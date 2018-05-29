2018 NBA playoffs bracket: Warriors, Cavaliers meet in NBA Finals for fourth straight postseason

The NBA Finals are set. For the fourth straight postseason, it will be the Golden State Warriors taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors punched their ticket to the Finals by winning Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets on the road. And they did so just one day after the Cavs won a Game 7 of their own on the road, taking down the Boston Celtics.

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

NBA Playoff bracket. Igor Mello/CBS Sports

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

No. 1 Rockets vs. No. 2 Warriors (Warriors win, 4-3)



NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 4 Cavaliers (Cavaliers win, 4-3)