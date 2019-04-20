2019 NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Jimmy Butler, Nets' Jared Dudley ejected following skirmish in testy Game 4

The war of words between Jared Dudley and Ben Simmons already had tensions high in the opening-round series between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

However, the powder keg exploded in the third quarter of Game 4 when Joel Embiid dished out a hard foul to Jarrett Allen near the rim. Following the play, Dudley came over and shoved Embiid, which led to Jimmy Butler retaliating with a shove of his own on Dudley. Seconds later, Ben Simmons and Dudley ended up spilling into the stands.

Jared Dudley vs. EVERYBODY pic.twitter.com/FIvi0NOdOJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2019

Following the altercation, Dudley and Butler each received double technical fouls and were ejected from the game.

Both Butler and Dudley were very efficient in Game 4 prior to getting ejected. Butler scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting while dishing out four assists and securing four rebounds. Meanwhile, Dudley scored eight points and dished out a game-high five assists prior to his premature exit.

In the second quarter, Dudley ended up knocking down a 3 and taunted Simmons on his way back down the floor. Dudley had called Simmons "average" earlier in the series to which Simmons responded with a 31-point effort in Game 3.