavaliers vs. Warriors Round 4

Understandably, the Golden State Warriors are massive favorites against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals. While this is the fourth straight year these teams have met, it is not as if Cleveland has addressed all the problems it had this time last season. In fact, it is a minor miracle that this rematch is even happening. LeBron James dragged an inconsistent supporting cast through the Eastern Conference playoffs, needing two Game 7 victories along the way. Everybody on our staff thinks the Cavs' remarkable run is about to end.

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors



Bill Reiter: LeBron James is very, very, very good. His basketball team is not. Which means despite his prodigious talents, triple-double acts of brilliance and continued 40-point outbursts, the best team of this, and maybe any, generation roll to an easy win. The only blemish comes in a Game 3 win by a Cleveland team relieved to be back on its home court. Prediction: Warriors in 5.

Reid Forgrave: I feel somewhat subversive in saying the Warriors will drop a full two games to the Cavaliers. But that is how much I believe in LeBron James: He will be able to buy this Cavaliers team a couple of wins by himself. And we saw in the Western Conference finals how the Warriors can putz around: The lack of ball movement that Steve Kerr bemoaned in Game 4, the inability to close in Game 5. And yet, as Kerr said after Game 7, talent will win out. Just like it did against the Rockets. Prediction: Warriors in 6.

Brad Botkin: I will be shocked if this Cavs team gets even one game off the Warriors, who will get the breather they need in the Finals after being pushed to the absolute limit by the Rockets. It will be entertaining to watch just how much one guy can do in LeBron James, but this is a total mismatch. End of story. Prediction: Warriors in 4.

James Herbert: If Andre Iguodala is out or limited, LeBron James could will the Cavs to a victory or two. If the Warriors are at full strength, though, I just don't see it. Even if LeBron is playing 48 minutes every night and forcing Steve Kerr to send more help than he'd like to, even if Cleveland's shooters are reliable all series, do you believe in this Cavs team stopping Golden State consistently? I do not -- they just don't have the defensive-minded perimeter players that, say, the Rockets do. Prediction: Warriors in 5.

Colin Ward-Henninger: Is LeBron James capable of willing his inferior group to a win against one of the best teams of all time? Sure. Will he have the energy to do so, knowing full well that they have no chance to win the title? I doubt it. Despite Golden State's penchant for making things more interesting than they have to be, I can't see this ending any other way than a Warriors sweep. Prediction: Warriors in 4.

Jack Maloney: The Warriors could probably win this in four games without too much trouble considering the wide talent gap between these two teams. However, as they've shown throughout the regular season, and even into the playoffs, they don't seem to have the same drive to destroy teams as they did in the past. They'll come out flat in one of these games -- most likely Game 4 in Cleveland after they're already up 3-0 -- and start getting careless with the ball, and LeBron James will drag this Cavs team to a win. But that's all they'll get. The Warriors will win this series easily, despite the valiant effort "The King" is sure to put up. Prediction: Warriors in 5.

Chris Barnewall: I fear my decision to go against LeBron James, but if the Warriors defeating the Rockets proved anything it's that even the NBA's best need help. The Cavs are already less talented than previous years and Kevin Love is dealing with a concussion. I'm tempted to predict a sweep, but Andre Iguodala dealing with a knee injury really does matter. Give James a game at home and leave it at that. Prediction: Warriors in 5.