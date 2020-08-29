Watch Now: Time to Schein: The NBA will resume the 2020 postseason on Saturday ( 3:44 )

James Harden and the Houston Rockets take on Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of a best-of-seven series on Saturday evening. After the Rockets took a commanding 2-0 series lead, the Thunder responded with back-to-back wins, setting the stage for a pivotal matchup with control of the series on the line. Luc Mbah a Moute (knee) is out for the Rockets, though Russell Westbrook (quad) is expected to return after missing the first four games of the series.

Tip-off for this 2020 NBA Playoffs matchup is 6:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Houston as the five-point favorite in the Rockets vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 227. Before making any Thunder vs. Rockets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Thunder. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Thunder vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Thunder spread: Rockets -5

Rockets vs. Thunder over-under: 227 points

Rockets vs. Thunder money line: Rockets -215, Thunder +185

HOU: The Rockets are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

OKC: The Thunder are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Rockets can cover

Though Houston's offense hasn't been quite as explosive as its baseline would indicate, the Rockets are a tremendous offensive team. Harden is one of the game's best creators, averaging 32.0 points, 8.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game in the series, and he creates a matchup nightmare for any defense. Houston is also flush with perimeter shooting, with Ben McLemore, Jeff Green, Robert Covington and Danuel House all shooting 39 percent or better from 3-point range in the series.

Defensively, the Rockets have done an admirable job securing the defensive glass, grabbing 75 percent of available rebounds and overcoming a perceived weakness. Houston is also tremendous when it comes to creating turnovers, ranking in the top five of the NBA in the regular season and forcing a giveaway on 14.7 percent of possessions in the series.

Why the Thunder can cover

Throughout the season, the Thunder have exceeded expectations, and that continues with their performance in this playoff series. Oklahoma City's defense has been particularly noteworthy, especially in Game 3 and Game 4 victories. Against a high-powered Houston offense, the Thunder allowed just 1.02 points per possession in those two contests, posting an 86 percent defensive rebound rate.

Luguentz Dort is an ace-level defender on Harden, and Billy Donovan's team is able to beat the Rockets on the other end with quality guard play. Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder give the Thunder a trio of quality options against Houston's switch-heavy scheme, and Oklahoma City ranks in the top seven of the NBA in turnover rate and free-throw rate, dating back to the regular season.

How to make Rockets vs. Thunder picks

