NBA Playoffs: Jared Dudley taunts 76ers' Ben Simmons after draining 3-pointer in Game 4, and Nets fans absolutely love it
The Nets veteran forward made sure to back up some of his recent trash talking in the first half
As the first-round series between the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers and No. 6 Brooklyn Nets goes on, the feud between Ben Simmons and Jared Dudley continues at full speed ahead.
The two have exchanged harsh words through the media and their chippy relationship is quite apparent on the court as well.
Late in the second quarter of Game 4, Dudley knocked down a 3-pointer and proceeded to taunt Simmons on his way down the floor by spreading his arms out.
Dudley recently called Simmons' game "average" in half-court situations, and Simmons responded with a career-high 31 points in Game 3.
Dudley has been extremely productive in his first start of the series. In the opening half, the veteran forward scored 8 points on 3-of-4 shooting, including knocking down two of his three attempts from beyond the arc. Dudley also currently has a game-high five assists to pace his team.
On the other hand, Simmons has been relatively quiet with just 6 points despite drilling all three of his shots.
The Nets currently lead the Sixers 63-57 at halftime at the Barclays Center.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nuggets vs. Spurs series breakdown
The No. 7 Spurs will try and move one step closer to ousting the second-seeded Nuggets with...
-
Butler, Dudley ejected after skirmish
Tensions ran high in the third quarter of Game 4
-
NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results
The NBA has a four-game playoff schedule on Saturday
-
Series breakdown: Thunder vs. Blazers
The Thunder can even up the series with a win on Sunday
-
Raptors vs. Magic series breakdown
The No. 2 seed Raptors can go up 3-1 on the Magic with a win on Sunday
-
Spurs vs. Nuggets, Game 4 odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Spurs vs. Nuggets game 10,000 ti...