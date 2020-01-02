2020 NBA All-Star Game voting: Celtics' Tacko Fall stands tall with sixth-most frontcourt votes in East

During the NBA's Summer League slate, Tacko Fall has become one of the more popular players due to his huge stature. Thursday's first returns for All-Star Game voting showed just how polarizing Fall has become in such a short time.

Fall had 110,269 fan votes, which was the sixth-most among Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

The first returns from #VoteNBAAllStar 2020!



Make YOUR vote count twice today by voting here ➡️ https://t.co/VMuxMjeZQO pic.twitter.com/qRzXqLxMti — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2020

To put Fall's popularity into perspective, the Celtics' 7-5 center had more votes than the likes of Bam Adebayo, Andre Drummond, Domantas Sabonis and Celtics teammate Gordon Hayward. Ironically, teammate Jayson Tatum garnered the fifth-most frontcourt votes in the Eastern Conference.

Obviously, fan voting is a huge popularity contest and star players usually have a tremendous amount of fan support regardless of how well they may be playing. However, Fall is a completely differently story because he doesn't see the court very much.

Fall has only appeared in three games during the 2019-20 season and played a grand total of 11 minutes. During that time, the center has put together averages of 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 75.0 percent from the field. Fall hasn't played since Dec. 22 when he scored four points and grabbed a pair of rebounds in three minutes against the Charlotte Hornets.

Fall came to Boston after going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. He ended up helping Central Florida defeat VCU in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last March before the Knights ultimately fell to Duke. During his weekend of fanfare, Fall instantly become a favorite and nothing has changed since his arrival at the professional level.

It's certainly going to be interesting to see if Fall can stay in the top 10 on the next voting return. However, with several Celtics garnering a large amount of votes, that section of the country is definitely behind him and his popularity could grow going forward regardless of how much he sees the floor.