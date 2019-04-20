NBA Playoffs: Jared Dudley taunts 76ers' Ben Simmons after draining 3-pointer in Game 4, and Nets fans absolutely love it

As the first-round series between the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers and No. 6 Brooklyn Nets goes on, the feud between Ben Simmons and Jared Dudley continues at full speed ahead.

The two have exchanged harsh words through the media and their chippy relationship is quite apparent on the court as well.

Late in the second quarter of Game 4, Dudley knocked down a 3-pointer and proceeded to taunt Simmons on his way down the floor by spreading his arms out.

Jared Dudley had a message for Ben Simmons 😂#WeGoHard | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/90FR34uRe3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 20, 2019

Dudley recently called Simmons' game "average" in half-court situations, and Simmons responded with a career-high 31 points in Game 3.

Dudley has been extremely productive in his first start of the series. In the opening half, the veteran forward scored 8 points on 3-of-4 shooting, including knocking down two of his three attempts from beyond the arc. Dudley also currently has a game-high five assists to pace his team.

On the other hand, Simmons has been relatively quiet with just 6 points despite drilling all three of his shots.

The Nets currently lead the Sixers 63-57 at halftime at the Barclays Center.