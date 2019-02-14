2019 All-Star Celebrity Game: Watch event online, streaming, TV, date, time
Quavo will be trying for his second straight MVP
The 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend will get underway on Friday night with the All-Star Celebrity Game at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.
First introduced in 2003, this will be the 18th edition of the event. As always, it will feature two teams of celebrities, but this year there will be a little bit of a twist; the Home Team for the game is made up of stars with roots to the Carolinas. Additionally, each roster will feature a "hometown hero" for the first time as a way to honor "exemplary civilians."
Defending MVP Quavo, one-third of the rap group Migos, will have a chance to become just the third person to repeat as MVP of the Celebrity Game. The two others are NFL legend Terrell Owens and comedian Kevin Hart, who won at least a share of the award four years in a row from 2012-15.
Here's all the info you need to watch the first event of All-Star Weekend:
How to watch NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
- Date: Friday, Feb. 15
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Bojangles' Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app
Rosters:
Home Team:
- Mike Colter ("Luke Cage" actor)
- Chris Daughtry (recording artist)
- Terrence J (on-air host, actor)
- Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)
- Dr. Oz (television personality)
- Rapsody (rapper, recording artist)
- Bo Rinehart (NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician)
- JB Smoove (actor, comedian)
- Steve Smith (NFL great)
- A'ja Wilson (2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year)
- Jay Williams (ESPN college basketball analyst)
- Jason Weinmann (hometown hero)
Away Team:
- Ronnie 2K (Director of Influencer Marketing, 2K Sports)
- Ray Allen (Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer)
- AJ Buckley ("SEAL Team" actor)
- Bad Bunny (recording artist)
- Stefanie Dolson (WNBA's Chicago Sky center)
- Marc Lasry (co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks)
- Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian, host of Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj)
- Quavo (rapper, recording artist)
- Adam Ray (comedian, About Last Night podcast)
- Amanda Seales (actor, comedian, recording artist)
- James Shaw Jr. (hometown hero)
- Brad Williams (comedian, About Last Night podcast)
Modified rules:
- Four, 10 minute quarters, with a two-minute overtime period if necessary
- Each team gets one time-out per half
- Running clock except for timeouts and the final two minutes of each half
- A 4-point decal above the top of the key will be in use for the entire game
