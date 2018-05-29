2018 NBA playoffs bracket: Warriors, Cavaliers meet in NBA Finals for fourth straight postseason
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
The NBA Finals are set. For the fourth straight postseason, it will be the Golden State Warriors taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors punched their ticket to the Finals by winning Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets on the road. And they did so just one day after the Cavs won a Game 7 of their own on the road, taking down the Boston Celtics.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
Click for full breakdowns:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
No. 1 Rockets vs. No. 2 Warriors (Warriors win, 4-3)
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 4 Cavaliers (Cavaliers win, 4-3)
Rockets vs. Warriors series breakdown
The Warriors are headed back to their fourth straight NBA Finals
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
The Warriors went into Houston to take Game 7 thanks to one of their patented third-quarter...
Rockets miss 27 straight 3s in Game 7
The word 'cold' doesn't even come close to describing the Rockets' second half
Warriors forget to defend Gordon
It was a fitting end to a dominant Rockets first half
