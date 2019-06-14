2019 NBA Playoffs: Raptors vs. Warriors Finals series results; Toronto wins first championship in franchise history

The Toronto Raptors have done it. They are the new champions of the NBA after their 114-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Thursday night.

Given the way this series was back and forth throughout, the fact that Game 6 came down to the wire and it was Kawhi Leonard who helped seal the deal for Toronto is as perfect of a finish as the Raptors and their fan base could have asked for after they went for it by making a trade for the superstar entering the final year of his contract this past summer.

On the other end, the Warriors fought as hard as they could but, in the end, they could not overcome the loss of Klay Thompson during the second half as he left the game following a knee injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the night shortly thereafter.

