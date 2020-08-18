Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Bucks will not make it to the NBA Finals ( 1:25 )

The Los Angeles Lakers ended the longest postseason drought in franchise history in a big way as they finished the 2019-20 NBA season with the best record in the Western Conference (52-19). Los Angeles had gone six consecutive seasons without reaching the playoffs (2014-19) after failing to qualify only five previous times since the organization joined the NBA in 1948-49. The Lakers haven't won a playoff series since 2012 but look to halt the dry spell in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, which begins with Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Tip-off at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Fla. is set for 9 p.m. ET. William Hill lists Los Angeles as a six-point favorite, while the over-under is 230.5 in the latest Blazers vs. Lakers odds.

Lakers vs. Blazers spread: Los Angeles -6

Lakers vs. Blazers over-under: 230.5 points

Lakers vs. Blazers money line: Portland +230, Los Angeles -270

POR: The Trail Blazers are 46-22 against the spread in the last 68 meetings

LAL: The Lakers are 0-7 ATS in their last seven when their opponent scored 100 or more points in its previous game

Why the Blazers can cover

Portland is one of the top offensive teams in the NBA as it finished the regular season sixth in scoring with an average of 115 points. The Trail Blazers also enter the series on a roll, winning four straight contests and six of their last seven -- including a 126-122 triumph over Memphis in Saturday's play-in game. They're already in playoff mode, considering they've won by a total of 11 points during their current streak and rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter of the victory over the Grizzlies.

Damian Lillard led the way in that win with 31 points and 10 assists while CJ McCollum scored 14 of his 29 points in the final quarter despite playing with a fracture in his back. Jusuf Nurkic proved he can be a beast on the boards as he grabbed 21 rebounds --17 in the first half, with no teammate having more than one -- to go with his 22 points. Lillard averaged 36 points in three meetings with the Lakers this season and Hassan Whiteside had 22 per game after scoring 30 in Portland's victory on Jan. 31.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles won the first two meetings of 2019-20, with Anthony Davis (32 points) and LeBron James (24.7) leading the team in the season series. Davis has been a huge reason for the Lakers' turnaround, as he has been all the team expected when it brought him in to form a dangerous duo with James that it hopes will lead to its first NBA championship since 2010. The 27-year-old power forward led the team in scoring (26.1 points), rebounds (9.3), blocks (2.3) and steals (1.5).

Davis' arrival helped lessen the load for James, who scored 25.3 points per game -- his lowest average since recording an identical amount in 2015-16 with Cleveland. The 35-year-old, who is seeking his fourth championship, managed to pass with more frequency as he led Los Angeles with a career-best average of 10.2 assists. The Lakers went 3-5 in the bubble, losing four of their last five as they had nothing at stake and rested players, but should be raring to go as they chase the 17th title in franchise history.

