After an ugly Game 1 performance, the Milwaukee Bucks bounced back with a dominant victory over the Orlando Magic in Game 2. With this 2020 NBA Playoffs best-of-seven series now tied, the teams will square off in Game 3 on Saturday afternoon, with all eyes on the top-seeded Bucks and how they will perform. Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Mo Bamba (post-COVID) are out for Orlando, with Michael Carter-Williams (foot) listed as doubtful and Aaron Gordon (hamstring) listed as questionable. The Bucks list Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) as probable.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Milwaukee as the 12.5-point favorite. The over-under for total points expected is 225 in the latest Bucks vs. Magic odds.

Bucks vs. Magic spread: Bucks -12.5

Bucks vs. Magic over-under: 225 points

Bucks vs. Magic money line: Bucks -950, Magic +625

MIL: The Bucks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

ORL: The Magic are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks have advantages all over the floor in this matchup, as evidenced by the lofty point spread. Milwaukee is the NBA's best defensive team this season, leading the league in points allowed per possession, defensive rebounding and effective field-goal percentage allowed. While the Bucks do have vulnerabilities against certain offenses, the Magic aren't equipped with a bevy of high-end scorers, particularly on the perimeter and in Orlando's guard rotation.

Offensively, the Bucks are also dynamic, relying on Antetokounmpo but also having a strong, analytically-driven scheme that produces high-efficiency looks on a regular basis. Milwaukee flashed some of its substantial upside in Game 2's double-digit victory, and its optimal performance is significantly superior to what Orlando can produce.

Why the Magic can cover

Two of Orlando's overarching strengths happen to coincide with Milwaukee's biggest weaknesses. The Magic are one of the best defensive rebounding teams in the league and, for all of their strong points, the Bucks do not put pressure on the opposition by crashing the offensive glass.

On the other end, Orlando protects the ball, issuing a turnover on only 12.9 percent of possessions. That ball security should be magnified against a conservative Milwaukee defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in havoc creation. While Orlando is at an unquestioned talent disadvantage, Steve Clifford has his team prepared, and the Bucks haven't been operating at their optimal level for much of the first two games. If that continues, the Magic will have a puncher's chance in Game 3.

How to make Bucks vs. Magic picks

