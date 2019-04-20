2019 NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Jimmy Butler, Nets' Jared Dudley ejected following skirmish in testy Game 4
Tensions ran high in the third quarter of Game 4
The war of words between Jared Dudley and Ben Simmons already had tensions high in the opening-round series between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
However, the powder keg exploded in the third quarter of Game 4 when Joel Embiid dished out a hard foul to Jarrett Allen near the rim. Following the play, Dudley came over and shoved Embiid, which led to Jimmy Butler retaliating with a shove of his own on Dudley. Seconds later, Ben Simmons and Dudley ended up spilling into the stands.
Following the altercation, Dudley and Butler each received double technical fouls and were ejected from the game.
Both Butler and Dudley were very efficient in Game 4 prior to getting ejected. Butler scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting while dishing out four assists and securing four rebounds. Meanwhile, Dudley scored eight points and dished out a game-high five assists prior to his premature exit.
In the second quarter, Dudley ended up knocking down a 3 and taunted Simmons on his way back down the floor. Dudley had called Simmons "average" earlier in the series to which Simmons responded with a 31-point effort in Game 3.
