2018 NBA Playoffs bracket: Game 3s are here, so start figuring out future matchups now
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
We're at the change of venue point. Every 2018 NBA Playoffs first-round series is entering Game 3 now, and that means that teams are headed to new cities. For the Minnesota Timberwolves or Washington Wizards, hey, maybe they can squeak out a win or two now that they're home. For the Portland Trail Blazers, things are particularly bleak, as they're down 2-0 and headed to New Orleans.
We've got a stacked Western Conference, where the Rockets have to face a team with two All-Stars in Round 1 despite being the No. 1 seed. And over in the East, the team everyone is expecting to win is the No. 4 seed Cavaliers, but the No. 1 seed Raptors are looking to prove they're a legit contender.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
To recap those matchups -- and click for full previews:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
1. Rockets vs. 8. Timberwolves
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
